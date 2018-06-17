Sudanese Elections Scheduled for 2020 will be Fraught with Dangers andCounterfeiting like its prede

06-17-2018, 06:02 PM Mahmoud A. Suleiman

The National Congress Party (NCP) regime’s Elections Scheduled for the year 2020 and kept orchestrating about it and deafened the ears by the repeated echoes is nothing but a kind of blatant Systematic deception to extend the already overextended term of office for the inept genocidal dictator Marshal Omer Hassan Ahmed al-Bashir with the view to protect him from arrest by the International Criminal Court (ICC), which has been chasing him since early 2009 but remains fugitive from the international justice and a pariah of the world population. As it is known, during Electoral fraud criminal practices are resorted to by the National Congress Party (NCP) regime, where large numbers of voters were made to vote more than once, in addition to election manipulation, or vote rigging through illegal interference with the process of the election process, whether by increasing the vote share of the favoured candidate, depressing the vote share of the rival candidates, or both to which dictatorial regimes resort to in order remain in power indefinitely. The political game in the form of cheating and fraud during the callous reign of the (NCP) regime is not an exception!The people of Sudan under the reign of the (NCP) regime must have read the scholarly written essay entitled“From Dictatorship to Democracy, A Conceptual Framework for Liberation which is a book-length essay on the generic problem of how to destroy a dictatorship and to prevent the rise of a new one. The book was written in 1993 by Gene Sharp (b. 1928), a professor of political science at the University of Massachusetts. The book has been published in many countries worldwide and translated into more than 30 languages.https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/From_Dictatorship_to_Democracy

Substantial evidence of voter fraud is rive during the over-prolonged reign of the (NIF)/(NCP) regime.

The National Islamic Front (NIF), and its heir the ruling National Congress Party (NCP), seized power in Sudan through the military coup on Friday, June 30, 1989, and overthrew the democratically elected government and then ruled through their corrupt racist regime, whose actions are contrary to the teachings of the Islamic religion, which they claim its monopoly for being staunch members of the International Muslim brotherhood Movement (MBM) and they continuing craving for another term of office for their Master of Grace, Omer Hassan Ahmed al-Bashir and believing that it would shield him from the gripping hand of the International Criminal Court (ICC) At The Hague in the Netherlands which the Marshall fears more than anything else.

As it is known throughout history and the human experience that the strategies dictators often use to survive include elections. James Tilley, a professor of politics at Oxford University, finds out what's in the dictators' survival guide; he found out how they manipulate apparently democratic procedures like elections to secure their rule. The survival guide is, somewhat surprisingly, called "elections". Most countries now have elections, but dictators usually rig them. Today, election rigging is more sophisticated than simply stuffing ballot boxes. Dr. Brian Klaas is a research fellow at the London School of Economics.

The answer to as to why so many of these leaders stay in power for so long is that most have a series of complementary strategies - a "dictator's survival guide" - that over time entrench their rule.

Incentives to stay in power are so readily at hand for autocratic entities. So far, the dictators' survival guide seems to imply that staying in power is not so difficult. Monitor and control the population, pay off a small number of influential people and use elections to demonstrate their power. And to some extent that's true. Once dictators have ruled for a few years and mastered these levers of power they become very difficult to dislodge.

http://www.bbc.co.uk/programmes/articles/5rsMGP3kjdLjXMxd1CL...ow-dictators-survive

The Dictator's Survival Guide

The Dictator's Survival Guide

When Robert Mugabe was deposed last year, he had ruled Zimbabwe for nearly four decades. How do dictators and authoritarians stay in power؟ James Tilley, a professor of politics at Oxford University, finds out what's in the dictators' survival guide. How do they control ordinary people and stop revolts؟ How do they stop rivals from taking over؟ And how do they manipulate apparently democratic procedures like elections to secure their rule؟

This article has decided to open itself by a satirical statement allegedly made by a leading member of the Popular Congress Party (PCP), Kamal Omer Abdel Salam. Mr. Abdel Salam has been quoted as saying: “Even if you run the elections inside your house, the ruling regime of the National Congress Party (NCP) will get the votes of your children! Furthermore, on the 9th of June 2018, the Popular Congress Party (PCP) rejected the draft of the 2018 election law, which was discussed by the Council of Ministers on Thursday, saying it contradicted the outcome of the dialogue because the National Congress Party (NCP) had put it without the advice of the forces participating in the government of reconciliation. The (POP) said it rejects the draft electoral law and accuses the (NCP) of putting it on its own.

