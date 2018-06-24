تعقيباً على لغة المورو في مدارس جنوب كردفان بقلم محمود موسى تاور

Re: تعقيباً على لغة المورو في مدارس جنوب كردف� (Re: محمود موسى تاور)

Nothing is wrong for one to learn to write his native tongue

It's the natural right of every human being , however the objective of

this article is not to serve that purpose; the intention of this article is to

Prey on a raw tribal pride for the purpose of political agenda

The political agenda of the racist, Islamist Arabists is to ferment tribal division

among the Nubian clans in hope of breaking their unity by creating petty emotional differences

among them and forget about the real mortal enemy. This an act of fermenting political disunity of Nubian

Population in Nuba Mountains. The Nubian political leaders must be vigilant of these malicious political

tactics of the racist Arabists by playing petty political appeasement for certain tribes

with intention of creating political disunity and to satisfy ephemeral tribal desires while abandoning

