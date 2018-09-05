The mendacity of WMDs and the consequent execution of Saddam Hussein!! by خالد حسن سملتود

05-09-2018, 07:29 PM خالد حسن سملتود

USA had nudged British Tony Blair to invade Iraq based on flawed information about the existence of WMD in that country. However, the UN inspectors couldn’t succeed in accounting for the whereabouts of these weapons and it had simply turned out to be mendacity despite the desideratum of Bush to disarm Iraq once and forever. . Deterrence-oriented strategy that had been pursued by Bush Administration didn’t pan out and instead the story of the WMD in Iraq became a rumor. Most international watchdogs emphasized that this invasion should have never been executed from the outset, and there were no threats from Saddam Hussein when he was serving as president of Iraq. Since Saddam Hussein was not posing as strategic threat to USA in that time, Bush should have to look for other existential pretenses to justify his war.

Tony Blair was ratcheting up his fierce rhetoric in asserting the existence of WMD in Iraq despite the accurate inspection procedures taken by the UN inspectors. The key suspicion remained was the fact that those weapons might have been spirited out of Iraq prior to the arrival of the International Inspectors.

Still Bush declined to repudiate his false claims on Iraq WMD despite the confirmed accounts of the International Inspectors that no WMDs were found. Nevertheless, with the utter failure of the International endeavors to account for the exact whereabouts of the weapons, both the British and American calculations were merely a rumor. Even in the aftermath of Saddam’s death, there were no clues about the existence of such kind of weapons and all facilities that were meticulously checked out, were only nascent program and no traces of evidences found to support the allegations that Saddam was really stockpiling such prohibited weapons.

The whole story was only casus belli to justify unfair military intervention to occupy Iraqi Muslim country as a reaction to the 11/9 attacks! Bush fibbed about the mutual correlation between Saddam and AlQaida, he erroneously claimed that there was a close cooperation between Saddam Hussein and Osama bin Laden and this claims were utterly refuted.

Numerous history books have been written to tackle the great dilemma George Bush had brough to America during his service in Office. Such casus belli to legalize illegitimate war against Iraq based on flawed intelligence information conspicuously reflect the utter ignorance of the Republicans in USA and their fierce hostile proclivities against independent and sovereign states around the globe. Linking the Iraqi Saddam Husein with Osama bin Laden was a terrible mistake and fibbed calculation that Bush had made. In the aftermath of 11/9, Bush was extremely frustrated and he undertook nebulous actions germane to the hostile American engagement with some Arab and Gulf countries. The real impulses that prompted Bush to mount Mayhem in Iraq had not been explained. Still some intelligence circles in America reckon that WMDs might have been spirited out of Iraq, since no personnel in the International insectors’ team was able to account for the real locations of these weapons. However, the American national security policy in the post-cold war had been tackled meticulously and a broad action was taken “the strategy of containment” against the Russian expansion scheme in the world. Russia was seeking to dominate the global axis and emerged as the fierce and staunch adversary to America in the aftermath of the cold war. All American presidents who served in the office from Trumen and forward, were very keen and smart enough to pursue diplomatic and political wisdom to neutralize the threats posed by the potential adversaries.

However, Bush was extremely aggressive and hostile. He was depending on unauthenticated intelligence information and sometimes fibs and resort to disingenuous statements to deflect the attention of his foes. The invasion of Iraq was apparently unwarranted and Saddam Hussein was not posing a direct threat to the national security of USA.



I want to emphasize her that the Iraqi question during the Bush administration was entirely inconsequential.