The US Administration under President Donald Trump is likely to turn a blind eye once again and offer its support to the NCP regime in view to "blind loyalty despite Omer al-Bashir’s crimes against the people of Sudan and tried to absolve it of any wrongdoing despite its egregious violations, deliberate massacres and wilful killings and war crimes which amounted to genocide in the Darfur region for which the International criminal Court (ICC) arrest warrants against the Omer al-Bashir who remains fugitive from the International Justice since 2009..

The statements such as:”The need for commitment to the outputs of the national dialogue, which demanded the guarantee of personal freedom, public freedoms, human rights in movement, work and others guaranteed by the amended Constitution of the Sudan of 2005 and all international laws” will not find any listening ears during those forged electioneering process times in al-Bashir ruled Sudan.

Thus, such elections mean nothing for dispossessed and disenfranchised Sudanese citizens in the war devastated region of Darfur. And it is similarly so for the other disadvantaged and the oppressed people in other regions in Sudan. Moreover, there will be an expected mass boycott of a charade election made to measure for the size of the professional fraudulent shaking of ballot boxes and emptying their contents into the boxes belonged to his party supporters. The so-called 2020 elections are nothing but another landslide win for al-Bashir who has ruled Sudan for the then 31 lean years of oppression and abject failures in all aspects of rule of law and Good governance. The 2020 elections are an inseparable part of the nefarious corruption that is still being practiced by the so-called National Congress Party (NCP), with the fake nomenclature.

This is attributable to the fact that the regime of the International Muslim Brotherhood Movement (MBM) has the greatest ability to falsify the facts and adopt falsehood and take the word “Watan, translated homeland” stuck to its name to appear acceptable to the People whose collective consciousness was turned into oblivion through systematic brainwashing with religious slogans but at the same time denied of their rights of their country’s wealth and development for so long. It is very likely the showcasing popular apathy about elections to dominate the upcoming poll stations in the 2020 elections.Meanwhile, some news outlets loyal to the ruling party say that the party women are calling for Bashir to be re-elected for a new term.This type of news does not excite anyone, which is what is called the bad news for domestic consumption without legible contentBut at worse it is expected to lead to more people following the action of not participating in the planned elections. Some clearly said that the vote is meaningless and that they will “not vote in the elections because they know the result in advance!

Furthermore, other members of the Sudanese people commented satirically about the alleged election of 2020 by stating that “There is only one candidate, who will win, and it’s the current president – the rest of the candidates are extras to legitimise the electoral process!”

Other commentators said adding that it isn’t fair that some regions are at devastating war while others are peaceful enough to vote.

Boycott 2020 Elections of Bashir’s Re-Enumeration is the motto for the next round of polls.

A number of young people say about an election to be held in 2020 that the Sudanese people have tasted bitterness over the past 30 years at the hands of Omar al-Bashir, who overthrew democracy and led the country to bankruptcy, hunger, disease, displacement and genocide is not fit for purpose and never has been. These tragedies are enough to resort to boycotting the elections. And the people of Sudan should not help in empowering the dictator Bashir to continue to spread wars and corruption while the remaining land and people of Sudan are the targeted the victims for the sake of the satanic goal of the survival of al-Bashir in power to wreak havoc and pour into the earth corruption and spread the scourge of futile wars.

The ruling regime of the National Islamic Front (NIF) and its heir the National Congress Party (NCP) tried to apply Islamo-Arabic rule to non-Muslim groups such as the region of the South Sudan, which hastened the secession of the people of South Sudan to establish their own failed state, the Government of South Sudan. The tribal wars between the Dinka and the Nuer led to abject Failure to the chronic failures learned from the Arabist suffering from the psychological syndrome of inferiority complex. As it is said, the one who has nothing cannot give the other something!

