تعقيباً على لغة المورو في مدارس جنوب كردفان بقلم محمود موسى تاور

اتحاد الصحافيين يستضيف بدر الدين السيمت في ندوة عن الأزمة السودانية
Re: تعقيباً على لغة المورو في مدارس جنوب كردف� (Re: محمود موسى تاور)
Nothing is wrong for one to learn to write his native tongue
It's the natural right of every human being , however the objective of
this article is not to serve that purpose; the intention of this article is to
Prey on a raw tribal pride for the purpose of political agenda
The political agenda of the racist, Islamist Arabists is to ferment tribal division
among the Nubian clans in hope of breaking their unity by creating petty emotional differences
among them and forget about the real mortal enemy. This an act of fermenting political disunity of Nubian
Population in Nuba Mountains. The Nubian political leaders must be vigilant of these malicious political
tactics of the racist Arabists by playing petty political appeasement for certain tribes
with intention of creating political disunity and to satisfy ephemeral tribal desires while abandoning
the common interest of security our freedom
