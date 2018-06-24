تعقيباً على لغة المورو في مدارس جنوب كردفان بقلم محمود موسى تاور

اتحاد الصحافيين يستضيف بدر الدين السيمت في ندوة عن الأزمة السودانية
محمود موسى تاور
تعقيباً على لغة المورو في مدارس جنوب كردفان بقلم محمود موسى تاور

    تنويه
    لقد تمَّ نشر هذا المقال في صحيفة "رأي الشَّعب" في العام 2008م

    كتب الأستاذ برنابا تيمو ثاوس مقالاً تحت عنوان "لغة المورو في مدارس جنوب كردفان"، وذلك بتاريخ 1 يونيو 2008م العدد (52) في الصفحة الأخيرة بصحيفة "أجراس الحرية"، وبما أنَّ صحيفة "أجراس الحرية" متوقفة عن الإصدار فإنَّني أرجو من صحيفتكم المقروءة صاحبة الرسالة "رأي الشعب" صوت الحق والعدل والحرية بأن تسمحوا لي بأن أبدي رأيي المتجرد في القرار الذي أصدره السيد/ وزير التربية بولاية جنوب كردفان بتعميم لغة المورو كلغة رسمية في الولاية وتدريسها في المدارس. والقرار الثاني في تعميم لغة المورو واعتمادها في شهادة الأساس وبدونها لا تعتمد الشهادة حتي في المناطق الأخرى في حالة عدم إلحاق اللغات الأخرى بالتعليم، أي إدخالها في المدارس.
    في تقديري وبالرغم أنَّ هذا القرار يعتبر قراراً شجاعاً في حد ذاته، لكن غير مدروس دراسة وافية ونخشى من إخفاق هذه التجربة الوليدة لعدة أسباب سوف نوضحها في هذا المقال.
    إنَّ القوانين الدولية تحث على تعليم الأطفال بلغة الأم في مرحلة الأساس، وتعتبرها حق من حقوق الإنسان. فإذا اعتبرنا بأنَّ الدستور في كل دولة هو أم القوانين لتنظيم علائق الدولة والمجتمع فلقد ورد في دستور جمهورية السودان الانتقالي لعام 2005م في بند اللغة الفقرة 8- (1) جميع اللغات الأصيلة السودانية لغات قومية يجب احترامها وتطويرها وترقيتها. وأيضاً في الفقرة 8 – (4) ورد في الدستور الانتقالي يجوز لأي هيئة تشريعية دون مستوى الحكم القومي من أن تجعل من أي لغة قومية أخري لغة عمل رسمية في نطاقها، وذلك إلى جانب اللغتين العربية والإنجليزية. ومن هذا المنطلق والحق الدستوري الأصيل نحترم ونقدِّر قرار وزير التربية بولاية جنوب كردفان، حتي لا يكون نصوص القوانين جامدة ومهملة وحبر على ورق، وأنَّ تفعيل هذا النص الدستوري وهذا الحق الأصيل يجعلني احترم هذا القرار، لكن بتحفظ شديد كما آمل أن يكون هذا القرار قد سبقته ورش عمل، واتبع فيه الإجراءات الدستورية، ومرَّ عبر الهيئه التشريعية بولاية جنوب كردفان كما هو منصوص عليه في الدستور الانتقالي لعام 2005م.
    كما أود أن أشير هنا بما ورد في كتاب "اللغة والمجتمع" تأليف الدكتور علي عبد الواحد وافي بأنَّ "اللغة في كل مجتمع نظام عام يشترك الأفراد في اتِّباعها ويتخذونها أساساً للتعبير عما يجول بخواطرهم في تفاهمهم بعضهم مع البعض؛ واللغة ليست من الأمور التي يصنعها فرد معين أو أفراد معينون، وإنَّما تختلف طبيعة الاجتماع وتنبعث عن الحياة الجمعية وما تقتضيه هذه الحياة من تعبير عن الخواطر، وتبادل الأفكار؛ وكل فرد منا ينشأ فيجد بين يديه نظاماً لغوياً يسير عليه مجتمعه، فيتلقاه عنه تلقائياً بطرق التعليم والمحاكاة، كما يتلقَّى عنه سائر النظم الاجتماعية الأخرى."
