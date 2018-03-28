منتديات سودانيزاونلاين    مكتبة الفساد    ابحث    اخبار و بيانات    مواضيع توثيقية    منبر الشعبية    اراء حرة و مقالات   
JOYCE THE NAME OF THE ROSE

JOYCE THE NAME OF THE ROSE

03-28-2018, 11:52 AM
Mohamed Yousif
Registered: 10-24-2014
Total Posts: 230






    11:52 AM March, 28 2018

    Sudanese Online
    Mohamed Yousif-Vienna
    -1-

    JOYCE
    THE NAME OF THE ROSE

    Children yet, the tale to hear,
    Eger eye and willing ear,
    Lovingly shall nestle near.

    In a Wonderland they lie,
    Dreaming as the days go by,
    Dreaming as the summers die.

    Lewis Carroll

    A mother's love for her child is like nothing else in the world.
    Agatha Christie

    It was Late night, the fierce wind blowing through the trees surrounding the hut shedding their leaves below and the non-abating rain carried them round the hut. At dawn, a baby cry was heard through the hut and a relief overwhelmed the waiting women. And sudden abrupt of wind and rain occurred. A Serene atmosphere filled the hut and beyond. The baby girl reflected her first innocent smile to the world. It was not an easy birth; the midwife did her best and was glad all went normal. She held the baby and past to the mother with cheerful smile. The mother happily held her baby and started singing in her little ears in her native language Luganda:

    Mama yankeza nyo nkunkya
    eyo munsi zewale nya
    nempulira obunyonyi
    nga buyimba bwebuti
    tri-li chi-li tri-li chi-li
    nange bwe nyimba bwentyo

    Translated in English:

    Mother woke me up
    Very early in the morning
    To the far away land
    I heard the birds singing like this
    Tri-li Chi-li tri-li chi-li
    And that's how I sing too.

    She went on singing in Swahili:

    Lala mtoto lala lala lala lala
    Lala sinzia lala
    Lala mpendwa lala lala lala lala
    Lala sinzia lala.

    Jua nalo limezama,
    Lala sinzia lala.
    Ndege wote wamelala,
    Lala sinzia lala.

    Lala mtoto lala lala lala lala
    Lala sinzia lala,
    Lala mtoto lala lala lala lala
    Lala sinzia lala.

    Mama baba wakupenda
    Lala sinzia lala.
    Bibi babu wakupenda
    Lala sinzia lala.

    Lala mtoto lala lala lala lala
    Lala sinzia lala,
    Lala mpendwa lala lala lala lala
    Lala sinzia lala.

    Translated in English:

    Sleep child sleep, sleep sleep sleep
    Sleep slumber sleep,
    Sleep beloved sleep, sleep sleep sleep
    Sleep slumber sleep.

    The sun has also set,
    Sleep slumber sleep
    All the birds are asleep,
    Sleep slumber sleep.

    Sleep child sleep, sleep sleep sleep,
    Sleep slumber sleep,
    Sleep child sleep, sleep sleep sleep
    Sleep slumber sleep.

    Dad and mum loves you,
    Sleep slumber sleep
    Grandpa and grandma loves you,
    Sleep slumber sleep.

    Sleep child sleep, sleep sleep sleep
    Sleep slumber sleep,
    Sleep beloved sleep, sleep sleep sleep
    Sleep slumber sleep.

    Followed by:

    Baa Baa akaliga
    (Luganda)
    Baa Baa akaliga
    kalina ebyo ya
    Nze nina Nze nina
    ensawo Ssatu du

    Emu yamama,
    emu yatata,
    emu ya kalenzi kato
    akalima munimiro

    (English)
    Baa Baa Black Sheep

    Baa, baa, black sheep,
    Have you any wool؟
    Yes sir, yes sir,
    Three bags full.

    One for the master,
    One for the dame,
    And one for the little boy
    Who lives down the lane.

    The baby, born in 1994 in a family of 6, 3 sisters and 3 brothers; grew up with her mother in the Mityana district, Butayuja village and showed signs of brightness and intelligent and at the age of seven her parents decided to send her to her step sister Betty in Kampala to go to the school and pursue her education.

    Joyce packed her little bag with the help of her mother ready to take the Bus early next morning heading to the town; she was very excited.
    ‘Joyce my darling’ said the mother
    ‘Yes mum’
    ‘Tomorrow you will be on Bus and your sister will meet you at the Bus station in Kampala … don’t talk to strangers … keep to yourself while on Bus and behave like a good girl’
    ‘Yes mum’
    ‘Your sister Betty will recognize you’
    ‘Yes mum … I know how she looks from her picture’
    ‘Good girl’ said the mother.
    ‘Now you sleep early so that you don’t get tired during the journey’
    ‘Yes mum’ said Joyce with eagerness for the night to pass on fast and the view of the town blinding her sprinkling yes and she fell asleep.

    Mohamed Yousif
                  

JOYCE THE NAME OF THE ROSE
