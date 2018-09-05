منتديات سودانيزاونلاين    مكتبة الفساد    ابحث    اخبار و بيانات    مواضيع توثيقية    منبر الشعبية    اراء حرة و مقالات   
On the Secret cooperation between the Sudanese Intelligence and the European Intelligence to curtai

On the Secret cooperation between the Sudanese Intelligence and the European Intelligence to curtai

05-09-2018, 07:27 PM
خالد حسن سملتود
On the Secret cooperation between the Sudanese Intelligence and the European Intelligence to curtai

    07:27 PM May, 09 2018

    Sudanese Online
    خالد حسن سملتود-الخرطوم-السودان
    Short URL

    On the Secret cooperation between the Sudanese Intelligence and the European Intelligence to curtail the flow of illegal immigrants to Europe.
    Network time’s newspaper has revealed the existence of close and secret cooperation mechanism between the Sudanese intelligence and the European intelligence community to curtail the flow of the illegal Africans from numerous African countries into Europe. The cooperation was forged based on huge allocation of funds to be paid to the Sudanese government as aids to the civil society!! Which surpassed 130$ Million. The American report asserted that two Sudanese security apparatuses have been undertaking this mission since 3 years ago, including the security forces of Mohammed Hamdan Dalgo known as “the rapid forces” and the General Security state headed by General Salah Gosh. The Newspaper indicated that some European countries and more specifically (Belgium, France and Italy) allowed some elements of Sudanese security to operate in the detention centers in Europe to identify the illegal Sudanese immigrants and subsequently deport them to Sudan.
    The American Newspaper also elucidated that 50 of Sudanese immigrants who have resided in Europe seeking for exile, have been deported to Sudan, and some of them who were interviewed by the American Newspaper, were subjected to heinous torture by the Sudanese security forces upon their arrival in the country.
    The government’s draconian actions to curtail the flow of illegal immigrants to Europe and other regional and international territories are apparently undertaken to reclaim the decent image of the ruling regime in the eyes of the western intelligence community which could prompt the US administration to reconsider its foreign policy germane to the American black list of the countries that sponsor terrorism and Sudan has been included in that list.
    As I have emphasized in my previous article, that for the Sudanese government to have the name of Sudan dropped for the list of the countries that sponsor terrorism, Khartoum needs to take further steps and cooperation with the American administration on intelligence sphere, including the immediate cessation of supporting elements that are affiliated with the Iranian regime, including Hezbollah, Muslim Brotherhood and other terrorist entities that support or harbor international terrorists.
    The Sudanese generous military participation in Yemen under the Saudi-led coalition was the key impetus and momentum that precipitated the swift action taken by the American administration to revoke the economic sanctions that have been imposed on Sudan since 1997 during the Clinton administration. The key players in lifting these sanctions were Saudi Arabia and UAE in the Security Council and the Gulf diplomatic circles in America.
    Sudanese government needs more diplomatic rapprochement with the western and European intelligence communities than ever before for the sake of improving its image and solidifying its diplomatic relations and consequently fight collectively in the war on terrorism just like Saudi Arabia and other African and Gulf countries. The regime of Al-Bashir should immediately alter its policies at this very critical time and prove its full cooperation in fields of counter terrorism through convening successive intelligence meetings and workshops with its African counterparts and to broach ideas and overtures that would virtually serve in the international endeavors in the fight against terrorism and terror groups around the globe. The full Sudanese cooperation in countering terrorism is not exclusively restricted to these spheres; it should undoubtedly transcend these boundaries to entail the persistent actions in curtailing trafficking in persons, narcotics trafficking, zero tolerance for harboring radical and extremist groups.
    Counter terrorism efforts encompass concrete actions and not merely words or written reports and documents, these efforts should plainly be reflected from the workshops, conferences and meetings actions that earnestly study and analyze the potential national and international imperils such as transnational crimes, terrorism, trafficking in persons.

                  

