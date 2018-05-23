The United Sudan Liberation Army condemns the Sudanese government's policies of committing new mass



01:20 AM May, 22 2018 Sudanese Online

Ahmed Mohamedain-In the vicinity of ICC

My Library

Short URL The United Sudan Liberation Army condemns the Sudanese government's policies of committing new massacres at Khams Dagaig camp in Zalingei







Freedom, justice, peace, democracy





The United Sudan Liberation Movement/Army strongly condemns the policies of the bloody totalitarian regime in the Sudan and its militias Rapid Support Force in attacking innocent civilians in internally displaced persons camps. Last year at this time in the month of Ramadan, the regime and its militias committed gross crimes against civilians in Ain Siro. The Sudanese government continues unabatedly committing war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide in Khams Dagaig internally displaced camp in Zalingei.







The United Sudan Liberation Movement/Army condemns the brutal assault on Khams Dagaig internally displaced camp in Zalingjibah on Monday, 21/5/2018. The attack left one dead namely Magbola,10 injured and the arrest of a number of displaced persons.





The United Sudan Liberation Movement/Army urges UNAMID to execute its mandate to protect the civilian population.





Media Secretary



The United Sudan Liberation Movement/Army



21 May 2018