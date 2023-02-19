|
Mangong Mawien Madut
Mangong Mawien Madut
South Sudan Is Yet To Break Free From What Keeps It Backward By Majook Mawien Madut
After the independence of South Sudan in 2011, South Sudanese were jubilant and in high spirits, for the achievement of being free citizens in their own independent state, was a life-changing realization coupled with aspirations the world ahead was promising. A few years later, the new born country plunged into political crisis and thus frustrated the hopes and expectations of the people. However, with President Kiir's strong desire to unite South Sudanese, the country returned to normalcy after he signed a peace agreement with the leaders of oppositions ending nearly a six-year-long conflict.
Despite internal wars which had been destabilizing South Sudan since its independence, destroying the economy and properties of the people, robbing leadership of the chances and efforts to deliver services to the people, there are underlying problems to which South Sudan is suffering from. And therefore, for South Sudanese to achieve prosperity, unity and developments, they must first deal with these problems. But the question is, are they willing to fight them؟ Did they know before and failed to do something about them؟ If you have been wondering what is keeping South Sudan backward, then the following are among the issues.
1. Favoritism
When the same person or people get all of the access to developmental opportunities, it is favoritism. This practice of giving unfair preferential treatment to some groups at the expense of others is happening behind the curtain. In other words, favoritism is a situation where someone in a leadership position demonstrates favor toward one employee over others. It also means giving advantages to one's own group like promotions to friends, relatives, community members and trusted colleagues.
2. Nepotism
Nepotism is a form of favoritism in which persons in positions of authority appoints relatives or friends to different jobs. How do we expect to progress as a nation when hiring people based primarily on kinship and not on actual abilities or qualifications is a culture in our country. Are we fair to one another؟ Isn't it social inequality that we are promoting؟ For South Sudanese to thrive together, there is need to embrace equality.
3. Cronyism
This is the appointment of friends and associates to positions of authority, without proper regard to their qualifications. In several occasions, many of these practices have been identified by the victims, yet it is unfair. The consequences of cronyism are vast and deep. It is unjust and corrupts the core of democratic system. If the country like South Sudan is to proceed, qualifications must be considered.
4. Tribalism
In nutshell, it is defined as strong loyality to one's tribe or group. In the context of South Sudan, the politics of communal belonging is greatly playing a big role in tearing our country into pieces. As long as South Sudanese continue to preach and identify themselves as tribes than South Sudanese, it will be very hard to coexist among themselves. Ethnic discrimination is one of the causes of communal conflicts, hate, selfishness, attacks and poverty.
5. Corruption
As a dishonest or fraudulent conduct by individuals in power. Corruption exists whether in private or public sector. In private sector, corruption acts include bribery and swindling whereas in public sector, it includes privatization and squandering of public resources. It is the world's biggest problem especially in places where law seems not to be effective. Condoning what is deemed to be legally wrong is a slap in the face of laws in that country.
The way forward
There is need for transparency, anti-nepotism, anti-tribalism and anti-corruption programs and policies that are strong and proactive to control our sectors.
In conclusion, inasmuch as truth is like ant in our pants, the bible teaches that we should tell the truth and it will set us free. In this case, it is imperative that we know what our problems are and where they lie before we think of doing anything. By so doing, we are on the right track. It's not the truth or telling it that is bad. What is bad though, is when we are crippled by our inability to come up with the plans to combat the things that we see, are the stumbling-blocks to our progress as a nation.
The writer is currently pursuing a bachelor's degree in Public Administration, University of Juba and can be reached via 0922577441/0913135522 or email: [email protected]
