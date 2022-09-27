منتديات سودانيزاونلاين    مكتبة الفساد    ابحث    اخبار و بيانات    مواضيع توثيقية    منبر الشعبية    اراء حرة و مقالات   
News and Press Releases    اتصل بنا    Articles and Views    English Forum    ناس الزقازيق   

Home Search

Board Laws

Articles

Refresh

 المنبر العام
Sudanese Videos

Archives

News in English

News in Arabic
Welcome Guest [Login]
Your last visit: 10-20-2022, 08:25 PM Home

Articles and ViewsSolution to the Problem of French Foot on Egyptian Head!! by Faisal Ali Addabi
Printable Version   Forward   Threaded View « Previous Topic | Next Topic »
Jump to newest reply in thread »

Solution to the Problem of French Foot on Egyptian Head!! by Faisal Ali Addabi

09-27-2022, 01:45 PM
فيصل الدابي المحامي
<aفيصل الدابي المحامي
Registered: 10-26-2013
Total Posts: 572





Solution to the Problem of French Foot on Egyptian Head!! by Faisal Ali Addabi

    12:45 PM September, 27 2022

    Sudanese Online
    فيصل الدابي المحامي-الدوحة-قطر
    My Library
    Short URL



    Article from Blog: funwithtroubleshooting.blog/


    Summary of the Problem: in France and at one of the entrances of the Sorbonne University in Paris City, a statue of Champollion has been recently placed.
    Frédéric Auguste carved the marble statue depicting Champollion standing with his left foot on a pharaonic head in 1875. It is known that Champollion (1790 -1832), was a French archeologist and philologist , known primarily as the first decipherer of the old Egyptian hieroglyphs. 
    The French statue triggered waves of extreme anger among the Egyptians in France and Egypt as it has been considered a huge insult to the Egyptian civilization and all Egyptians.
    Egyptian angry waves are still flaring up on social media and some Egyptian organizations and Egyptian youth movements in France and Egypt threated to organize global demonstrations and protests against the statue and demanded immediate removal of the statue and an official apology from the French authorities for allowing the placement of this provocative statue.
    Summary of the Solution: This global Egyptian fuss will just be much ado about nothing, or a mere whirlwind in a cup which will bring great international fame to the French statue!! France will not remove the statue and will not apologize on the ground that the display of the statue is an embodiment of the freedom of expression in which France takes pride, and one of the westerners may say to the angry Egyptians: yes, you are the owners of the Egyptian civilization but the French discovered it for you!! Or he may say: placing the foot on the head means reaching the target in the Western culture, it does not mean insult under any circumstances, and these different viewpoints are merely cultural differences between the East and the West!!   A prominent Egyptian figure from the Egyptian Tourism Ministry has already submitted a written objection against the statue but received no reply from the French authorities. The only practical solution to this problem is reciprocity, why don’t the Egyptians allow an Egyptian sculptor to carve an Egyptian statue depicting the Egyptian pharaoh standing with his right foot on Champollion’s head and that such statue shall be placed at one of the entrances of Cairo University and thus put an end to this new whirlwind which will definitely go with the wind as the world has enough unreasonable whirlwinds in cups؟!!
    Advocate\Faisal Ali Addabi



    عناوين الاخبار بسودانيزاونلاينSudaneseOnline اليوم الموافق September, 26 2022
  • لقاءات غير رسمية بين “المجلس المركزي” و”مناوي”
  • قيادي بالحركة - تحالفات الهادي إدريس الفردية دون الرجوع إلى الرفاق اكبر اخفاق
  • إضراب شامل للعاملين بالزراعة


عناوين المواضيع المنبر العام بسودانيزاونلاين SudaneseOnline اليوم الموافق September, 26 2022
  • طه مدثر:مبارك اردول وعادل امام.
  • باي باي يوسف القرضاوي تولاك المولى بالرحمة والإحسان
  • مبالغة: لأول مرة يحدث هذا .. منذ مجئ ثورة ديسمبر!
  • عناوين الصحف الصادره اليوم الاثنين 26 سبتمبر 2022م
  • روبوت يخيف النمر.. النمر ما عندها شك انه حيوان ممكن يتأكل (فيديو)
  • وزير الطاقة: إيرادات النفط تذهب إلى وزارة المالية
  • جبريل إبراهيم: اذا استمر الضغط على العسكريين، سيقود ذلك لانقلاب عسكري حقيقي
  • اضحك بس....مناوي يترأس اجتماع مبادرة دعم قطر في كأس العالم
  • حزب البعث السوداني : مشروع الإعلان الدستوري جريمة وتزييف للواقع
  • أردول: عدم الجلوس مع الجنوبيين قاد للانفصال وهناك من لا يريد أن يجلس “معنا”
  • فطاحلة السياسة اليمنية: حوار قوي بين الحوثي والشرعي والجنوبي (أين نحن من هذا؟)
  • فوضى الارقام
  • 7ثامنهم كلبهم
  • أهميـة المعارض الهندسيـة والصناعيــة فى تطـور الوطن..
  • تقرير قاضي المحكمة العليا يوضح حيثيات براءة المتهم بقتل حنفي عبدالشكور: “قاتل حنفي لا يعلمه إلا الل
  • لجنة المقاومة بالشعبية تبدأ إجراءات التسجيل لمؤتمر البناء القاعدي
  • مصر تفقد حماسها للبرهان كضامن لاستقرار السودان
  • جبريل- نريد شراكة هادئة مع العسكريين
  • الأمانة العامة ل"الشعبي.. تفاصيل اجتماع عاصف !
  • أوامر قبض بحق آخر رئيس وزراء للمخلوع البشير

