What’s happening in Sudan؟ by Nassir AL-SAYEID AL-NOUR

In the past-month, the Islamic gripping regime in Khartoum has faced uncalculated mass protests followed by the unbearable annual budget announced by its ailing economic plan.

For three decades Sudan has been in unterminated disastrous events not mentioning the internal civil wars, famines and struggling over power fueled by ethnical tribal conflicts.

However, for the observers this is not new since the oppressive regime tirelessly fights over monopoly of power against the weak opposition. It controversially succeeded to maintain its power despite the fact that prices were high, the only thing the authoritarian regime could do properly is to hold an absolute active power. The ongoing protests for bread and the collapse of local currency against the dollar and other foreign currencies have their political and social ramifications. It is likely a process of fury in the making.

The new generations born under the regime era have new thinking means which in turn differ from their precedents, but the regime security means have remained as they had been once in their form and performance.

A mass detention including political figures, journalists, bloggers and public activists, such actions undermining the regimes rhetoric on tolerance and democratic transformation led by a recent national dialogue reconciliation process. For now, the political opposition and their followers are determined to continue their peaceful demonstration until the existing regime topples.

More significantly, the economic crisis has ravaged Sudanese day-to-day life in a country where the gap between those who have and lack is dramatically growing wider every day. Furthermore, starvation has been written on the faces of everyone who is not associated to a certain circle of governing elite that enjoys government privileges. Such privileges where a country belongs to the dualistic spatial fluctuates between African race, and originated Arabic-Islamic cultural obsession; could entail in a different interpretation altogether, culturally and economically.

The ancient leftist political Sudan Communist Party and other democratic liberal political spectrum have been accused of being the mastermind behind the latest uprising.

The Inghaz regime waste no time to use its ideological as well as oppressive apparatus to oppress its dissents aggressively.

In September 2013 during a challenging protest, a raid of mass-killings launched whereas their executioners went free. However, the regime has no accountability, the communist party didn’t deny this publicly as its leaders among others were detained and other transferred to peripheral repugnant prisons in the country. Ridiculous, as some detainees have been discharged in response to internal pressures led by political opposition, while other are still behind bars.

Since the coup d’état in 1989 no changes have happened in the main dominated closed governing clique, state main sources have remained within counted figures. For now, the old guard appeared on the pages of events, regardless they’re de facto run the regime from behind.

Recently a notorious former General Head of the so-called Security and National Intelligence Bureau, Salah Gush, was incredibly reappointed after five years of being smacked and then jailed for coup d’état conspiracy. A step considered by many as last resort to do away properly with waves of protests across the country, echoing the same wave of the 90s.

A fearless government pays no attention to the international criticism, it has experienced what is called the international, maneuvers to avoid any direct threats to its rising power. Such complicated issues to include arrest warrants issued by the International Criminal Court for the Head of the regime on Darfur genocide atrocities since 2008.

Perhaps, its controversial allies with a vast range of states in different regions, has no definitive position as it sacrifices anything in hand in order to recuse its existing corrupt regime.

