Sudan’s inflicted afflictions under the United States economic sanctions is unwarrantable and shoul

Peter Lokarlo Ngrimwa

Peter Lokarlo Ngrimwa

The stance adopted by the US government to ease the pangs of afflictions of the Sudanese people through easing of the economic sanctions that were earlier imposed by the former Bush Administration is plausibly estimable and consistent with the standard practices of objectivity and fair play.

It is commendable that the United States thought it wise to formally revoke a number of economically focused sanctions on Sudan. However, this accomplishment has fallen short of the overall expectations of the Sudanese people. It should be acknowledged that Sudan has done a lot in terms of improving humanitarian access and the palliation of the conflicts in the few flash points in the country. Furthermore Sudan has achieved a laudable milestone in the domain of counter-terrorism since September 2001, pushing hard on Islamic militants. The country’s leaders are genuinely working towards resolving internal conflicts. Such tremendous gesture of goodwill directed to the pursuit and attainment of peace should be appreciated by the Trump Administration plainly as a constructive attempt to realize peace in the Sudan and the region in its totality. Thus, it would conceivably lack acuity and goes against established conventional wisdom to maintain Sudan on the list of countries sponsoring terrorism alongside two other countries in the Middle East, albeit Khartoum has no affinity to those groups.

In the context of peaceful resolution of conflicts in the East African region, Sudan is a resourceful and dynamic member of the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD), an eight-country trade bloc in East Africa. Being a valuable member of the group, Sudan has been in the forefront offering priceless succour by attempting to resolve the South Sudan’s five-year civil war. This altruistic move is indicative of Sudan leader’s intention to seek for peace accommodation, weather in South Sudan or South Sudan.

In this regard, it is absolutely unwarrantable to keep Sudan on the list of countries that the United States government presumes to be sponsors of international terrorism. If anything, it is the government of South Sudan that deserves maximum punitive measures for being a pariah state that has consistently fallen short of the elementary principles and practices of international systems. Juba routinely acts in a brazen disregard of human life sanctity. I therefore request the US Administration to unhesitatingly and speedily remove Sudan from the list referred to earlier, in order to lessen the excessive pain of the ordinary Sudanese population in the country, as they do not deserve to undergo the pan paroxysms of economic sanctions.



Dr Peter Lokarlo Ngrimwa

Former lecturer, Graduate School of Business and Law (GSBL)

RMIT University

Emily McPherson Building 13,

379 – 405 Russell Street Melbourne

VIC 3000 Melbourne

Australia.

