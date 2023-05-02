|
Rev Karlo Kolong
Rev Karlo Kolong
Time for United Sudan by Rev Karlo Kolong
المجلس الاستشاري لشرق السودان: ملاحظات حول ورشة تجمع المهنيين ورؤية المجلس الاستشاري لحل قضية الشرق
If God can bring Mohamed Wardi back to life, I can direct him to God of Heaven as my friend in music.
I participated in Sudanese music, from 1968 to 1970, I used to sing in my Tennet language with Patiris Chacho, we go to radio Omdurman, this is where I found Mohamed alemin, salah Ibn al badaya, Ibraim Awad, sayed halifa, chot Riak,
today February 5/2023, I listened to Mohamed wardis songs praising African freed nations. I shed tears, we used to line up for our music incentives in front of the finance office 1968, while our longest musician Mohamed Wardi and sayed Halifa go directly to the finance window and get their incentives, because they were our senior singers. Mohamed wardi’s songs touched the beauty of Sudanese ladies, just like the black wife of king Solomon/suliman out of 1000 wives in the Bible, read songs of song.
Dear Sudanese from both nations! It is time to unite countries like Germany, Vietnam etc. so that we can remain an elephant, let the greedy masters from both nations not mislead us with their greedy hearts.
Thank Rev Karlo Kolong
founder of Evangelical Free churches of Sudanese nations, architect of Sudanese peace of 2005, author of53 books
the Western world leaders endorsed third world war
December 13/2022
Let me start with these three words: generation, degeneration and regeneration. In the beginning, God made man in his own image and blessed them, God blessed their marriage of male and female, they were told to reproduce children into millions as we see today. Adam and Eve were supposed to produce healthy and obedient generations that could not die. One man and one woman produced millions and billions. That would have been a clean generation. But when Satan deceived our first parent Adam and Eve in Genesis chapter 3, they degenerated into bad and produced bad and disobedient generations even today. Cain the first born of Adam killed his brother Abel, Abel was the first person to die.
The climax of the degeneration took place in Genesis chapter 6 when people became more disobedient and God gave Satan freedom to destroy them through flood, when your father becomes angry, anybody can destroy you because your father no longer defends you. So children born under degeneration are thieves, liars, killers, adulterers, cattle raiders, rebels etc. we are inside disobedient generations. No respect to families, parents, governments and God.
But God came down himself to correct us and rescue us. He came to recreate another man in his own image again, through the shed blood of Jesus Christ on the Cross. You know very well that a child must be born with blood through the mother. So, Jesus shed his blood to clean our past crimes and make us new again. This is call “regeneration” to produce healthy generations that will go up to God their maker. The church is the house of regeneration. People who accepted their mistakes and will be raised by Jesus from their graves to Heaven.
December17/2022
The west lost African friendship
I have a book called “little Knowledge is a disease” The US, UK, and Norway are the key pillars of western and modern civilization, but they have no vision towards Africa, despite the fact that Europeans colonized Africa for many years, especially France, Britain, Portugal and Spain. Thank God, they established some school systems, built some hospitals, brought peanuts, and made some agricultural fields, built bridges like Owen falls Dam in Uganda, this was with the help of committed missionaries like David Livingstone, who started the idea of Bible translation to African languages, conducted catechisms. Africans speak these three main languages of French, English and Portuguese, even now in their offices.
Although the Arabs arrived on the African continent in 700 AD and spent many years in Africa, they never established government systems but impose Islam on us for no meaning, their religious book cannot be translated into African languages because it has no forgiveness and no salvation.
Europeans arrived on the African continent around 1400AD and made some progress, the missionaries taught us the Ten Commandments better than the first immigrants. Africans speak European languages and administer their nations with these languages, that is French, English and Espanyol, Portuguese, not Russian and Chinese languages. But because of western greed for not releasing their money and manpower to go and develop highways, tarmac, bridges, schools, agriculture, hospitals etc., this gave Russians, Chinese, Turkish people opportunities to take over the continent even if Africans don’t speak Russian, Turkish and Chinese languages, but money can speak and lured them. These two nations befriended the 54 Africans nations, “late comers eat bones” in other words, Europeans are late to help us and build our continent now. The west is going to face losses in this coming third world war. I have written 53 books ranking from political books, fictions, and Christian literatures, yet secular minds don’t easily understand or buy Christian books, blessed are those who understand.
How many times have I sent articles to CSIS, you never reply to me with some comments that mention my name or say “thank you karlo.” I don’t know if you have any interest in utilizing my 53 books. How can you solve somebody’s problem if you don’t know his background؟
Can a doctor treat a patient before he diagnoses the diseases؟
I asked you people to give me contact of my countryman “Dr Peter Biar Ajack” so that we Sudanese in diaspora can put our minds to gather and present something to the UN or western nations and solve the problems of Sudanese nations that have been bleeding for more than 66 years since British the colonial master left the country in 1956.
