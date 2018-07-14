07-14-2018, 00:34 AM Tarig Anter

Tarig Anter

Registered: 03-24-2015

Total Posts: 153











Google Plus

+ Google How Persians Cooked a Cult and Called it Judaism Part 1 by Tarig Anter

00:34 AM July, 13 2018 Sudanese Online

Tarig Anter-الخرطوم-السودان

My Library

Short URL



The Israelite (children of Jacob/Israel) and Abraham were from the Land of Punt. The ancient Egyptians referred to Punt as Ta netjer, the "Land of the God". The Land of Punt an ancient kingdom, was also called Pwenet or Pwene by the ancient Egyptians. A trading partner of Kemet “ancient Egypt”, it was known for producing and exporting gold, aromatic resins, blackwood, ebony, ivory, and wild animals. The region is known from ancient Egyptian records of trade expeditions to it. Gold from Punt is recorded as having been in Egypt as early as the time of Pharaoh Khufu of the Fourth Dynasty.



In the reign of Mentuhotep III (11th dynasty, ca. 2000 BC), they organized more voyages to Punt. Trading missions of the 12th dynasty pharaohs Senusret I, Amenemhat II and Amenemhat IV had also successfully navigated their way to and from the mysterious land of Punt.



Egyptian document that detailed events that occurred in the reign of the early 20th dynasty king Ramesses III (Reign: 1186–1155 BC), includes an explicit description of an Egyptian expedition's return from Punt: [They arrived safely at the desert-country of Coptos: they moored in peace, carrying the goods they had brought. They [the goods] were loaded, in travelling overland, upon asses and upon men, being reloaded into vessels at the harbour of Coptos. They [the goods and the Puntites] were sent forward downstream, arriving in festivity, bringing tribute into the royal presence.]. It must be noticed they used asses and not camels.



But the Jews (Yehudi) are not Israelite or from anywhere in the region, they were Turkic Mongolians. The Turkic Mongolians origin is in Altai Mountains and northern Tarim Basin of Western Mongolia, Eastern Kazakhstan, and Northern Uyghur. The original Israel, Israelite, and the Law of Moses were African 100% and had nothing with Arabia or Jews or Asia.



The Persians and Neo-Babylonians were one branch of Turkic Mongolians who colonized Iran and Iraq. They imported the Israelite history and religion from the Land of Punt and cooked Judaism and invented the Jews and colonized Aramaic lands with their inventions. It is an ideology of political association for conquering nations and looting them with religious veils.



While there is no archaeological evidence of a marriage between an Egyptian princess, the daughter of a Pharaoh, and a king of united Israel, claims of one are made at several places in the Hebrew Bible. In 1 Kings 3:1, it is narrated that to seal an alliance, the pharaoh of Egypt gave a daughter in marriage to Solomon. The same ruler later captured the city of Gezer and gave it to Solomon as well (1 Kings 9:16). No name is given for the pharaoh.



Pharaohs in the Bible: 1- Historical pharaohs: Taharqa, Necho and Apries/Hophra; 2- Conjectural pharaohs: Shishak and So; 3- Unidentified pharaohs (1- Pharaohs in the Book of Genesis; 2- Pharaohs in the Book of Exodus; 3- Pharaohs in the Books of Kings). During Joseph position as vizier the real country suffered 7 years of famine. Egypt's records do not indicate that at all, despite their accurate system. Nobody, especially Abraham, could cross only Sinai on a donkey or on foot, because camels were not there in their time.



Biblical Egypt and Pharaoh are Actually Ethiopia and Its King



The current Egypt is an arid desert with only one river and a few branches and little streams; but Abyssinia is the country of many rivers. How can “Egypt” and “Pharaoh” be interpreted in Surah Az-Zukhruf [ 43], verse 51 in the Quran which says: "Pharaoh called out to his people, saying, O my people, do not I have the kingship of Egypt, and these rivers are running from beneath me, do you not see؟"



The country of Pharaoh is the country of many rivers, and Ethiopia has 115 rivers and is called the African water tower because it combines the highlands with many rivers; while the current state of Egypt is historically poor in water.



Moses Mountain is in Semien of Gondar Ethiopia not Sinai Egypt



Where is the real Mount of Moses؟ For centuries, scholars, explorers and pilgrims have sought the real location of the mountain of God from the biblical story of Moses and the Exodus.



Today, most people are unaware that little or no evidence has surfaced that supports the traditional site called “Mount Sinai” in the south central Sinai Peninsula. In fact, it seems the only reason that the traditional site is designated “Mount Sinai” is that Helena, mother of Constantine I, decreed it as such in the early 300s AD. Several other proposed sites for the real Mount of Moses have been suggested over the years, but only the Judeo-Christian is supported.



Certainly all the events and characters mentioned in the Old Testament of the Bible were in and from Punt Land. The Mountain of Moses, surely, is in Gondar, Ethiopia; and not at all in Sinai of Egypt. The Ten Commandments and the Torah were given to Moses on the Semien Mountains of Gondar, Ethiopia. There are strong reasons for my “Punt Land Hypothesis” for interpreting the history of the Bible in a totally new way.



The ancient use of camels could be the easiest and most convincing starting point. This would be a total paradigm shift confining the Israelites and the Law of Moses to Africa; and the Jews and their Talmud to western Asia. Facts about the presence and domestication of single-humped Camel (dromedary) would change human history and religions totally. The repeated mention of camels in the OT was not a mistake. It implies that the whole stories, places and all characters were never in Arabia, Assyria, Aram or Kemet. If this new assumption is proven then King Solomon and the Temple and Jerusalem were somewhere in Punt Land and nothing was outside Africa, except the forgeries of Turkic Mongolian Persians and their inventions.



The Israelite were from arid south Punt Land and they never went to Kemt (ancient Egypt). Only the Turkic Mongolians in Persia took their stories and twisted them to invent the Jews in 530 BC in Aramaic lands. Sure Yeshua was real, but he could be unrelated to the Israelites who were using camels since Abraham. The Land of Punt was always in all traditions the land of faith and modesty. Surely, Jesus will return and come there, so let the faithful know and be prepared because there will be a war from Gog of Magog (the Turkic Mongolian groups), and Jesus and the faithful will win. https://wp.me/p1OEJz-1sohttps://wp.me/p1OEJz-1so



Best regards

Tarig M. M. K. Anter, Mr.

Khartoum, Sudan. Arabic Forum