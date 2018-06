الحركة الشعبية بقيادة الحلو تنتقد السيد الصادق المهدي و نداء السودان بقلم عبير المجمر (سويكت)

Re: الحركة الشعبية بقيادة الحلو تنتقد السيد ا (Re: عبير سويكت)

This is just a pure political tactic to sell Saddiq's rotten political goods

and maintain the old Sudan status quo without addressing the root causes

of genocidal warfares in Sudan. Do you think we have forgotten about

the Saddiq's political cunningness where he streamlined the so-called

Sudanese Opposition forces in a meaningless alliance called Sudan Call

in an attempt to safeguard the Islamic political ideology of racist Arabists

Do you think we have forgotten the soft landing conspiracy

Do you think we have forgotten about betrayal of SPLA top leadership

When they abandoned the political interest of their people and opted

For personal gain . Nothing can be achieved by hypocrisy and deception

The truth is the only way out. What's up must come down and what's been buried

will resurfaced sooner or later



