Sudan Relief and Rehabilitation Agency (SRRA) regrets and rejects the attack on United Nations

Short URL The representation office of the Sudan Relief and Rehabilitation Agency (SRRA) to Europe and the United Nations, have received a worrying update of sorrowful news regarding the incidents which took place in Bunj town of Maban Area on the 23rd of July 2018. The damaging incidents occurred when around 500 local youth demonstrated against operational UN Agencies recruitment policy outside Maban counties as the demonstrators claimed demanding job opportunities and fair treatment, the demonstration led to unfortunate damages and looting to humanitarian assets, premises and vehicles as it is shown in the attached photos.



Principally the representation office and the liaison offices of the SRRA regret and rejects the accident in which around 10 humanitarian agencies offices and compounds as well as the commission for refugee affairs CRA have been attacked and destroyed.



Consequences of the attack have forced aid agencies to suspend its humanitarian services except for live saving and critical activities to communities in Maban, and at least 390 humanitarian workers were evacuated from Maban region.



Maban Counties host a large population of refugees from Blue Nile state of Sudan who have been displaced by armed conflict between Sudan government and SPLM/N in 2011, as well as internally displaced persons from other areas in Upper Nile, over 144.000 Sudanese refugees live in four camps in Maban counties, Doro, Batil, Gendrassa and Kaya.



The suspension of aid agencies operation in Maban would leave the most vulnerable refugees and IDPs at a huge risk of hunger, disease and social services gap.



SRRA call upon South Sudan government to scale up investigating the incident, and to maintain safety and security of aid agencies and its workers so that to resume the humanitarian activities in very short time, as it extend the appeal to the aid agencies to live to its principles and code of conduct of the humanitarian work to resume its intervention and to find possible ways to rapidly respond to the growing humanitarian needs of refugees and IDPs.



The generated humanitarian aid vacuum, will results in grave consequences and unrepairable outcomes, and that necessitates coordinated and concerted efforts engaging grass-root civil societies, local communities in addition to the multi-stakeholders platforms.



Mrs. Ishraga A. Khamis

Executive Director of SRRA



Dr. Mohamed Yassin

Representative of SRRA to Europe and the United Nations

