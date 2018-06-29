الجنوبيون يدينون بشدة البند الخامس من إتفاقية النفط و يصفونه بالاحتلال الحديث و السرقة الممنهجة من

|
Re: الجنوبيون يدينون بشدة البند الخامس من إت� (Re: عبير سويكت)
Ali, this kind of reversed psychology does not apply on us. It doesn't work on us
We're immune to it. You think we don't know what's in your mind
We can read your mind clearly as an x-ray vision. We know exactly what's your intention
The day those evil snakeheads in Khartoum are removed from power
is the day that all Sudanese people will usher in an everlasting peace
