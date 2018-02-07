07-02-2018, 02:16 AM Ruach Wal Yat

Ruach Wal Yat

Registered: 04-19-2014

Total Posts: 14











Google Plus

+ Google Warning goes to tribal South Sudanese Politicians by Ruach Wal

02:16 AM July, 01 2018 Sudanese Online

Ruach Wal Yat-

My Library

Short URL



Salaam Khartoum is set up for another war.



Warning goes to tribal politicians who have been disturbed the Microsoft words on Facebook media for nonsense every day, while they never been figured out what is the root cause of the civil war on the messes. If you are working hardly for peace on upcoming agreements in Salaam Khartoum, please never support any leaderships of Salva Kiir and Riek Machar because they were the main parts causative ongoing civil war.



Read these common senses for differences ideas;



1. If you had been supporting the leadership of Salva Kiir Mayardit, and you had never supporting the leadership of Riek Machar, which mean your political idea on that strategy is nonsense.



2. If you had been supporting the leadership of Riek Machar, and you had never supporting the leadership of Salva Kiir Mayardit, which mean your political idea on that strategy is nonsense.



3. If you have been preaching many people on social media with live video, and telling them, let's us work for something else, but no God on this earth, then your political believe on your idea is nonsense.

4. If you believe the Salaam Khartoum peace agreement, Salva Kiir and Riek Machar are good leaders to work together on upcoming transitional government to fulfill the implementation peace agreement, then your political strategy on your idea is nonsense.

5. if you are truly South Sudanese who had been supporting the unity among us for peace, say; I don't like the leaderships of Salva Kiir and Riek Machar on upcoming peace agreement in order to work together. Because they had been made a lot of mess against us for their own self-interests.

6. Let's Salva Kiir and Riek Machar be agree on one point are the parts of this mess in the country.

7. Let's them both agree to step down on their positions and allow some new leaders on upcoming transitional government.

8. If they are fail totally at all to bring peace in the country, then let them allow two leaders on both sides to take over the transitional government for upcoming process on the agreement in Salaam Khartoum.

9. If not, let's them allow the family for Dr. John Garang De Mabior and takeover leadership power to end up our suffering in the country. Either Nyadeng Garang or her son Mabior Garang to take this opportunity and bring new change for peace.

Thank

Ruach Wal

The Social Political Analysts

The United State of America, Omaha Nebraska.

Arabic Forum