    وقبل أن أوضِّح وجهة نظري في التحفظ على هذا القرار لا بد من خلفية تعكس أوضاع اللغات في جبال النوبا والتركيبة الأثنية. إنَّ منطقة جبال النوبا تعتبر واحدة من المناطق اللغوية المعقَّدة من حيث تصنيف اللغات في السودان. فإذا قمنا باستثناء اللغة العربية التي تعتبر لغة التواصل، أي لغة التفاهم المشترك بين سائر قبائل جبال النوبا، أي ما بين النوبا والنوبا أنفسهم، ومن ثمَّ المجموعات الأثنية الأخرى التي تكوِّن النسيج الاجتماعي والثقافي لمنطقة جبال النوبا، فضلاً عن ذلك فهي لغة التعليم. فلقد توصَّل علماء اللغات والباحثون في هذا المجال إلى أنَّه توجد عشرة مجموعة لغوية وهي: لغة هيبان، لغة تلودي، لغة لوفوفا، لغة رشاد، لغة كتلا، لغة كادقلي، لغة النيمانغ (أما)، لغة تيمين، لغة داجو، اللغة النوبية الجبلية – أي لغة مجموعة الأجنق – وتتحدث بها قبيلة الغلفان في كرقل، مورنق، كدور، كرورو، كافير، كرتالا، دابادنا، كلدجي، كاركو، أبو جنوك، طبق، الدلنج، كجورية، شفر، والي؛ وهي واحدة من المجموعات اللغوية الكبيرة في جبال النوبا، فضلاً عن ذلك فإنَّ لهذه اللغة علاقة وطيدة باللغات النوبية النيلية (المحس والدناقلة... إلخ).
    وتنتمي هذه اللغة إلى عائلة اللغات النيلية الصحراوية، وأيضاً تُسمَّى باللغات السودانية الشرقية وذلك وفقاً لتصنيف خبراء اللغات والباحثين. كما لها علاقة بلغة البرقد والميدوب بدارفور، وأما لغة النيمانغ (أما) في جبال النوبا، وهي من عائلة اللغات النيلية الصحراوية – فرع شاري-نايل – وتتحدَّث بها قبيلة النيمانغ (أما) في المناطق الثمانية (سلارا، تندية، كلارا، كرمتي، النتل، ككرة، حجر سلطان، الفوس)، وكذلك المندل وجزء من الصبي.. ومن ثمَّ أفيتي في شمال كردفان. وهذه اللغة أيضاً ذات صلة باللغات النوبية النيلية في كثير من المفردات، ولا سيما مع لغة المحس. وفي رأي فإنَّ الأمر يحتاج إلى مزيد من الدراسات المقارنة لأنَّ هذه اللغات لها علاقة باللغة المروية القديمة وهذا دور منوط بالباحثين في مجال اللغات السودانية الأصيلة.
    وفي المنطقة الغربية لجبال النوبا توجد لغة الداجو، وهذه اللغة مصنَّفة من ضمن مجموعة اللغات الكردفانية مثل لغة هيبان وتلودي ورشاد في المنطقة الشرقية، وكتلا في المنطقة الشمالية الغربية، وهي أصلاً فرع من عائلة النيجر-كردفانية، ولغة الداجو تتحدَّث بها النَّاس في منطقة لقاوة وأيضاً في لقوري وصبوري وشات الدمام وشات الصفية في جنوب الجبال، كما تتحدَّث بها النَّاس في سيلا ونيالا وجوقلي بولاية دافور، التي تعتبر الموطن الأصلي لهذه اللغة؛ كما توجد بالمنطقة الغربية لغة تلشي، كمدا، تيمين، جلد؛ وفي المنطقة الجنوبية نجد كل من لغة كادقلي، لغة كيقا، لغة ميري، لغة طمطم، لغة كرنقو، لغة كاتشا؛ كما نجد أيضاً لغة المورو ولغة تيرا ولغة لمنق ولغة تجو... إلخ. هذا تقريباً الوضع اللغوي في منطقة جبال النوبا.
    وفي عام 1976م قام هيرمان بل بمسح لغوي في جبال النوبا، وأظهرت الدراسة جلياً التنوُّع اللغوي في جبال النوبا، وهذا هو الوضع اللغوي المعقد، كما تتسم هذه المنطقة بالتنوُّع والتعدُّد اللغوي والثقافي. كما يجب أن أشير هنا بأنَّ أي لغة من هذه اللغات المحلية تعمل على الاحتفاظ بشخصيتها وكيانها، وكذلك ضعف الصلات التي تربط بين هذه اللغات، وقلة فرص الاحتكاك فلربما لبعض اللغات تأثيرها في محيطها المحدود جداً.
