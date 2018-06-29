الجنوبيون يدينون بشدة البند الخامس من إتفاقية النفط و يصفونه بالاحتلال الحديث و السرقة الممنهجة من

29-06-2018, 06:58 PM

29-06-2018, 05:28 PM

عبير سويكت
الجنوبيون يدينون بشدة البند الخامس من إتفاقية النفط و يصفونه بالاحتلال الحديث و السرقة الممنهجة من

    05:28 PM June, 29 2018

    عبير سويكت-France
    الجنوبيون يدينون بشدة البند الخامس من إتفاقية النفط و يصفونه بالاحتلال الحديث و السرقة الممنهجة من حكومة الإنقاذ التي أفلست من الإختلاسات و النهب الممنهج و أصبحت غارقة في ديونها.


    عبير المجمر (سويكت)


    ضجت مواقع التواصل الإجتماعي و القروبات الخاصة بالجنوبيين بحالة غضب شديد و سخط و إستنكار و إدانة لمحتوي البند 5 الخاص بالتعاون المشترك بين دولتي السودان و جنوب السودان حول إعادة و تأهيل حقول النفط حيث نص البند على الآتي :

    البند 5.

    (" 5_ تأمين حقول النفط في ولاية الوحدة (المربعات 1،2،4)و تارجات (مربع A5) هي مهمة مواطني جنوب السودان كافة، عند الضرورة، فإن حكومة جنوب السودان و بالتنسيق معها و عند مباشرتها لواجاباتها الأمنية سوف تعمل مع حكومة السودان و بالتنسيق معها، و تتولى حكومة جنوب السودان بالتعاون مع حكومة السودان إعادة تأهيل حقول النفط المذكورة أعلاها، و أي حقول أخرى يتفق عليها، و ذلك للعودة بالإنتاج النفطي لمستوياته السابقة.
    كل المسائل العالقة المرتبطة بالقطاع النفطي و خاصة تكلفة إعادة تأهيل الحقول تقييم فنياً و اقتصادياً بواسطة السلطات المختصة في جنوب السودان و السودان، و يحق لكل طرف أن يستعين بطرف ثالث مختص فنياً و محايد و ذلك لتقييم التقديرات بحياد و دون أن يؤثر ذلك على العمليات المشتركة.
    و تعتبر هذه البيانات أساس لأي قرار سياسي يتخذه قادة البلدين الشقيقين، و تلتزم حكومة جنوب السودان بإستخدام عوائد النفط لتحسين مستوى معاش مواطني جنوب السودان و التخفيف من الفقر و المعاناة.").

    يعتبر البند خمسه من البنود التي وقع عليها أطراف النزاع من جنوب السودان، حيث أدانه الجنوبيين و بشدة و شبهوا هذا البند بأنه توطئة لإحتلال سوداني حديث و جديد لدولة الجنوب بمباركة دولية و إقليمية.

    و أشار البعض إلى أن إتفاقية السلام من المفترض أن تكون بين فرقاء جنوب السودان و لا يحق لجيش السوداني أن يتدخل أو حتى أن يوكل لحماية آبار نفط جنوب السودان، و أن الخلاف في الأساس هو خلاف جنوبي جنوبي و التدخل السوداني يعتبر إحتلال لموارد الجنوب التي لطالما طمع فيها السودان.

    و أضافوا مدينين و مستنكرين هذا البند أنه على سبيل الافتراض حتى و أن إستمر القتال بين الفرقاء الجنوبيين هذا لا يعطي حكومة السودان الحق في أن تواصل في ضخ بترول جنوب السودان و تتصرف في عائداته نيابة عن شعب الجنوب .

    و ركزوا على أن البند خمسه هو عباره عن إنتهاك لحقوق الشعب الجنوبي و إحتلال واضح لموارده، و أن التوقيع على مثل هذا البند يعتبر خيانة للجنوب و لمواطنيه ، و جريمة سيعاقب أجيال الجنوب مرتكيبها مستقبلاً و لن يغفر التاريخ لهم التضحية بموارد الدولة الوليدة، و أن من الأفضل أن يبقى بترول الجنوب في باطن أرضه حتى يتمكن شعبه من تشييد مصفاة خاصة بهم حتي و أن استغرق تنفيذ هذا الأمر عشرات السنين، فإن عجز المسؤولين الجنوبيين حكومة و معارضة على حد سواء من حماية هذه الأمانة فليتركوها لأجيال قادمة تحمل الرأية و تصون الأمانه.

