|
|01-08-2023, 04:06 PM
|
سعيد محمد عدنان
سعيد محمد عدنان
Registered: 02-28-2014
Total Posts: 221
|
|
Christian Festive Season Whirlwinds Again Codifications of Clerics to Flame Sedition
|
04:06 PM January, 08 2023
Sudanese Online
سعيد محمد عدنان-UK
My Library
Short URL
Written by Saeed M. Adnan, London, United Kingdom
In the Christian Celebration of Christmas just passed, His Grace, The Azhar Sheikh Al Teib, had been critically and blasphemously admonished, or rather given the devil, by the Muslim Brothers and The Salafists for congratulating Christians on their Festive Season of Birth of Jesus Christ. They based their rebuke on the codification aired for Sheikh Al Shaarawi and those issued by Sheikh Otheimeen, basing it on the verse 120, Sura 2 “And the Jews will not be pleased with thee, nor will the Christians, till thou follow their creed. Say: Lo! the guidance of Allah (Himself) is Guidance. And if thou shouldst follow their desires after the knowledge which hath come unto thee, then wouldst thou have from Allah no protecting guardian nor helper.”, which is evidently a cautioning to Prophet Mohammed (PBOH) in those stages of breaking to them the disagreements contradicting to some of their beliefs, to mind, as he delivered The Massage to them,. That is just logical, and no reason to stretch it to practising hatred and enmity. Not only just this wise argument, but there are many verses Allah inscribed in His Message to advise to address the People of the Book in an expectation and readiness to live in peace and trust with them:
• Sura 60, verse 8 “Allah forbiddeth you not those who warred not against you on account of religion and drove you not out from your homes, that ye should show them kindness and deal justly with them. Lo! Allah loveth the just dealers.”
• Sura 57, verse 27 “Then We caused Our messengers to follow in their footsteps; and We caused Jesus, son of Mary, to follow, and gave him the Gospel, and placed compassion and mercy in the hearts of those who followed him. But monasticism they invented - We ordained it not for them - only seeking Allah's pleasure, and they observed it not with right observance. So We give those of them who believe their reward, but many of them are sacrilegious”
• In Quran God Did not openly judge cults or People of the Book, it included Muslims, as good or bad, and Arabs, Muslims or not, but He classified them as follows
• For Jews and Christians, it is as in a and b above
• For blasphemous Jews and Christians, as in Sura 9, verses 31-34, including how to pay benefaction to cleanse them
• For polytheists, never reconcile with them as in Sura 9, verses 113, 114
• Regarding Muslims, it is almost all sura 9 warning of evil-harbours and deceitful backsliders, Sura 9, verse 101 and 102 “And among those around you of the wandering Arabs there are hypocrites, and among the townspeople of Al-Madinah (there are some who) persist in hypocrisy whom thou (O Muhammad) knowest not. We, We know them, and We shall chastise them twice; then they will be relegated to a painful doom 101. Some others have confessed their wrongdoing: they have mixed goodness with evil.1 It is right to hope that Allah will turn to them in mercy. Surely Allah is All-Forgiving, Most Merciful.102”