Thus, Revolutionary Movements and the serious opposition in the Sudanese political parties are calling and demanding the removal of marginalisation and institutionalised injustice and call for the resisting and boycotting of the alleged elections. Let us not to offer legitimacy for the regime that never had legitimacy. This is because the (NCP) regime is not and has never been fit for purpose of nation building, rule of law and good governance.

The political analysts indicate that the failures that accompanied the course of governance in Sudan seem mostly to the fact that the grassroots were not part of the equation. Despite multi-party system and parliamentary elections the popular dimension was remarkably absent expect for election campaigns, but hardly any tangible presence in the socio-economic fields.

It is clear that Sudan is a security and police state par excellence, an intelligence apparatus, a state within a regime, and people oppressed.

The NCP government adopted in its plan to stop the war in Darfur on three axes that it worked to achieve simultaneously with the support of the international community: drying up the military presence of the armed movements in Darfur, collecting weapons and dismantling the camps of displacement and asylum through the voluntary return programme.

The Password is the organization of the rows in the face of the despotic regime.

These violations against humanity and against international law are taking place under international silence and complete failure by the joint United Nations and African Union peacekeeping mission in Darfur, and this silence on the crimes of the ruling regime of the National Congress Party (NCP) opens the way for the continuation and aggravation and makes clear that the he decision to withdraw UNAMID and restrict it to limited areas requires that the international forces reconsider these plans and work to provide full and adequate protection for the Sudanese citizens in the Darfur region.

Elections are marred by Fraud and the opposition challenged the results of the referendum that approved the new constitution, asking court to nullify the result because it was marred by fraud.

There is no such thing as an election in Sudan; it is really a true succinct statement.

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2015/apr/13/sudan-election...mar-al-bashir-darfur

The Sudanese Presidential and Parliamentary elections in 2020 will take place under a state of emergency. There is no level playing field for the Opposition Parties in the pre-election period.

The Leader of the Reform Movement Now Party in Sudan Dr. Ghazi Salah al-Din has been reported as attacking the government and demanding that it stop the steps of passing the election law immediately. It is important to bear in mind that Ghazi Salah al-Din was the closest to the ruling regime of the National Congress Party (NCP) and one of its founders and representative of the regime in the Darfur issue negotiations in Doha, Qatar in 2011. Moreover, Ghazi Salah al-Din confirmed that it is a violation of the recommendations of National Dialogue outcomes and a sound political practice!

Salah al-Din added saying the government should return to the foundation platform to issue a law to achieve national unity.This talk clearly indicates that the ruling regime has begun rigging the elections since now in 2018 and let alone in 2020!

The New election law puts more power in Bashir's hands, authorising him to form an election commission. Thus,Omer al-Bashir hopes to hold the parliament hostage to amend the constitution and the electoral law to be able to run for a new term not approved by the current constitution.

Frederick William Robertson, also known as Robertson of Brighton, who was an English divine, has been quoted as saying: “There are three things in the world that deserve no mercy, hypocrisy, fraud, and tyranny”.

Read more at: https://www.brainyquote.com/topics/fraudhttps://www.brainyquote.com/topics/fraud

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Frederick_William_Robertson

The people of Sudan wonder whether the dictator al-Bashir and his corrupt entourage are going to the dustbin of history through the polls, or being overthrown through mass uprising. That seems the Sixty-four-dollar question! We long to see it without waiting to happen! That has happened in both Modern and Ancient history.People should not lose hope; they were so patient before but they have to work and say at the same time and will win without a doubt. This is because the ruling regime is now in its weakest condition and even its closest supporters have abandoned it as if it were infested byScabies!

Burrhus Frederic Skinner, commonly known as B. F. Skinner, the American psychologist, behaviourist, author, inventor, and social philosopher has been quoted as saying: “The environment will continue to deteriorate until pollution practices are abandoned.”

Read more at: https://www.brainyquote.com/topics/abandonedhttps://www.brainyquote.com/topics/abandoned

https://www.google.co.uk/search؟q=b.+f.+skinnerandoq=B.+F.+Ski...ceid=chromeandie=UTF-8

Dr. Mahmoud A. Suleiman is an author, columnist and a blogger. His blog is http://thussudan.wordpress.com/http://thussudan.wordpress.com/



