The Sudan Liberation Movement refute the baseless and unfounded misinformation of the Sudan Tribune
05:06 PM October, 08 2022
Sudanese Online
محمد عبد الرحمن الناير-France
■The Sudan Liberation Movement read the piece of information published by the Sudan Tribune on 24th of August which stated that, the Ugandan government has turned down a request by the movement to mediate because the movement is not committed to pursue genuine cause and has no vision and ideology. Therefore; the Sudan Liberation Movement wants to clarify the following: -
■First: What came from Sudan Tribune is sheer lies, baseless and unfounded misinformation intended to distort the image of the movement in the media. It is a known fact that; the few political and military elites of Sudan who hijacked power against the will of the massive majority by blood and iron for more than seven decades since the independence, they controlled and dominated the economy, media houses, foreign policy ……. etc. Accordingly, Sudan Tribune became part of the Sudan elite’s media industry, thus blurred and guided by its tunnel vision to view the movement’s holistic national vision grasped by most Sudanese masses who they have ultimate faith on the revolutionary principles and the constant ,uncompromising discreet political stands of the movement which spurred Sudan Tribune to fabricate lies in poor attempt to gain from the historical legacy the movement build after a long, painful and costly struggle on the road to national emancipation .
And because the Sudan Liberation Movement/Army has unambiguous and purposeful national vision and mission disseminated far and wide in every town, village of Sudan, and known to the most revolting Sudanese on the street, since the movement started implementing its programme of ‘’Education For Liberation’’ except to Sudan Tribune. Nevertheless; the movement never requested any mediation from anybody or a country, neither from the Eritrean government, Kenyan government, South Sudan Republic government or from the Ugandan government which the Sudan tribune claim with ill intention.
Simply because the movement’s national liberation vision cannot be realized through negotiation as; addressing the root causes to the Sudanese historical problem via mediation methodology proved to be futile and unyielding, because more than 48 piecemeal agreements so far were signed with the elitist successive regimes of Sudan, enough to stabilize the entire African continent if it was coupled with a real political goodwill, but alas!!! the latest of this agreement was the Juba peace agreement, Sadly, none of these agreements brought lasting peace and stability, instead divided the used to be Africa’s third largest country into two unstable countries, worsened the already worse situation, and anchored the country into a perplexed and stalemated political situation of today.
However; the essence of all the signed agreements was primarily based on the government side to concede certain positions and portfolios to the opposition side, this methodology of recycling fruitless political solution to decades ancient problem was deserted by the movement long time ago in order to save lives, efforts, time and resources, therefore; the movement devised a new way which is ( The Sudanese – Sudanese dialogue) ,as the brain child of the Sudan Liberation Movement/ Army which ratified in the movement’s consultative conference that was held in SLM/A liberated territories between 25th of June – 3th of July, aiming at, addressing the root causes to the Sudanese problem, restructuring of the Sudanese state, creating state of institutions, equal citizenship rights and the rule of law state in Sudan, in addition to addressing issues of war and peace, which include but limited to the return of the IDPs and refugees to their historical communal lands ( Hawakeer) and lands of origin, disarmament of all the militias, materially and morally compensating the victims and hand over of the indicted figures to the International Criminal Court (ICC) in the Hague. Consequently; the political and military elites who committed genocide, ethnic cleansing, crimes against humanity and war crimes, the very cause of the problem are deadly scared to face accountability and loss their illegal historical privileges, thus they will not only be easy towards any comprehensive realistic solution, but also do everything in their power to abort the political panacea the movement is presenting.
■Second : The Sudanese- Sudanese dialogue will convene inside Sudan with the participation of youth and women groups, The Kandakas and the youth of the revolution ( Shafata), IDPs and refugees, resistance committees, the native administration, religious and sectarian leaders, civil society groups, the students, political parties and forces, the revolutionary struggle forces, the military establishment, and generally the forces which believe in the comprehensive fundamental changes to realize genuine change, civil rule, democracy, justice, peace and lasting stability except the National Congress Party (NCP) and its undercover organs and facades. The Sudanese – Sudanese dialogue therefore; well be convened as well in the presence of representatives of regional and international NGOs, diplomatic missions, heads of states and representatives, heads of the neighboring countries and credible international observers; to address and resolve the root causes of the Sudanese crisis in a historical settlement that will lead to a new social and political dispensation, that will be a geed upon by all Sudanese in their cultural, religious, political, ethnic diversity and plurality to explore a promising future that will establish an equal citizenship rights and the rule of law state which will accommodate everybody and lay the foundation for the new republic. Therefore; the outcome of this historic dialogue upon which the participants shall agree on a transitional government and its term, programme and formation from an independent figures known to have a good truck record in opposing the regime of the deposed president Al Bashir, the outcome of the dialogue as mentioned earlier shall be binding to the constitution- making committee , the participants and the Sudanese masses, in Summary; the transitional period will end up by conducting of an internationally observed free and fair, transparent, independent and democratic elections, in which all Sudanese will resort to bullet boxes to freely choose their leaders to represent them at the local, state and national levels without any custodianship, deceit and obstacles.
Mohammed Abdelrahman Elnair
The Spokesperson of the Sudan Liberation Movement
8th of Oct 2022
