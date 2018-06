هل ستنجح الخرطوم؟.. بقلم الصادق الرزيقي

That's what the Islamo-Arabists ideologues in Khartoum

And their international cohorts are wishing, but nothing can be achieve

through hypocrisy, what happened to Naivasha peace Agreement

Has it brought peace to the Sudanese people

Mansour Khalid put it best, Sudan has went from two systems one Nation

to two nations with one oppressive system

As long as the Islamist snakeheads are in power, there will be no peace in Sudan

and the east Africa region. This is a fact