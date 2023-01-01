|
Crises, humiliation and oppression.. How do Sudanese celebrate their country's Independence Day؟
Crises, humiliation and oppression.. How do Sudanese celebrate their country's Independence Day؟
|01-01-2023, 06:48 PM
Crises, humiliation and oppression.. How do Sudanese celebrate their country's Independence Day؟
06:48 PM January, 01 2023
Sudanese Online
عثمان قسم السيد
Written by: Osman Gasm Alsaed
In light of a comprehensive presidential and constitutional vacancy and a long political paralysis, the 67th anniversary of Sudan's independence 67 this year.
Although Sudan gained its independence a long time ago, the reality says that the country of the two Niles currently does not know the meaning of independence due to corruption, the constitutional vacuum, and external interference in the most important national entitlements.
The Sudanese have not lived true independence for many years, specifically since 1958, Abboud's coup only two years after independence, when Sudan and its independence were affected by several external and internal factors, imposed by repeated military coups against democracies and the intervention of the axis of evil countries.
“Independence as a symbolism exists, but it does not actually exist in light of the difficult economic and security reality. Our borders are loose, and a country without a stable government, prime minister, and without a National Council or the People’s Assembly.”
But we as a people aspire to achieve actual independence and we have enough culture, knowledge and openness to put pressure on the state officials who were chosen by fate to rule Sudan to keep outside interference away from any internal matter, or to change officials. We can achieve this and improve reality with an economic view in which we rely on the private sector, agriculture and expatriates abroad, as we did in the early seventies.
The anniversary of independence, when it empties of its contents, becomes an ordinary day, and true independence does not exist in Sudan because the forces of the de facto ruling authority today mortgage themselves to the outside.
True independence is related to the daily life of the citizen. The oppression experienced by the Sudanese makes Independence Day empty of its contents because people die a thousand times a day to get their livelihood, because the mercenaries of the authority plundered the country.
However, the glorious Independence Day remains a memory that motivates us to struggle and fight to save the country from collapse, and to build a real country politically, sovereignly, economically, healthily and in security.
Sudan is going through its worst stages, and what befell us and was revealed to us has never been recorded in the history of this country, which has been transformed from a source of civilization into a hotbed of collapse in all its harsh expressions, which left neither human nor stone.”
Sudan is a non-independent country in the actual sense, and the Sudanese live in humiliation daily, and have become a second and third class citizen with the presence of militia weapons and weapons of movements that have not been integrated into the army and a corrupt system that protects the corrupt.”
It is unfortunate that the Sudanese people bear full responsibility, burdens, injustice, oppression, poverty and suffering for what the bickering officials do about power, positions and wealth, which makes them a partner in corruption.”
The Sudanese people have great hope in the Sudanese Armed Forces, but successive governments have diminished its value and limited its powers, and have strengthened the presence of militias in the country to weaken them. “The Sudanese decision is not in the hands of the Sudanese, and therefore their country is not independent.”
[email protected]