    وفيما يختص بالتركيبة الأثنية تتكون المنطقة من حوالي أكثر من (56) مجموعة أثنية تُقدَّر سكانها الحالي بحوالي 2.5 مليون نسمة تقريباً. وتتحدث بعشرة مجموعة لغوية تتفاعل وتتعايش مع مجموعات أخرى مثل المجموعات العربية والمجموعات غير الغربية مثل البرقو والبرنو والفلاتة.
    إنَّ تطوير اللغات الوطنية الأصيلة هي من القضايا الجوهرية والمهمة جداً لكل شعب لأنَّ اللغة ركن من أركان الهُويَّة، وتشكل وجدانيات الشعوب، وتجعل الإنسان يشعر بالاعتزاز والفخر والإطمئنان، ولغات جبال النوبا السمة العامة لها بأنَّها لغات مشافهة وغير مكتوبة يكتسبها الأطفال عن الآباء ومراحل كتابة هذه اللغات حديثة نسبياً ومتقطعة وغير مستمرَّة أحياناً. حيث بدأت التجربة في فترة الاستعمار في الثلاثينيات من القرن العشرين تقريباً والفكرة ذات صلة وثيقة بالتبشير المسيحي وبمؤسَّسات الكنيسة بغرض تلاوة التراتيل وقراءة الكتاب المقدَّس باللغات المحلية، وكان لهم الريادة في ذلك في كل من سلارا وكاتشا وهيبان، وبعض المناطق في جنوب وشرق الجبال، وتبنوا الحرف اللاتيني أو الأبجدية العالمية في طريقة الكتابة، إلا أنَّ هذه التجربة فشلت من قبل الإداريين الإنجليز في سبيل تطوير اللغات الوطنية، حيث كانت اللغات حبيسة في مؤسَّسات الكنيسة لخدمة الكتاب المقدَّس ولم تنداح إلى المجتمع العام.
    أما أهل الدعوة الإسلامية والرسم العربي فهم كانوا في غياب تام، ولم نشاهد أدبيات أو أي مبادرة من المؤسَّسات الدعوية لتطوير اللغات المحلية لخدمة الدين الإسلامي باستخدام الحرف العربي في سبيل تمكين الدعوة، ونعزي ذلك بأنَّ الهدف الإستراتيجي للدولة هو تعريب المجتمعات غير العربية وهذا واضح في سياسات الدولة التعليمية وسياسات تعريب المناهج وأسماء المدن... إلخ.
    أما في فترة التسعينيات قامت منظمة "سيل" (SIL)، التي تعمل في مجال تطوير اللغات الإفريقية ومقرها في كينيا، بتقديم الدعم المادي والأكاديمي والفني لتطوير اللغات الوطنية، وذلك بمركز اللغات السودانية بأم درمان. ويقع هذا المركز تحت مظلة الكنيسة حيث هناك أكثر من أربعين مجموعة أثنية تسعى لتطوير لغاتها. وفي تقديري إنَّ هذه التجربة ما تزال وليدة لأنَّ مسألة تطوير اللغات مسألة معقَّدة وتحتاج إلى مقوِّمات وعناصر للنجاح وتكريس الجهد في مجال البحوث العلمية العميقة وتوفير معامل متطورة في مجال الصوتيات والنحو والصرف وإعداد القواميس وأسماء الدلالة، بل في كافة عناصر ومكوِّنات اللغة. وهذا على حسب علمي غير متوفر لأي لغة من لغات جبال النوبا في الوقت الراهن، بل إنَّ الأمر يحتاج إلى مزيد من البحوث والتجريب لاستخلاص النتائج حتي تتمكَّن أن تصل هذه اللغات إلى مصاف اللغات الحية، والتي تستطيع أن تلبِّي احتياجات المجتمع في الاقتصاد، الزراعة، السياسة، القانون، التشريعات، الآداب والفنون، الطب، الأديان، العقائد، التكنولوجيا... إلخ.