It was in February 2002 when God who gave me a vision called “we are not an island in the Sudan” I gave the two pages to Dr Riek Machar, he implemented and that brought the Sudanese peace of 2005.
In 2009, I went back from the USA to Juba and he welcomed me in his office, he said “welcome back home Rev Karlo Kolong the father of Sudanese peace of 2005” we took a joint picture May 15/2009 to validate the vision, find attached picture.
What can Mvemba Phezo Dizolele and Cqmeron Hudson do without the historical background of the African continent or nations؟
Thank you Rev Karlo Kolong Founder of Evangelical Free churches of Sudanese nations, architect of Sudanese peace of 2005 , youtube by Rev Karlo Kolong and Merowe tv,
author of 53 books, based in Denver Colorado
Time for truth
brothers and sisters within the Sudanese nations! We are not yet free nations like some countries that are freed nations on earth. Not many of you know that president Omar Bashir is still ruling the two nations under the bed. This is what God told me, this man has two adopted sons from Nuer community, one of them is Tut Galwak who is the adviser for South Sudan president, Omar threatens the ruling generals in both countries that if they send him to ICC, he will pull a chain of generals who participated in killing 3 million Sudanese in 22 years of SPLA and Khartoum regime. And also, those who killed Sudanese people in both nations from 2011 border wars and beyond, this could be 400, 000 killed in North and 400,000 killed in South even today fighting continues in all the Sudanese nations. This is the meaning of Isaiah 18 that says “God will punish the Sudan” 2500 years ago. You hear natives, workers, armies, police, wild life, prison warders and many are crying because no salaries for their families since wars started in Sudan 1956 to this day. We never enjoyed the minerals, wild life, fish, birds, Greenland’s God gave us in our country. Let all the opposition factions, Sudanese in diaspora and inside, hand over this country and the nation which is the people of these two nations, to be under UN interim rule for 3 years or 6, to allow our tribes or communities make a permanent constitution that will allow us to rule the nations systematically, by turn within the former British nine provinces, I mean presidential and parliamentary elections every four years. It means rotational presidency. And we declare Sudan as an African nation because we cannot be in two continents or two boats traveling within the same river Nile.
A new federal capital will be placed in Kosti, the center of Sudan, it is said “if you throw good meat into the thick forest, the hungry dogs will run after it” . In other words, if we take the Sudanese capitals of juba and Khartoum to Kosti, dollar minded and land grabbers people in Juba will go there, we will maintain English and Arabic as national languages, depending on the region.
We can still have nine regional parliaments, these can continue within the former British nine provinces to rescue our children, we are human beings made in the image of Biblical God, we must live in peace with God. The Sudanese never had any constitution or election. What is a constitution؟ It is the Ten commandments that God gave Moses in Exodus chapter 20 to rule his children in every nation on earth. The Constitution is a Godly rule for peaceful co-existence, this is my plan B that God of Heaven gave me to rescue Sudanese nations. In fact, it was prophesied in my CPA Book called “we are not an island in the Sudan” January 2010, addressed to speaker James Wani Iga. This was the first vision God gave me in Nairobi February 2002 to bring more than 55 nations to Nairobi and make peace for Sudan, those diplomats or nations were to give us peace and develop all the marginalized communities in Sudan, I gave it to Dr Riek Machar who implemented it and brought the 2005 peace. when I went from USA to Juba 2009, I met Dr Riek machar in his office Juba as vice president, he welcome me and said I quote “ welcome back Rev Karlo kolong, the father of Sudanese peace of 2005” we took a join picture May 15/2009, attached, this time, I want to give Equatorian, commander Thomas Cerilo, he must spearhead this plan B vision. He has to share with opposition factions and if some of them refuse, which means they want to continue killing Sudanese, God will judge them for refusing this Godly peace.
Thomas Cerilo should re-write these ideas and send to troika nations, congress, UN Security council, and people who suffered pouring billions of dollars to the ready mouths of crocodiles in Sudan every year, these billions of dollars never reach the stomachs of the common man,
He should share with all the factions, Sudanese in diaspora, inside, church leaders and international communities, don’t worry about the leadership, people will know at the end of UN Interim period, when the constitution is ready. All those who killed Sudanese in two countries will be forgiven, nobody will be taken to ICC even Omar, because God told us to forgive. This second vision is the same like the first, all from God and non-bloody, Jesus never uses any army to bring people to his kingdom
Now millions of people in the world follow Jesus because he is a nonviolent leader, and he is God. Pastors are mandated by God to guide national leaders worldwide, read Ezekiel 33 and 34, we are ambassadors of God, read 2 Corinthians 5:20
thanks Rev Karlo Kolong founder of Evangelical free Churches of Sudanese nations, architect of Sudanese peace of 2005, YouTube by Rev karlo kolong
author 53 books, based in Colorado
