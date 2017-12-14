12-14-2017, 02:40 PM Adaroub Sedna Onour

Wethungerhilfe's crude violations of humanitarian principles in Sudan؟ by Adaroub Sedna Onour

I hardly know why I applied to join the above- mentioned German pro-regime humanitarian agency recently, if it was not for a well-meant plea ,by an old friend who encouraged me to do so. And it all began, to be precise, when I figured that the german international agency might, some what, be slightly different from the rest, being a German, international and humanitarian. But it turned out I was wrong. Nonetheless, I applied for the post, with a faint hope flickering in my breast, fully aware that my chances to get the post were one to a million. Besides, the lucky candidate was already nominated and known to all the towners of Port Sudan, a scandal becoming the talk of the city now؟ Because, the selection of ingos staff in the red sea state of Sudan, believe it or not, is entirely conducted by the notorious, corrupt security of the regime and the equally corrupt and unscrupulous labor ministry officials ,who daringly ask for bribes.؟ All of a sudden, events took the usual course, when the ingo staff, the security and the labor ministry officials, learned that there were some runners-up, interested to run for the post, other than the nominated candidate. Hence, and although they collectively became panic-stricken, yet, they re acted in an admirably orchestrated manner ,and hurriedly amended (shortened) the closing date of applying for the post, and later, tore up the vacancy announcement from the local labor-office notice -board. Nevertheless , I took all that well, but was duly forewarned , especially when I discovered that , two under-qualified ,pro-regime and most dread people, were holding key posts within the Ingo , and were unfortunately too influential to such an extent that I got the impression they must have a grip of some kind over the German top-dog؟ Of course, it later became crystal clear to me that, hoping for an equal opportunity, merit system selection process from Welthungerhilfe port-Sudan sub-office, was like crying for the moon. In fact, it was evident that to join Welthungerhilfe one needs to have close or remote clannish ties either with the security personnel, labor ministry officials, the aides of the German boss or, preferably, pay them handsomely.. all of which I approve of not ؟ Sadly though, this age-old selection criterion, which is still in use in lawless Sudan, and, surprisingly, is equally considered lawful by Welthungerhilfe. Or, at least, this is the disappointing conclusion which the old German project manger took a whole month to arrive at, and Which I was expecting, but not put that bluntly. In plain English, and despite the fuss made about the organization’s non-existent neutrality , which the deceptive logo on the ingo,s website broadly claims , Welthungerhilfe ,is in stark violation to all the norms and ethics , observed by any non-governmental international organization worthy of the name . And that is what I shall, now on, shine spots of light on ,because I now know that Wethungerhilfe,s initial mission in eastern Sudan wasn’t ,isn’t now , and shall never be in the future humanitarian , but political to the core. Which, by far, exceeds securing posts for the retirees of the local ministry of agriculture, furnishing slush - funds , hush-money and bribes for the security and other corrupt government officials, or even, channeling its budget into the treasury of the unpopular regime straight away. But, the curious thing is that this Ingo is –in reality- pushing mysterious agenda, aiming at constructing concentration camps in eastern Sudan, to accommodate the refugees and asylum-seekers from the neighboring countries and resettle them in Sudan؟ In fact, only such designs could explain and justify the Ingo blowing budgets on zero-impact projects for the relatively long time Welthungerhilfe spent in Sudan, without erecting any projects which could constitute sustained community assets؟؟؟؟؟؟؟؟ Need proof؟ Take a quick look at the carefully-selected areas of intervention ( border zones؟؟ ). And the desirable staff-members ( know-nothing- bread- winners؟؟) Hence, isn’t it time that Welthungerhilfe should be shown the exit-gate ,for what use is an Ingo which takes pride in being in an unholy alliance with an anti-people regime , and boasts of it ؟ therefore , Let us develop an ironclad rule that ingos, such like this, which fund the dying regime ,and thus , prolong the suffering of our oppressed masses should go .



