2020, Path To Least Resistance by Adil Ismail

It goes without saying, that, the significance of year 2020 in Sudan comes from the fact, that, it is the proposed election year according to the political electoral system emerged from the Comprehensive Peace Agreement concluded in 2005 between Government of Sudan and SPLM/A . While path to the least resistance means less hindered flow of the ongoing sociopolitical change in Sudan.

In fact, few centuries ago, human societies around the globe are bound to evolve almost separately and independently from each other. That was simply because of poor connection and communication with each other, plus lack of the communities confidence that their values and beliefs are acceptable and hence adoptable outside their realms.

Aided by huge scientific progress in collaboration with the normal – sometimes painful - evolution of human communities, these communities started meaningful communication with each other at different levels and ways for different purposes. Such situation creates overlapping interests pulled towards common understandings to achieving big goals such as bringing about peace within and between these communities. Eventually, these developing societies ( third world communities ) will not have that very long time to evolve that their European counterparts managed to enjoy! The path of evolution has eventually been altered as the third world communities evolve. Yes. That is true. Simply, because such communities don’t incur burdens and relative consequences of their own evolution's and development's problems by themselves. For instance, as a result of hot conflicts such as civil wars that sweep many of these third world societies, the chilling problem of internally displaced persons, refugees and migrants need to be dealt with. Obviously, international community takes the burden to mitigate such problems. This mitigation range from aiding the internally displaced persons and refugees, to assimilating migrants. This big burden spurs aiders and donors to have a big say on how these immature societies do evolve.

This justified big say to interfere on how war-torn zones communities evolve, does alter the evolution path of the latter. Ages passing away, natural development and international civilization would kick in. A hundred years from now, no ideological political system would reign the sociopolitical continuum of the developing nations.

But intellectuals and political visionary leader here come for the rescue. Their valuable input has always been to lessen the time needed for the sociopolitical change to take place, and to ensure as much as possible cost-effective change process.

In Sudan, many intellectual are not aware of the fact that the sociopolitical change cannot be carries out by the same mentality that had contributed to create it in the first place. That is to say the sectarian and the political ideologist forces who happened to have, some day, a major contribution to bring about the country's independence in January 1956. These sectarian leader along with other active political forces could not foresee the danger of the historical sociopolitical injustice lurking behind the political scenery then. With the exception, of course, of the intellectual contribution of the iconic thinker and religious reformist Ustaz Mahmud Muhammad Taha. If they were, they would have devised sort of " positive discrimination" in the then termed Sudanization Process. They would have favored the less privileged region for the sake of gradual integration and smooth intertwine of cultural and ethnic diversity that Sudan enjoys. They would have forged a lasting legacy. Instead they neglected the hue and cry of the less privileged regions representatives. And thus perpetuate the odds that distorts the sociopolitical continuum in Sudan. Intrigued by such anomalies that is epitomizes by unfair distribution of wealth and power, rebel movements kick in first in South Sudan region then spilled over the whole country calling for justice.

Obviously, rebel movements start from their regions intending to safeguard their region's interests, inter alia, autonomy. But a visionary rebel leader form south Sudan, John Garang, calls for unity of the country based on new grounds and foundations. A matter shoock the classical schools of thoughts in Sudan to the core. A historical political reconciliation was concluded in January 2005 as alluded in the first paragraph above. This big reconciliation attempted, among other thing, to straighten thing out by redistribution of wealth and power where dividends of wealth and power of 52% goes to the then government of Sudan represented by the ruling party NCP i.e., National Congress Party; 28% for SPLM/A, i.e., Sudan People Liberation Movement/Army; 14% goes to the so called northern opposition parties, while 6% goes to the other southern opposition parties.

Unfortunately, all opposing political forces confined themselves to their dividends and naively turn a blind eye on the possibility of enjoying the whole power and wealth space of 48% snatched from the NCP - the ruling party - by the Comprehensive Peace Agreement. Instead of filling the available 48% political space and move to snatch more from NCP share, NCP manage to restrict the move of the opposition parties taking advantage of the latter's naivety to see the political change served in a silver platter! Even SPLM shrunk after the demise of its visionary leader John Garang.

