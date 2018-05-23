منتديات سودانيزاونلاين    مكتبة الفساد    ابحث    اخبار و بيانات    مواضيع توثيقية    منبر الشعبية    اراء حرة و مقالات   
The United Sudan Liberation Army condemns the Sudanese government's policies of committing new mass

The United Sudan Liberation Army condemns the Sudanese government's policies of committing new mass

05-23-2018, 01:20 AM
Ahmed Mohamedain
The United Sudan Liberation Army condemns the Sudanese government's policies of committing new mass

    01:20 AM May, 22 2018

    Ahmed Mohamedain-In the vicinity of ICC
    The United Sudan Liberation Army condemns the Sudanese government's policies of committing new massacres at Khams Dagaig camp in Zalingei



    Freedom, justice, peace, democracy


    The United Sudan Liberation Movement/Army strongly condemns the policies of the bloody totalitarian regime in the Sudan and its militias Rapid Support Force in attacking innocent civilians in internally displaced persons camps. Last year at this time in the month of Ramadan, the regime and its militias committed gross crimes against civilians in Ain Siro. The Sudanese government continues unabatedly committing war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide in Khams Dagaig internally displaced camp in Zalingei.



    The United Sudan Liberation Movement/Army condemns the brutal assault on Khams Dagaig internally displaced camp in Zalingjibah on Monday, 21/5/2018. The attack left one dead namely Magbola,10 injured and the arrest of a number of displaced persons.


    The United Sudan Liberation Movement/Army urges UNAMID to execute its mandate to protect the civilian population.


    Media Secretary

    The United Sudan Liberation Movement/Army

    21 May 2018
                  

The United Sudan Liberation Army condemns the Sudanese government's policies of committing new mass
