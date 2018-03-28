-2- JOYCE THE NAME OF THE ROSE

03-28-2018, 04:04 PM Mohamed Yousif

JOYCE

The next morning, her mother came to Joyce bed to wake her up; but Joyce was already awake, she kissed her on both cheeks and gave a motherly hug and said holding a new dress: ‘My baby I saved this dress for you to wear it on your trip’.

‘Oh, my best mum in the world … I love it … how lovely thank you mum.’

‘Now you take breakfast and we head to the Bus station … your father will meet us there’

Joyce was surprised to see her friends from neighbour hood came to say good bye. She was thrilled.

At the Bus station; Peddlers passing by were carrying all kinds of merchandise one can imagine; toys, tool kits, pencils, spare parts of all kinds, radios, batteries, and many more low-quality articles. A police man was chasing the peddlers to clear the area and they scampered, only to return, when the police went to exercise his job on the other side of the street or to relax when exhausted from the chase. A blind man led by a small boy whined and wailed endlessly for demand for alms.

Luckily, Joyce had a window seat on the crowded Bus to watch the crowd round the Bus parking lot shouting to sell food stuff and other things for the travelers. At last the Bus started moving through the crowd and Joyce waving her hand in the direction of her mother who appeared to be getting smaller and smaller as the bus got faster with the crowd getting thinner and thinner, until she couldn’t see the bus station any more. And the huts swallowed by the horizon. The Bus made several stops at smaller villages where some passengers got off the Bus and others embarked and joined those on the Bus heading to the town. The journey to the town was about an hour and at Bus terminal Joyce dragged her bag and left the Bus; searching for her sister through the crowd, but the sister was not there … and she waited at the Bus station until she found herself alone except for few … she was overwhelmed with scene around her … the high buildings and nonstop cars on the road opposite her. The city was vast and mysterious. At last Joyce saw her sister coming running across the road opposite. Betty saw Joyce cuddling to her bag in a state of child fear and melancholy and rushed towards her. Arabic Forum