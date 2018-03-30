-3- JOYCE THE NAME OF THE ROSE

03-30-2018, 01:40 PM Mohamed Yousif

Mohamed Yousif-Vienna

JOYCE

THE NAME OF THE ROSE



‘Joyce, I am here sorry for being late’ said Petty

‘Are you ok’

‘Yes, I am ok … just scared’

‘Let us go’ said her sister.



Nakubula Betty, lives in Kampala. Her husband died and left her with two daughters and two sons. She is the step sister of Joyce.

Joyce excitedly met her nieces, the elder one; Nadia was very nice to Joyce hugging her and welcoming her to their home. Joyce immediately fell in love with her. They became friends, they share the same room. The younger niece; Donya, was about the age of Joyce.

Joyce had a hard time; living with her sister. Betty forced Joyce to do the work at home; to wash their clothes and cleaning till late night and barley had energy left to go to school in early morning. Then when she came from school forced her to assist her in her shop and work till sometimes; midnight and then go home to do the house work and had no time for school home work. She felt exhausted to prepare for the school next morning. She never had enough rest.

Petty never bothered to buy her any clothes when she went to buy for her daughters and every time she told her she could not fine her size though her younger daughter had same size as Joyce. But Nadia; had good heart; she used to buy clothes for Joyce and everything she needed secretly and sometimes paid her school fees.

life wasn’t easy for Petty, with two daughters and two sons. Joyce was forced to do house work for all of them. Petty was very harsh toward Joyce and used to kick her out of the house to sleep in kitchen. When Joyce failed to stand such treatment, she moved to her brother place till she got work and small room.



At the age of about ten years, Joyce father passed away and a new chapter began in her life. Somehow, her mother was ripped from the inheritance by the family from the previous marriage, except a small house in the village in Joyce ‘s mother name. Petty and her brothers and sister took over the rest of her father inheritance from houses and farms.

Joyce father was very well off, he had three houses, coffee plantations, sugarcanes plantation, good businesses, a farm of cows and goats. When he passed away they kicked Joyce mother away from main family house. The mother had to move to small in the village which was in her name before the father died.



Joyce father who was a Muslim married her mother, a catholic after seven years of his late ex-wife.



At the age of fifteen years Joyce left her sister and went to live with her brother. She continued to go school for she was very eager to learn. Due to her excellent performance and hard work in school she was granted

scholarships to be exempted from the school fees. Unfortunately, some teachers took advantage of the students and molested them and forced them to have sex with them. Joyce couldn’t stand such behavior and quitted the school.



It was a rainy day, when Newith came to the shop to see Joyce again which became a habit for him; this time he stayed longer and expressing love and attraction to her. Joyce invited him inside the shop to dry up from the rain which was still pouring fiercely outside. He held her both hands and abruptly he hugged her closely; she responded by pushing him away but just shortly … she the warm of his body and yielded and he started kissing her on her lips tenderly. She held onto him tight and felt his hardness; he pulled at her underwear to pull them down, but suddenly she said ‘No don’t ‘; and pulled out of him and ran away.

‘Sorry if I did something wrong’ he uttered with sweat covering his face.

‘No, it is just; we went too far … please leave now I am sorry’

‘Ok I see you another time’ and he left in a hurry.

She thought of the incident … she didn’t regret it but perhaps it went too far … she liked the guy ….



Next day he showed up with a smile over his face.

‘Hallo Joyce my lovely rose’

‘Hallo’ She was attending to some customers. ‘I shall be with you in a moment.’

He waited patiently till the last customer left. She came to him with an inviting smile.

‘What can I do for you.’ said Joyce

‘look I love to invite you for dinner any time it suits you’

‘Ok I have time tomorrow after 8 in the evening.’ said Joyce.

‘Great, I shall come and pick you at 8 then.’

‘Ok. ‘

He parked his car in front of the shop and waited. Loyce saw him hurried inside got ready, and head to his car. He opened the car door and let her slip in beside him. Started the engine and head on the road.

‘Where are we going.’ said Loyce

‘To a nice cosy place for dinner’

‘Oh ok’

‘You will like it’ he said.

They parked the car and walked to a fancy restaurant.

‘Gosh ... this must be a very expensive place.’ Said Joyce.

‘You deserve a better, let us go in.’ Said he.

He made a reservation beforehand and the waiter led them to a table in the corner, dim lights and the music reaching their hearing as if coming from far a distance. The meal was delicious and the atmosphere engulfed them was like paradise … and they were utterly happy. Joyce was so happy that she dreamed of a happy life with him to last for ever. She felt as if he was keen to finish the meal as fast as possible and take her or perhaps she felt the same … to be alone away from the watching eyes around them. It was a mutual feeling it seemed.

They left the restaurant and walked down the street, it was slightly raining and the fresh air round them made Joyce wanted to fly and letting the drops of rain on her stretched arms drop freely on them and on her face. He kissed her and felt still and watchful and she pressed herself against him as they kissed, then she looked up and smiled at him, very warm and pleased.

‘Let us walk to car, the rain is increasing.’

‘OK, but I love it.’ She said through her smile.

They reached the car and settled kissing.

‘Let us go to my place and have a drink.’ He suggested.

‘Ok, but I can’t stay very long … I have to get up early in the morning to open the shop.’

She was very impressed by his elegant flat, everything nicely and neatly arranged.

‘How about a can of beer.’ He was holding two.

She took one with thanks. He sat close to her on the couch.

‘Are you living here all by yourself.’ She asked him.

‘Yes.’ He lied.

He shifted on the couch closer to her, attempted to kiss her, but she resisted, but he came closer holding her hands and kissing them so tenderly, she shifted towards him holding his resisting no more. Joyce looked up and her shivering lips were close to his. She was hesitant … she thought everything flying fast … her heart beating fast … she is shaking. He held her and took her face in his hands and soothed her and she felt her tears on him as they kissed. Suddenly she was shivering all over and held to him tight. She closed her eyes and felt her face covered in his kisses and his tongue licking her neck and his hands gripping her and it was irresistible. She moaned with pleasure and felt horror and lust together. He lifted her from couch embracing her close to his and together they landed on the floor as one body. Reluctantly she struggled to bush him away but something inside her let her cling to his body and she was wet and hot. He pulled at her top dress revealing her nipples and started to lick both with his tongue and all around her breast. She moaned with lust. He pulled at her underwear and pushing his fingers hard towards her genitals. Like an electric current a shock wave traveled through her body and cried and struggled to free her body below him.

‘ No no please do let me go please .’ She was shivering.

‘Cool down I won’t hurt you baby. ‘

She got up fixing her dress and rubbing her face from the sweat still running from forehead and she was breathing heavily.

‘I must go immediately ‘

‘Ok, I shall take you home.’ He said.

He drove her to her place and no word was spoken. He kissed her good bye and said: ‘I shall see you soon ma love.’

Joyce was still shaking and troubled when entering her room. She striped her clothes and through them in corner for washing and stood facing the mirror as if something missing from her body. She entered the shower and let the water pour on her body freely, as if washing her sins for good. Over an hour, she was under the shower and she felt like a new born. She covered herself with a large towel and went to bed. She left a dim light near her bed and looked at the ceiling above. The events of the evening kept rolling in her head and vision like nonending film, which embodied anger lust and sadness. She thought and her thoughts were killing her. She knew so little about him; save for a short encounter with him and her friend Maria, who introduced him briefly when he came visiting the shop of Maria’s sister shop where Joyce was working.

cont....... Arabic Forum