مقال هدية للطيب مصطفى ودكتور الركابي لماذا لا تكتبون عن اللاتي ظلمن في المملكة بقلم علي الكنزي

11-12-2017, 01:01 AM

Re: مقال هدية للطيب مصطفى ودكتور الركابي لماذ (Re: علي الكنزي)

The problem with the Arabs is that

their leaders oppressed them more

than they think that colonial power

or imperial power is oppressing

them and abusing their human rights

The Arabs complaining that Israel is

oppressing the Palestinians and abusing

their human rights, but the Arab leaders

are abusing their own people more than

any colonial power. Their leaders denied

basic human rights to their own people

Arabs relationship with other races is

very poor. They treat other races horribly

Think of South Asian domestic workers

in Gulf countries and ill treatment

they received from their employers

Only Allah can testify to their suffering

not Arabs. Genocidal crimes against

Africans being carried out by the Arabs

are beyond human imagination. Just

think of genocide after genocide which

have been and are being carried out by

Arabs in Africa, particularly

in Sudan and Libya

waging genocidal wars in the name of

Allah. So when one think of the hypocrisy

of the Arab people, one must be prepared

to has his or her mind twisted because

logic does not apply when dealing with

Arabs people. People let us use common

sense. When we tell Arab people , okay

let's sit down and hammer out agreement

and rules that we can live with in peace

and harmony

they jump up in horror, owh, no Allah

says and Mohammed says so and so

This is against the our religion

Fine , you worship your

God and let others worship their God

no, no , no, Mohammed says and Allah says

In their own countries where they have

a full authority, the horror and evilness

of human right abuses can not be

told because it is beyond human description

example, The Palestinian people cry and

complain about the Israelis abusing them

yet they joint forces with their Arab

brothers waging genocidal wars against

Africans , particularly in Sudan

In Gaza and West Bank they live in high

rises with all basic commodities provided

electricity and clean water available

They blew their chance of two states at

the beginning of Arab/Israeli war

now they want the whole world to cry

with them. How do one cry for a thief who

has been robbed by other theives

How do you cry for a criminal who has

fallen victim to other criminals

