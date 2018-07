العازل الذكرى . . المفترى عليه ! د. عزان سعيد

23-06-2006, 04:39 AM

noha_g

noha_g

تاريخ التسجيل: 14-06-2002

مجموع المشاركات: 2119 للتواصل معنا FaceBook

تويتر Twitter

YouTube

Google Plus



Re: دراسة تقول ان نسبة ممارسة الجنس في الجامعات 52%، و نواب الوطني يعارضون العازل البلاستيكي!!! (Re: Amjad ibrahim)

Salam all





I've gone through most of the responses and I can see that some are arguing that the results are misleading and they are denying the possibility that this might be the real situation in our universities and colleges.

I myself won't argue if they were really are but let us bear in mind that even if they were untrue that should not change the situation and we can still apply the distribution of condoms in these institutions where a single case ,if detected, will be very significant and as Dr Amjad said , these are our promising nation and they should have been aware of the ways By which HIV and AIDS can be transmitted from person to person.

It is not how many have been doing it and how many have been affacted with AIDS , the most significant is that if you can not watch them all the time give them the information on how to protect themselves and make things for protection available and this does not only involve the condoms but the MOH can distribute leaflets on how this Health hazard is encountered and how these people can protect themselves.

Alot of effort has been done from the WHO on the matter and we got access to this, then why should we use it?



We all know that the growing generations nowadays are under the influence of the media and we can not deny what this media is spreading in our communities and we can still be Muslims and Christians with our concepts and spirits but we can not isolate our people from these channels. what are we people denying?

Not only this, but let you discuss any matter with a growing teenager, they are not well equiped with the knowledge and culture as we or our parents were and there interests are somewhat what this media is giving them. And still the parent guards are deficient in this stage of their lives not due to neglecance but we all know that Sudanese Universities are , to some people far from their place of origin . Therefore the girl or the boy will find themselves faced by another world where they should look different, think different and act different without going back to their old figures

My point here is that we have the factors that might cause the problem and we have the results that show we are having the problem regardless of the true percentage you are denying, So let us act instead of arguing over something that lead us nowhere



One last thing to those who will point their fingers to the girls and tell that they are the source or whatsoever. Please stop it and be logic. This is a shared evil and each party will have his own responsibility in doing it and will suffer the consequences. This should be clear to girls and boys and let us not be so traditional and think that the boys and men are not affected as well as girls or women. AIDS will not pick a girl and leave a boy



Regards |Articles |News |مقالات |بيانات