    كما أنَّ مسألة انتشار اللغات تعتمد على عوامل كثيرة، وكذلك نشأة لغة الدولة أو لغة الكتابة، فمثلاً اللهجة التي يتاح لها التغلب في أمة ما على بقية إخواتها أو على معظمها تصبح عاجلاً أو آجلاً (لغة الدولة)، أو ما يطلق عليه اسم اللغة القومية أو اللغة (الفصحى) أو (لغة الكتابة) فتُعلَّم وحدها في مدارس الدولة، ويجري تدريس المواد المختلفة في معاهدها، وتُؤلَّف بها الكتب والصحف والمجلات، وتُصدَر بها المكاتبات الرسمية وغيرها.
    فمثلاً تغلَّبت لهجة باريس، وهي كانت قبيلة من قبائل فرنسا القديمة، على معظم إخواتها حتى أصبحت هي لغة الدولة بفرنسا، وتغلبت لهجة لندن بإنجلترا، ولهجة مدريد بأسبانيا، واللهجة السكسونية بألمانيا، والتوسكانية بإيطاليا، ولقد أصبحت هذه اللهجات هي اللغات الرسمية (أنطر كتاب اللغة والمجتمع)، وكذلك لهجة قريش في الجزيرة العربية، وفي الواقع السوداني المعاصر توصَّل العقل الجمعي لمجتمع جوبا إلى ما يعرف بعربي جوبا اختياراً طوعياً لتكون القاسم المشترك في التواصل والتفاهم بين القبائل المختلفة، غير أنَّ هذه التجربة غائبة تماماً في منطقة جبال النوبا، ولا يوجد ما يعرف بعربي كادقلي ولا عربي الدلنج. كما لا توجد لهجة نوباوية تغلبت على إخواتها حتى الآن لتكون اللغة الرسمية، كما أنَّ انتشار اللغات تعتمد على عوامل اقتصادية وتجارية، وسوق العمل بالنسبة للخريجين، وممارسة الطقوس الدينية، وعوامل الهجرة والنزوح والحروبات، ووسائل المواصلات والنقل، والإرث الاستعماري للدول، والاحتكاك بين الشعوب، فضلاً عن ذلك العوامل الأخرى. وتأسيساً على ذلك إلى أي مدى سوف تلبِّي لغة المورو هذه المتطلبات بالنسبة لمجتمع جبال النوبا على الصعيد المحلي فقط في الوقت الراهن؟ وإلى أي مدى استفاد السيد وزير التربية بولاية جنوب كردفان من تجربة الحكام والإداريين الإنجليز الذين كان لهم قصب السبق والمبادرة لتطوير اللغات الوطنية في جبال النوبة، ولكنهم لم يفلحوا بل فشلوا فشلاً ذريعاً في هذا المسعى.
    إنَّني في اعتقادي أكاد أجزم بأنَّ هذا القرار يحمل في أحشائه بذرة الفناء والهلاك، وذلك لأنَّ الوضع اللغوي في جبال النوبة معقَّد، ومن ثمَّ ضعف احتكاك هذه اللغات بعضها مع البعض وعدم وجود لغة جديرة بهذه المهمة (اللغة الرسمية) في الوقت الراهن.
    وكما ورد علي لسان السيد فليب بولِس مدير أكاديمية إسحق كوكو لتطوير لغة المورو "إنَّ مشاكل المركز هي (صعوبة الحصول على) التمويل الثابت، وأنَّه لا يوجد مقر للتدريس وطباعة الكتب والمقررات، مضيفاً عدم وجود معلِّمين متفرغين لهذه المهمة، لذا ندعو القائمين بالأمر أن ينقذوا المركز لدعمه من أجل تطوير لغة المورو، والاهتمام بكل اللغات السودانية الأخرى." إذاً من الواضح جلياً من حديث مدير المركز بأنَّ المركز متعسِّر مالياً واقتصادياً، ولا يوجد مقر للتدريس... إلخ، ويحتاج إلى إنقاذ، واللغة ذاتها في مرحلة التطوير. فلماذا نخضع أبناء جبال النوبا لهذه التجربة؟ ولماذا الاستعجال وهذه اللغة تحتاج إلى تطوير وتجويد حتي تأتي أكلها؟ ولماذا تعميم هذا القرار بأن تكون لغة المورو لغة رسمية في ولاية جنوب كردفان وتدريسها في المدارس؟ أليس من باب أولي أن يكون هذا القرار محصوراً ومحدوداً بالنسبة للناطقين بلغة المورو فقط وعدم تعميم هذه التجربة على بقية المجموعات الأثنية الأخرى؟ فالمجموعات الأخرى لها لغاتها الخاصة بها، وهي في طور التطوير.