• As to for the Arabs, sura 9, verses 97, 98 and 99 classified them in 97 as persistently blasphemous, an in 99 others are good repentant
So, the narrow mindedness in the habit of ‘Gong Ho’ rashness is the poison such preachers spray on the air of guidance the Message is sent for. Those Clerics are keener to parade their evil for narcissism and self-absorption
عناوين الاخبار بسودانيزاونلاينSudaneseOnline اليوم الموافق December, 24 2022
- الفكي: إختلافنا مع مناوي سياسيا لايعني نكران دوره صورة صحيفة اليوم التالي صحيفة اليوم التالي
- بيان من حركة/ جيش تحرير السودان حول أحداث مناطق شرق بليل بولاية جنوب دارفور
- بيان مهم من اللجنة المكلفة بمتابعة مطالب العالمين بوزارة الصناعة
- بنود موازنة 2023- التعتيم في الراهن الاقتصادي
- لجان المقاومة : الاتفاق الاطاري فتح الباب لعودة الفلول وعمل على شق الشارع واتفاق حمدوك افضل
- هجمات مسلحة على عددٍ من قرى ولاية جنوب دارفور غرّبي السودان
- دعت لفتح ملف صندوق إعمار الشرق .. “الجبهة الشعبية” تتوعد رئيس “مؤتمر البجا” بالعزل السياسي
عناوين المواضيع المنبر العام بسودانيزاونلاين SudaneseOnline اليوم الموافق December, 24 2022
كل التهاني والامنيات السعيدة لكل الاهل والاحباب فيبارك أعيادنا -عيد ميلاد مجيد تأجيل مليونية 25 ديسمبر إلى اليوم التالي الرشيد أحمد عيسى نقيباً للدراميين فيديو شكلة قوية بين مضيفة وراكب في طائرة هندية بين اسطمبول ودلهى قباني و ابوالريش..جوز مايخسر/اعتِرافاتٌ في غايَةِ الخُطورَةِ/ تأجيل مليونية 25 ديسمبر .. " انحنا زمان شِن قُنّا " ..200 مليون أمريكي تحت تأثير العاصفة الشتوية الثلجيةChaos on Capitol Hill: What Happened؟ثوار الواقع الجديد: أو "شبكات الأمل و الغضب"حوار الحلو مع جريدة الجريدةمن اجل حفنه دولارات الغربه والتعب رصد مقرات تعذيب الثوار بواسطة المباحث الفيدرالية التحالف بين حميدتى والمراغنة بإشراف المخابرات المصريةعناوين للصحف الصادره اليوم السبت 24 ديسمبر 2022ماخى الغالى هل سمعت عن الرفقه الدافئه؟فتاوى دينية للمنافق الهارب عبدالحى يوسف تشعل السودان افتتاحية لجريدة امارتية :- البشير ..الكذب سيد الأدلة!المقرئ الراقص في مصر يعتذر: حركة لا إرادية وأرجو الغفران
عناوين المقالات بسودانيزاونلاينSudaneseOnline اليوم الموافق December, 24 2022
لا تسدوا على الناس طاقة الترويح الحلال عن النفس كتبه نورالدين مدنيالإتفاق الإطاري من الضامن لتنفيذه؟ كتبه زين العابدين صالح عبد الرحمنوجدي صالح .. وقع فى الفخ ... كتبه طه احمد ابوالقاسم إيران .. مرور مائة يوم على الإنتفاضة ضد الدكتاتور! نظرة على الشوط المقطوع وآفاق انتفاضة الشعب الإيجرائم الاحتلال والانتهاكات الخطيرة للقانون الدولي كتبه سري القدوةسبعون عاما.. استعراض لبؤس حكم الجلابة كتبه د.أمل الكردفانيمع الفرعون الإله حميتي حكايات خيالية لا تصدق ؟ 1/3 كتبه ثروت قاسمالأنظمة العربية المعتدلة في مواجهة الحكومة الإسرائيلية المتطرفة كتبه د. مصطفى يوسف اللداويانقلاب الجبهة الاسلامية... على من تقع المسؤولية؟ كتبه اسماعيل عبد الله( لا بحق وحقيقة ) الحكاية برمتها فوق طاقـــة البشــــر !!! بقلم / عمر عيسى محمد أحمدحان الوقت لتخرج الاقاليم عن سلطة دولة الجنجويد، و لوردات الحرب.. كتبه خليل محمد سليمانمواهب قبرت كتبه عبد المنعم هلالهبشوا وطار !! كتبه ياسر الفادني( أحمــد ) (صلى الله عليه وسلم ) يمثل القدوة الحسنة للعالمين !! بقلم الكاتب / عمر عيسى محمد أحمد
|
|
|
|
|
|