The second squandered opportunity to make a sound political change, was 2010 election where opposition political forces have boycotted with the pretext that it will be rigged. Eventually things remained stagnant and still. Ironically, SPLM withdrew its presidential candidate and supported the NCP,s instead! A move properly interpreted as abandoning and shunning the idea of New One Sudan in favor of secession ( Relevance of this explanation is predicated on the fact that referendum of southern Sudanese citizens, to choose between the political system emerge from CPA or to favor having an independent state, is subsequent to the 2010 election under CPA clauses ).

After South Sudan uprooted itself from the mother land, the cry to straighten the sociopolitical continuum out has faded away ,however opposing political forces kept delivering same political discourse of freedom of expression and democracy!

2015 election event passed by amid hesitation of these opponent political parties that finally boycotted the whole process with the same argument that it will not be fair and just. To add insult to injury, they called for the people to follow suit . And yes a big number of people did not vote.

But the writer has a different interpretation. The opposition parties have lost the supporters they inherited since the independence of Sudan in January 1956. A fact that these parties are scared to death to acknowledge. These masses who once supported the said political parties are not there anymore. These masses felt that they have been taken for granted and have been short changed by the very parties that they have once supported. It is worth mentioning that, these hitherto supports have gained an awareness that stemmed out of bitterness of the hard times they experienced in the aftermath of the government's total lifting of basic education and healthcare subsidies. Sudanese people, who felt and left stranded, fought their way in life to meet these unabated needs. This acid test generates its own awareness and cognition which is far beyond what their ex parties can afford. New awareness is born which its beholders are not prepared to renounce. By now, the people of Sudan surpassed both the government and opposition parties. Neither the government nor the opposition are capable enough to reflect feelings and thoughts of the Sudanese people let alone inspire them. The said new born awareness has unique qualities: individualism, that refers to the fact that each and every one encounters a unique life experience to meet the unabated needs of education and healthcare; stubbornness, because an acquirer of such awareness can never be prepared to give it up as it kept them alive till now!; and harshness, refer to the idea that they had no similar experience to soothe the present one.

This type of awareness deserves high respect in the first place. And it is your new middle class: venders, common transportation driver and owners, tea and food makers, youth of temporary or unstable jobs and unstable income individuals. They are the ones who benefit from the sociopolitical change in Sudan. They are capable of carrying out major role in the change process if understood then mobilized.

Now, amid this weird and waggling situation, fate has ordained that an intellectual who sees in this fluid situation an opportunity rather than an obstacle, stepped in. Adil Abdul Atti, whose political essays indicate his understanding, profound cognition and apprehension for a path that lessens the time for the sociopolitical change to take place and less harmful method to do it. He stepped forward to run for presidency in 2020.

Democratic shift and sociopolitical change in Sudan, like elsewhere, is not an event. It is rather a process that has a beginning. Off course election in the third world countries has always been susceptible to be rigged by the ruling party, but contribution and participation of big number of the enthusiastic and ardent people shall narrows possibility of doctoring the election process. Above all, the ruling party is not an oil machine as it used to be. It suffered severely from political cacophony and asymmetry among its own components. Even their Islamic ethics they once proclaimed to have resembled, is tarnished by human rights abuses and misuse of power and wealth. Therefore, even if those in power manage to somehow manipulate the election process in all possible levels, they will not be as strong as have a firm grip on the sociopolitical continuum. For instance, corrupts could not be protected by the executive body that sides the ruling party. A matter gives rise to altering wealth and power possession of toady's . Huge corrupt files will be filed, traced and hence sued. It is a beginning of straightening things out. Is 2020 election, in Sudan, not the path to least resistance that alter the sociopolitical continuum in favor of less harmful change process؟



