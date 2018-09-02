INVITATION: Darfur Union In the UK Commemorates the 9th Anniversary of Bashir Indictment by Interna

منتديات سودانيزاونلاين    مكتبة الفساد    ابحث    اخبار و بيانات    مواضيع توثيقية    منبر الشعبية    اراء حرة و مقالات   
02-09-2018
    INVITATION: Darfur Union In the UK Commemorates the 9th Anniversary of Bashir Indictment by International Criminal Court (ICC) in Leicester
    Time: 1 pm, Saturday , 3rd March 2018,
    Location: Sudanese Darfur Association in Leicester
    19 Brunswick Street
    Leicester
    LE1 2LP, United Kingdom

    In memory of the victims of :
    1. The ongoing genocide in Darfur
    2. The ongoing Bashir war in Nuba Mountains, Blue Nile and beyond
    3. Enforced displacement - IDP and refugees.
    4. Demographic changes in the region

    Change is going to come and eventually justice will prevail

    The 4th March 2009, represent an important date for the people in Sudan in general, and those in Darfur in particular. It marks the beginning of long lost justice. A quick run down the memory lane unfold that famous press conference in La Hague, 9 years ago, where Luis Ocampo, the former general prosecutor of the ICC, announced that his team have enough evidence to prosecute Omer Bashir, the sitting president of Sudan, for crimes committed under his commands, that counts for the following:
    5 counts for crimes against humanity
    2 counts of war crimes
    3 counts of genocide

    Darfur Union in the United Kingdom invites you all, to commemorate the date, to bring awareness to the issue, and try to find ways to reignite the just case of the people of Sudan in all platforms.
    The main topics to be discussed:-

    1) The 9th anniversary of Bashir Indictment by ICC, the history of the case; the significance of the day for the people of Sudan in Darfur and the marginalised areas.

    2) Women group in Leicester and beyond, the needs and expectations

    3) Advice for the new arrival and ways to integrate into society

    4) Sudanese Darfur Association in Leicester

    The day concludes by an open mic session for all to share their stories, memories, comments and questions.

    There will be a letter for all to sign. This letter will be sent to all organisations and governments representatives as part of Darfur Union media campaign with regards to significance of the day for our people.

    When: 1 PM, Saturday, 3rd March 2018
    Location: Sudanese Darfur Association in Leicester
    19 Brunswick Street
    Leicester
    LE1 2LP

    The invitation is extended to those who wish to see an end to the human crisis, indictment of the perpetrators and an end to the act of genocide. NEVER AGAIN.

    For more details please contact the following numbers.
    Elsadig Ali - 07478258243
    Mohamed Ishag - 07445973996


    See you all there
    Kind regards,

    Osama Mahmoud - Deputy Press Officer, Darfur Union in the United Kingdom

    Website: http://darfurunionuk.wordpress.comhttp://darfurunionuk.wordpress.com

    Email: [email protected]

    Twitter handle: @Darfurunionuk
                  

INVITATION: Darfur Union In the UK Commemorates the 9th Anniversary of Bashir Indictment by International Criminal Court (ICC) in Leicester
