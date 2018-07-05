Muslim brotherhood and Qatar's resort to the destructive cyber campaigns against Saudi Arabia and S

05-07-2018, 07:50 PM خالد حسن سملتود

خالد حسن سملتود-الخرطوم-السودان

Khalid Hassan Mohammed Samiltoud

Muslim Brotherhood and Qatar have been spearheading gargantuan media campaign and cyber warfare for several days and months under the patronage and oversight of Iranian inimical entities. Today we have seen numerous images and media tweets from Saudi figures (The key Advisor in the Saudi Royal Court, Mr. Saud Algahtani) and other tweets assigned to Saudi personalities that have gone viral on the Internet, which have been interpreted as insults against the Sudanese people and a large number of Sudanese people got flabbergasted and stunned to read these viral tweets on the internet. Other Sudanese people were very fast to immediately reject these tweeted statements and expressed their utmost exasperation and disappointment and they, subsequently requested the Sudanese government to swiftly take a robust action to withdraw the Sudanese Army deployed in Yemen back to Sudan in the aftermath of these hostile Media Statements!!. However, these tweets and retweets have neither been directed against Sudan, nor to any Sudanese entity, they were exclusively about some Arab and Qatari Media officials who were operating in Saudi Arabia several months and years ago and once they left the Kingdom after reaping huge amount of funds they immediately had sidelined with Qatar and Iran in attacking Saudi Arabia through publishing fibs and aggressive campaigns against Saudi Arabia! I want to specifically highlight on some of these tweets that have been misinterpreted by the Sudanese people.

The tweet of Saud Alqahtai was not directed to Sudan whatsoever, and has nothing to do with the latest Sudanese action to conduct the military appraisal for the Sudanese rapid forces deployed in Yemen. The tweet was about those Qatari and Arab journalists and Media officials, who have been taking vitriol attitudes against Saudi Arabia since the Kingdom's leadership has launched its war against Houthis Militias in Yemen and severed its ties with Iran. Mr. Saud Alqahtani and several Saudi people were commenting on the hostile positions taken by those Qatari and Arab Media officials who earned huge amounts of Saudi Riyals during the last couple of years and once they departed the Kingdom, they started to attack Saudi Arabia and publish fibbed media statements that are detrimental against the Kingdom. Even some Qatari personalities have launched cyber campaign and they were prompted to fabricate numerous Saudi social Media accounts masquerading as Saudi nationals to write and tweet hostile statements against Saudi Arabia.!!!!

Consequently, The Saudi Advisor in the Royal Court, Mr. Saud Alqahtani branded those Arab and Qatari Media officials as "Mercenaries" and "Cyber flies"who after filling their pockets with huge amount of funds, they started attacking Saudi Arabia unjustifiably proclaiming their sideline with both Iran and Qatar. I have also read some tweets which contained ugly phrases and insults to Sudanese people. However, these tweets were not authenticated as belonging to Saudis; they were actually used by some suspected elements and Muslim Brotherhood affiliate!. The Sudanese people on the Internet construed these tweets as insults and almost entirely contradict with Sudan's noble decision in its participation in the operations of Decisive Storm and Hope Restoration in Yemen under the Saudi-led coalition.

Muslim Brotherhood and some Qatari cyber campaigners under the direct patronage of Iran have apparently resorted to hit the deep rooted relationships between Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Sudan in a very critical timing through publishing fibbed tweets and false Media reports to prompt the Sudanese leadership to immediately decide on withdrawing its Military forces from Yemen and severe the diplomatic relations with Saudi Arabia. I think that these unleashed fabrications from these Qatari circles are meant to accelerate the prompt withdrawal of the Sudanese Army from Yemen! The Sudanese government has neither confirmed nor denied these viral rumors on the internet, conversely a Sudanese Military officer in Yemen has broken the silence and indicated that the Sudanese forces have achieved great military victories in their combat operations against Houthis in Yemen which attracted great praises and appreciations from the Saudi officials.

Qatari and Muslim Brotherhood circles should be hold responsible for unleashing such viral inimical cyber rumors which are apparently meant for compromising the unbreakable bonds between the leadership of Saudi Arabia and the Sudanese government. The Sudanese leadership still mulling its decision regarding the participation of its military forces in Yemen and there is extensive military appraisal being conducted by the Sudanese Ministry of Defense to measure the pros and cons of this participation from the outset.

I hereby urge and exhort the whole Sudanese people and internet users to never acquiesce to the Iranian Media campaign, since the timing of these fibbed allegations is critical and the campaign is solely dedicated to spread seditions and pit brotherly nations against each another.







