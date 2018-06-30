06-30-2018, 03:27 AM Ruach Wal Yat

+ Google Dr. Riek Machar Teny Dhurghon has been Declared Surrender 4th Ceasefire in Capital Khartoum, Sudan.

03:27 AM June, 29 2018 Sudanese Online

On June 27, 2018, Salva Kiir and his rival Riek Machar were signed permanent ceasefire to end up the suffering of innocents’ people in the country. Ongoing talks, IGAD has made three proposals, which are including permanent ceasefire, three capitals cities, and also oil revenue. But Machar and Salva Kiir were agreed and signed permanent ceasefire only, without anything else’s. They were never touched anything’s on proposal from three capitals cities (Juba, Wau, and Malakal).



In facts, ongoing talks between Kiir and Machar had been failed many points on political current agreements to implement upcoming security arrangement sectors.



According to Sudan tribune on news post from June 27, 2018 agreement in Khartoum, “However, Machar’s participation is not clearly included in the talks as it was not a problem when the peace agreement was signed in 2015. The issue emerged after the clashes of July 2016 in Juba and the resumption of hostilities again”



In my political analysis, Dr. Machar has been to agree to sign 4th surrender peace agreement with Salva Kiir to give up war ongoing crisis in the country. He has excited to give up his struggle, and he will never care about his supporter’s for what they will achieve on upcoming peace process in transitional government.



Why he did this mess many times against to his supporters especially Nuer tribe and he had never been thinking about it؟ Machar’s had made many mistake to his supporters, but no one was never surrender and left him alone on his struggle.



He has been using to put mistake on mistake, and over into another mistake! Why he did this mess to his supporters؟ He had been running this political struggle organization almost within 34 years, and he had never achieved anything’s to won any single crisis against enemy. Many supporters were lost their live to follow him, but still followed on his feet’s. Some of them were surrender and joined the enemy because Machar had never given them a good direction on their struggle in the war.



Machar had left many points from upcoming deal reform on transitional government.



Machar on agreement in Khartoum had ben failed to discussed about the case on genocide 2013 in Juba

Machar was also failed to discuss about the incident which were happened on 2016 in Juba too.

Machar was also failed to discuss about security arrangement for upcoming transitional government reform.

Machar was also failed to discuss about compensations and reparations for the loss of his people on 2013-2014.

Machar was also failed to discuss about the case of IDP’s by which way they will be in secure for their returning homes.

Machar was also failed to challenging upcoming reform transitional government to be part of participant.



In fact, Machar had been signed many failed “Surrender Peace Agreement” from his past, on history political struggle, including 1997 with Omer Bashir in Khartoum, 2002 with Dr. John Garang De Mabior in Nairobi Kenya, 2015 with Salva Kiir in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, and lastly with Salva Kiir Mayardit in Khartoum, Sudan on June 27, 2018.



Conclusion: For upcoming transitional reform, South Sudan government will never agree with Machar to allow him to be part of transitional government. But they have been made proposal Machar will select someone else from his movement to work under government as Vice President but not him. On this proposal, the supporters of Dr. Machar will never agree on that scenario. I believe that proposal will bring another chaos in the country for upcoming destruction.



Furthermore, the 2018 agreement in Khartoum will never be successful at all because Salva Kiir was failed many times to bring peace while Dr. Machar had been begged him to end up the war. I believe Machar has been turn out as good peacemaker by this time, but Salva Kiir decline to accept this proposal!



I hope, Machar he means really peace talks to work on his position, but government declines his idea to accept him. The South Sudan crisis will be still on the table for what I have been observed because no one cares about this suffering to our people. Everyone is crying for peace everyday, but some leaders are not caring on this matter.



Thank



Ruach Wal



The social political analyst



