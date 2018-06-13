منتديات سودانيزاونلاين    مكتبة الفساد    ابحث    اخبار و بيانات    مواضيع توثيقية    منبر الشعبية    اراء حرة و مقالات   
Why celebrating Refugees Day by SAyed Baau

Why celebrating Refugees Day by SAyed Baau

06-13-2018, 02:18 PM
Sayed Tia Baau
<aSayed Tia Baau
Registered: 06-16-2016
Total Posts: 7






Why celebrating Refugees Day by SAyed Baau

    02:18 PM June, 13 2018

    Sudanese Online
    Sayed Tia Baau-
    My Library
    Short URL





    World Refugee Day is observed every year by the people on 20th of June in order to raise the public awareness about refugee’s situations throughout the world. Celebrating World Refugee Day annually on 20th of June was declared by the United Nations General Assembly in the Resolution 55/76 on 4th of December in 2000. It was started celebrating worldwide as an annual event from 2001 on every 20th of June
    World refugee day is celebrated every year on 20th of June to support millions of families all over the world who have lost their homes and dear ones because of violence or war. The day was established by the General Assembly of United Nations for the refugees to honor them for their courage of facing lots of problems after losing homes due to conflict or violence and their contributions to their communities. World refugee day celebration provides an opportunity to all to help the refugees worldwide to rebuild their quality lives through lots of related activities.

    Refugees are provided variety of lifesaving assistance, safety and protection by the government agencies and organizations. They are provided tents, shelter, living materials supplies and served with the life-saving services. The goal of celebrating this event is increasing public awareness among common public by sharing the related refugee stories.

    It is celebrated to remind people about the all failures of an international community or home conflicts which forced lots of families to leave their home and go another place to save their life. The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) has taken big steps for immediate support to all the humanitarian needs of the refugees. However, it needs some important actions by the governments and other private organizations as well on national and regional level to fully control the refugee’s condition.

    It is celebrated to eliminate all the horrific violence from the countries and community which is the main reason of people’s displacement and formation of refugee. 55% of all the refugees come from Afghanistan, Iraq, Somalia, Syria and Sudan. The event is established to prevent huge scale difficulties leading to the violence in the international communities and to promote the life saving solutions for refugees.

    Refugees are taken as the asset and strength of the country and not as the burden. They are survivors and should get proper help and support timely. It is very necessary to draw people’s attention towards the refugee’s conditions to honor their courage and solve their problems
    Sayed Tia Baau
    Sanaa
    Yemen
                  

Why celebrating Refugees Day by SAyed Baau
