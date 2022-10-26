منتديات سودانيزاونلاين    مكتبة الفساد    ابحث    اخبار و بيانات    مواضيع توثيقية    منبر الشعبية    اراء حرة و مقالات   
News and Press Releases    اتصل بنا    Articles and Views    English Forum    ناس الزقازيق   

Home Search

Board Laws

Articles

Refresh

 المنبر العام
Sudanese Videos

Archives

News in English

News in Arabic
Welcome Guest [Login]
Your last visit: 10-26-2022, 05:34 PM Home

News and Press ReleasesSudan: one year after the military coup, a civilian transition is more than ever necessary
Printable Version   Forward   Threaded View « Previous Topic | Next Topic »
Jump to newest reply in thread »

Sudan: one year after the military coup, a civilian transition is more than ever necessary

10-26-2022, 04:16 PM
african centre for justice
<aafrican centre for justice
Registered: 03-08-2014
Total Posts: 88





Sudan: one year after the military coup, a civilian transition is more than ever necessary

    04:16 PM October, 26 2022

    Sudanese Online
    african centre for justice-Kampala-Uganda
    My Library
    Short URL



    Khartoum, Nairobi, Paris, 26 October 2022 — One year has passed since the military authorities took power in Sudan. Deadly repression continues against popular and peaceful demonstrations calling for an urgent civilian transition.

    The International Federation for Human Rights (FIDH), the African Center for Justice and Peace Studies (ACJPS), and the Sudanese Human Rights Monitor (SHRM) call for an immediate end to the use of force by the Sudanese security forces, who must protect all civilians and restore peace in the region.

    FIDH and its members condemn the lack of transparency in the political agreements that are being drafted, and are inviting actors to respect the full inclusion of civil society, and to ensure the respect of its demand towards a civilian transition.

    Alice Mogwe, president of FIDH declared “The current crisis in Sudan and its escalating violence, both underscore the need for an urgent transition to a democratic dispensation responsive and accountable to the needs of the people.”

    Since the coup, the security situation has continuously deteriorated throughout the country. FIDH and its members are deeply worried by the surge of violence in Blue Nile where at least 220 people were recently killed. FIDH and its members call for independent investigations to be conducted so all perpetrators are held accountable and victims given justice.

    One case embodies the repercussions of the degraded political situation. Amal, a 20 year old woman, was sentenced to death by stoning in June 2022. Being aware of her impending fate, FIDH, its Sudanese leagues and partners launched an international campaign in October, to support her case. The petition for her release published on Avaaz has now reached over a million signatures in under 10 days and keeps on attracting support.

    FIDH and its member leagues oppose the death penalty and call on the Sudanese authorities to free Amal, and then pronounce a moratorium on all executions in Sudan as part of the abolition of the death penalty and legislation which discriminate against women.




    عناوين الاخبار بسودانيزاونلاينSudaneseOnline اليوم الموافق October, 26 2022
  • كاركاتير اليوم الموافق كاركاتير اليوم الموافق 26 اكتوبر 2022 للفنان عمر دفع الله
  • هدوء حذر في لقاوه ..خلو 9 احياء سكنية.. ثلاث أرباع مواطني المدينة نزحوا إلى مدن أخرى
  • مواطنون يشكون من تفلتات بقلب مدينة الصحفيين وانتشار المخدرات والخمور وبيوت الدعارة وعصابات مسلحة


عناوين المواضيع المنبر العام بسودانيزاونلاين SudaneseOnline اليوم الموافق October, 26 2022
  • حصاد انقلاب برهان و علي كرتي ‏في ٣٦٥ يوم
  • عناوين الصحف الصادرة اليوم الاربعاء 26 اكتوبر 2022م
  • الاشواق والمشاعر والدموع واللوعه فى الاغانى السودانيه
  • اسوء طبع فيك واحسن طبع رد بكل شجاعه(( للصريحين فقط ))
  • المؤتمر الوطني المحلول يتصدر قائمة الداعين لتظاهرات 29 أكتوبر
  • فكى جبرين وزير المالية يفقد اعصابه
  • حكم واقوال فى التجاهل تجعلك مرتاح البال
  • عام على إجراءات البرهان في #السودان.. ما الذي تحقق؟

    عناوين المقالات بسودانيزاونلاينSudaneseOnline اليوم الموافق October, 26 2022
  • اقتربت الساعة وانشق القمر ! كتبه زهير السراج
  • بيان الشُّرطة البائس كتبه عمر الدقير رئيس حزب المؤتمر السوداني
  • بيان الشرطة المخيف والمرعب أري تحت الرماد وميض نار كتبه محمد عثمان الرضي
  • عليكم الله أخجلووووا !!.. كتبه عادل هلال
  • الشعب يُريد الخلاص وتحقيق أهداف الثورة .. هذه هي الرسالة والتصعيد سيستمر.. كتبه نضال عبدالوهاب
  • (مُتلازمة) كولومبيا العسكرية ..! كتبه هيثم الفضل
  • كولومبيا أخرى في بيان الشرطة الانقلابية! كتبه احمد الملك
  • لا يمكنك قتل الثورة كتبه أمل أحمد تبيدي
  • شعب بلا قيادة لكن النضال مستمراً كتبه د. لبيب قمحاوي
  • شعار البرهان ادهس لتقتل وحاور لتستهبل وكذب لتكنكش ؟ كتبه ثروت قاسم
    •                   

    Arabic Forum

    [Post A Reply] Page 1 of 1:   <<  1  >>

    Comments of SudaneseOnline.com readers on that topic:

    Sudan: one year after the military coup, a civilian transition is more than ever necessary
     at FaceBook
    Report any abusive and or inappropriate material



    Articles and Views
    اراء حرة و مقالات
    News and Press Releases
    اخبار و بيانات
    اخر المواضيع فى المنبر العام
    Latest Posts in English Forum



    فيس بوك جوجل بلس تويتر انستقرام يوتيوب بنتيريست Google News
    الرسائل والمقالات و الآراء المنشورة في المنتدى بأسماء أصحابها أو بأسماء مستعارة لا تمثل بالضرورة الرأي الرسمي لصاحب الموقع أو سودانيز اون لاين بل تمثل وجهة نظر كاتبها
    لا يمكنك نقل أو اقتباس اى مواد أعلامية من هذا الموقع الا بعد الحصول على اذن من الادارة
    About Us
    Contact Us
    About Sudanese Online
    		 اخبار و بيانات
    اراء حرة و مقالات
    صور سودانيزاونلاين
    فيديوهات سودانيزاونلاين
    ويكيبيديا سودانيز اون لاين
    منتديات سودانيزاونلاين     		News and Press Releases
    Articles and Views
    SudaneseOnline Images
    Sudanese Online Videos
    Sudanese Online Wikipedia
    Sudanese Online Forums
    If you're looking to submit News,Video,a Press Release or or Article please feel free to send it to [email protected]

    © 2014 SudaneseOnline.com

    Software Version 1.3.0 © 2N-com.de