    الموضوع يا سعادة الوزير يحتاج إلى البحث العلمي العميق، ومن ثمَّ التجويد ومشاورة أهل الاختصاص في مجال اللغات والمجالات الأخرى والعاملين بوزارة التربية وخبراء علم النفس التربوي لدراسة ومعرفة مدي تأثير هذا القرار على الطلاب ومستقبلهم العلمي والأكاديمي، ومن ثمَّ الوظيفي وسوق العمل. إنَّ قرار اعتماد لغة المورو في شهادة الأساس، أي بدونها لا تعتمد الشهادة حتي في المناطق الأخرى، في تقديري قرار غير موفَّق، وفيه إجحاف لغير الناطقين بلغة المورو، وإنَّ هذا القرار يحتاج إلى مراجعة لأنَّني أخشى بأن يخلق صراعاً بين اللغات الأخرى، ونحن أحوج إلى التوافق والانسجام وحوار الثقافات والممارسة الديمقراطية والابتعاد عن السيطرة اللغوية والقهر والتهميش الثقافي في منطقة جبال النوبا؛ وقد يتساءل أهل اللغات الأخرى ما هي المعايير والأسس والمبررات المنطقية التي بموجبها تمَّ اختيار لغة المورو من دون سائر اللغات الأخرى؟ وكيف نقنع الآخرين لقبول هذه اللغة كلغة رسمية؟
    في ورقة قدمتها في مركز اللغات السودانية بأم درمان تحت عنوان "الإطار الفكري للحركة الثقافية في جبال النوبا" تناولت قضية اللغة، وسلطت عليها الأضواء، وكان طرحنا لهذه القضية نحن في جبال النوبا نريد خلق لغة إقليمية تكون القاسم المشترك ولغة التواصل فعلينا الاستفادة من تجربة اللغة السواحيلية التي تتكون من اللغة العربية والإنجليزية والفرنسية ومن ثم لغة البانتو، حتى يجد كل نوباوي نفسه فيها، أي بأن يكون هناك قرار رشيد من قبل مجتمع جبال النوبا لاختيار إحدى لغاتها، ونقصد بالقرار الرشيد القرار الذي يرضي تطلُّعات أغلب مجتمع جبال النوبا، فمثلاً بأن يكون هناك إجماع واقتناع حقيقي باختيار لغة المورو بأن تكون لغة التواصل والتفاهم، بل اللغة الرسمية لمنطقة جبال النوبة أو لغة مجموعة الأجنق مثلاً، لأنَّها سوف تفتح آفاق التواصل بين مجتمع جبال النوبا والمجتمعات الأخرى في دارفور مثل لغة البرقد ولغة الميدوب والمجموعات اللغوية في أقصى الشمال النيلي مثل اللغات النوبية النيلية (كالمحس والدناقلة... إلخ) ومجموعات في شمال كردفان مثل أفيتي وكاجا وكتول... إلخ.
    وأخيراً نسأل الله التوفيق لأبناء جبال النوبا في مجالات التنمية الاجتماعية والاقتصادية والثقافية، وفي تطوير لغاتها وممارسة الديمقراطية الحرَّة، وبسط العدل والمساواة، وبث الأمن والطمأنينة في المجتمع، والابتعاد عن أساليب القهر والتسلط والظلم والتهميش، لأنَّها أسباب الثورات والتمرُّد والفرقة والشتات.

    والله من وراء القصد
Re: تعقيباً على لغة المورو في مدارس جنوب كردف�

    Nothing is wrong for one to learn to write his native tongue
    It's the natural right of every human being , however the objective of
    this article is not to serve that purpose; the intention of this article is to
    Prey on a raw tribal pride for the purpose of political agenda
    The political agenda of the racist, Islamist Arabists is to ferment tribal division
    among the Nubian clans in hope of breaking their unity by creating petty emotional differences
    among them and forget about the real mortal enemy. This an act of fermenting political disunity of Nubian
    Population in Nuba Mountains. The Nubian political leaders must be vigilant of these malicious political
    tactics of the racist Arabists by playing petty political appeasement for certain tribes
    with intention of creating political disunity and to satisfy ephemeral tribal desires while abandoning
    the common interest of security our freedom
لا يمكنك نقل أو اقتباس اى مواد أعلامية من هذا الموقع الا بعد الحصول على اذن من الادارة