    عناوين المقالات بسودانيزاونلاينSudaneseOnline اليوم الموافق September, 26 2022
  • ما لم يخطُر على بال ..! كتبه هيثم الفضل
  • حتى لاتتكرر انتكاسة ثورة ديسمبر كتبه تاج السر عثمان
  • جبتها ليكم بالثابتة..و ما ادراك ما سلام اللصوص، و السماسرة.. كتبه خليل محمد سليمان
  • رأيت الناس قد حضنوا !! كتبه ياسر الفادني
  • مطلوب للعدالة كتبه عمر التجاني
  • يبحثون عن الزعامة وسط الفوضى كتبه أمل أحمد تبيدي
  • الإغاثة الدارفورية لدعم قطر ..أهي قلة أدب ام الشغلة ؟ كتبه د. حامد برقو عبدالرحمن
  • الانتخابات العامة...ما زال الوقت مبكراً..!! كتبه اسماعيل عبدالله
  • العد التنازلي لإنهيار البنوك السودانية قد بدأ كتبه د.أمل الكردفاني
  • سوسيولوجيا النكات الإباحية السودانية والمتواري الثقافي (ج٦) كتبه د.أمل الكردفاني
  • بعد ان انتقال الثروة في امريكا من اليهود إلى الهنود اسرائيل لاتعني شيئا بالنسبة لأمريكا يا عب فتاح
  • عاجل.. الي القادة من لدن الدفعة سالب واحد، و الخبراء الإستراتيجيين.. كتبه خليل محمد سليمان
  • الشماليون ضيعوا فرصتهم لاحداث التغير بانفسهم كتبه محمد ادم فاشر
  • النازحون تأريخياً...!! كتبه محمد عبد الرحمن (بوتشر)
  • وبرهان إذ يدعي وصلآ بليلى كتبه أحمد القاضي
  • احزنوا على الملكة إليزابيث ولا تحزنوا على إمبراطوريتها! (١) كتبه د. محمد بدوي مصطفى
  • تايه بين القوم الشيخ الحسين/ السودان هو ذلك الموضع الذي تمعط فيه الحسنة شارب الاسد وليس فيه احد خي
  • تعرف على مؤامرة السيسي الاخيرة إفشال الثورة السودانية ؟ 1/2 كتبه ثروت قاسم
  • البكاء على أرض المحــــن أم البكاء على أرض المحنـــة !! بقلم الكاتب / عمر عيسى محمد أحمد
    •                   

    Arabic Forum

    [Post A Reply] Page 1 of 1:   <<  1  >>

    Comments of SudaneseOnline.com readers on that topic:

    Solution to the Problem of French Foot on Egyptian Head!! by Faisal Ali Addabi
     at FaceBook
    Report any abusive and or inappropriate material



    Articles and Views
    اراء حرة و مقالات
    News and Press Releases
    اخبار و بيانات
    اخر المواضيع فى المنبر العام
    Latest Posts in English Forum



    فيس بوك جوجل بلس تويتر انستقرام يوتيوب بنتيريست Google News
    الرسائل والمقالات و الآراء المنشورة في المنتدى بأسماء أصحابها أو بأسماء مستعارة لا تمثل بالضرورة الرأي الرسمي لصاحب الموقع أو سودانيز اون لاين بل تمثل وجهة نظر كاتبها
    لا يمكنك نقل أو اقتباس اى مواد أعلامية من هذا الموقع الا بعد الحصول على اذن من الادارة
    About Us
    Contact Us
    About Sudanese Online
    		 اخبار و بيانات
    اراء حرة و مقالات
    صور سودانيزاونلاين
    فيديوهات سودانيزاونلاين
    ويكيبيديا سودانيز اون لاين
    منتديات سودانيزاونلاين     		News and Press Releases
    Articles and Views
    SudaneseOnline Images
    Sudanese Online Videos
    Sudanese Online Wikipedia
    Sudanese Online Forums
    If you're looking to submit News,Video,a Press Release or or Article please feel free to send it to [email protected]

    © 2014 SudaneseOnline.com

    Software Version 1.3.0 © 2N-com.de