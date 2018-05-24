منتديات سودانيزاونلاين    مكتبة الفساد    ابحث    اخبار و بيانات    مواضيع توثيقية    منبر الشعبية    اراء حرة و مقالات   
Condemnation Statement: New massacres in Ardeeba camp in Garsila, central Darfur.

Condemnation Statement: New massacres in Ardeeba camp in Garsila, central Darfur.

05-24-2018, 01:20 AM
Ahmed Mohamedain
Condemnation Statement: New massacres in Ardeeba camp in Garsila, central Darfur.

    01:20 AM May, 23 2018

    United Sudan Liberation Movement/Army
    Freedom, justice, peace, democracy.


    Khartoum regime and its militias committed heinous crimes in Khamsa Dagaig IDPs camp in Zalingei on Monday morning, May 21, 2018, which resulted in the death and injury of innocent people, including the death of Magbola, the injury of other 10 innocent people and the arrest of a number of displaced persons.




    On Tuesday and Wednesday, 22 and 23 consecutively, Khartoum regime and its militias continued unabated in committing crimes against humanity, war crimes and genocide in Ardeeba IDPs camp in Garsila, central Darfur.The deadly attack on the Ardeeba camp led to the death and injury of innocent people, including Musa Daoud, Zakaria Adam Yandour and Mariam Issa Abdel Rahim, more than 10 innocent people were injured and the properties were looted.


    United Sudan Liberation Movement/Army condemns and deplores with strongest terms possible the continuation of the Sudanese regime and its militias in committing genocide against the unarmed and innocent displaced persons in Khamsa Dagaig IDPs camp, the Ardeeba camp and the other internally displaced persons camps in Darfur.


    United Sudan Liberation Movement/Army urges The United Nations-African Union Mission in Darfur (UNAMID) to act according to their mandate in protecting the civilian population.



    Media Secretary

    United Sudan Liberation Movement/ Army
    23 May 2018
                  

Condemnation Statement: New massacres in Ardeeba camp in Garsila, central Darfur.