    و إستمرت الأصوات الجنوبية في إدانة البند خمسه و اعتبرته شكل من أشكال الإستعمار المعروف بالحماية أو الوصاية الذي تقوم فيه الدولة المستعمرة بفرض استعمارها في شكل حماية أو وصاية.

    و واصل الجنوبيون استنكارهم و إدانتهم للبند خمسه مشيرين إلى أن ما فشل السودان في تحقيقة طيلة سنوات الحرب نجح في تحقيقه الآن قانونياً و بمباركة المجتمع الدولي و الاقليمي، و ذرفت بعض العيون الجنوبية الدموع قائلين:( " وهن عظمنا وسقط لحمنا وتبقت جلودا تكسي اجسادنا وسكن الرعب قلوبنا بعد ان فعلوا فعلتهم الشنعية وفجعنا وعدنا للجار الذي كنا نشتمه ويشتمنا ونزلنا عنوة عنده فهذا ماجلب لنا كل ذلك ولكل شي مقابل وهذا اقل ثمن مافعلنا في بعضنا").

    و أستنكر الجنوبيون و بشدة ما أسموه اللعبة القذرة من قبل حكومة السودان التي وصفوها بحكومة الظلم والإستبداد و أن أمثال حكومة الإنقاذ لا يرجى منها أن تكون رحيمه بالجنوبيين و حريصة على مصلحة الفرقاء الجنوبيين فقد رهن أمر الجنوب لوساطة حكومة تقتل و تبيد وتحرق في شعبها وتسرق و تنهب أموال و موارد أشقائها من دولة الجنوب.

    و أكدوا على أن حكومة الإنقاذ بعد أن أفلست من الإختلاسات و النهب الممنهح و أصبحت غارقه فى الديون مع زيادة في الأرباح السيادية لتلك الديون حتى ارتفعت و زادت قيمة صرف العملات الأجنبية مقابل الجنية، و إزدادت نسبة التضخم مما جعل بنك السودان يهرول لطباعة عملة ورقية جديدة حتى يوقفوا بها الإنهيار الاقتصادي و إعلان السودان كدولة مفلسة.
    فإذا بهم وجدوا ضالتهم في وساطتهم بين فرقاء الجنوب و الإتفاقية التي أتتهم على طبق من ذهب للملمة أطراف إقتصاد حكومة الإنقاذ المنهار و بزخم سياسي إقليمي و دولي، فأنتهز الكيزان هذه الفرصه و أسرعوا لأستثمارها لصالحهم.

    و ختموا مشيرين إلى أن اللص سيظل لصاً فمن لم يكن أميناً على شعب السودان و نهب أمواله العامة و كدسها في بنوك الخليج و ماليزيا و تركيا و سويسرا محال أن يكون يوماً ما أميناً على حقوق دولة الجنوب و مواردها النفطية و أميناً على أموال الفقراء والمساكين و الجوعى و الموتى و الأرامل و اليتامى.
29-06-2018, 05:58 PM

الفتاح


    هذا كا مثل الرجل الذي رفض أن شارك اكله مع اخوه و فضل الشيطان و شارك اكله معهو.
    Hmm, This is an upside down world, every thing is done oppositely
    This is an illuminati, Machiavellian style, get it
29-06-2018, 06:20 PM

علي


    سلفا كير ورياك وغيرهم من القادة الجنوبيين طلعوا رمم
    والله وحقيرين بشكل ياخ اصلا ماكنت متخيل الاقي رمم ونفايات قذرة اكتر من البشير وكيزانه لكن اهو البعيش الدنيا يا تشوفوا
29-06-2018, 06:39 PM

الفتاح


    Ali, this kind of reversed psychology does not apply on us. It doesn't work on us
    We're immune to it. You think we don't know what's in your mind
    We can read your mind clearly as an x-ray vision. We know exactly what's your intention
    The day those evil snakeheads in Khartoum are removed from power
    is the day that all Sudanese people will usher in an everlasting peace
