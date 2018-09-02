System racism within the department of education in Sudan by Hassan Canada

02-09-2018, 01:29 AM Hassan Ibrahim Hussein-Hassan Canada

There is an obvious institutionalized educational racism within the department of educational in Sudan. The Arabs who are currently ruling Sudan have planted this manipulated educational racism in the educational system of Sudan.



The government had seeded this injustice educational strategy, so as to undermine and restrain the indigenous black Sudanese from obtaining substantial education in Darfur province, Nuba Mountain, Blue Nike and other regional part of Sudan.



The centralized regime of Arabs in Khartoum is literally cognizant that the education is significantly essential to the human development and human infrastructure. Furthermore, education is also a fraction of a human rights constituted on the character of the United Nations and enacted under the international human rights entities.



In Khartoum, the department of education is unequivocal cheating the grades of the Native Black Sudanese students from primary schools to secondary levels. This political agenda was established at the time when the government of Omar al-Bashir took over the power through military coup.



I’m proposing this memo to the embassy of Canada, United States and United Kingdom to hold an urgent conference with the government of Sudan, the opposition movement and political parties and international human rights organizations focusing on education to utterly prohibit this systematic educational war against the Black People in Sudan generally.



As the hero of Africa Nelson Mandela once mention “education is the most powerful weapon which you can use to change the world.” I will append Malala yousafzai quoted “one child, one teacher, one book, one pen can change the world.”



I truthfully, argue the above countries ambassadors to exercise and apply their power to kneel down the government of Sudan to ultimately ban the out-carrying of such a international human rights violations the Black Sudanese.



My proposal seeks to withdraw the governmental powers of the department of education through a transparency and fairness and handle the educational responsibility to the Black People, partially to Darfur which is the most marginalized province in Sudan.



I’m extremely persuaded by this uncounterbalanced wave of educational inequality against my people in Sudan. At status quo, the Arabs people in Sudan are the majority of the population who validly possess doctorates, masters and bachelor degrees in postsecondary field for example the engineering, military, information technology graduates and other valuable degrees.



In addition to this, the entire opposition parties caucus leaders are whole Arabs people and the top people in government ranking from president, parliamentary ministers to their last foreign ambassadors. Would the accountable the allied countries to Sudan vehemently neglect this out-front move while the human rights violations continue to elevate in Sudan as a result of systematic racism in the department of education and those responsible ministers in the government؟



I overwhelming posed this questionaire because for me as a genocide victim who escaped death from the hands of the Sudanese government. And as one of millions of the millions of the genocide survives of Darfur and marginalized black communities in Sudan. I totally analyzed and comprehended that the civil war, genocide and poverty in Sudan is actually an outcome of the outlaw educational racism within the department of education in Khartoum which was politically institutionalized by the Arabs leaders in government.



