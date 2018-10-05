Women’s rights activists to rally at trial of woman condemned for murder after marital rape in Suda

May 9 - 2018 andnbsp; OMDURMAN

The Initiative of No Suppression for Women has called on all human rights activists to rally at the Central Omdurman Court in Sudan on Thursday to protest against the court's condemnation of Noura Hussein, young Sudanese woman who stabbed her husband to death after he raped her.

The initiative plans to picket the courthouse where the final verdict is scheduled to be announced. On April 29, an Omdurman court judge found 19-year-old Hussein guilty of killing her husband. She was charged with premeditated murder under article 130 of the Criminal Code which is punishable with the death penalty.

In a statement, the initiative expressed its deep concern over the tragedy that Hussein suffered after she killed her husband who raped her with the help of his brother, a relative, and a witness, and explained that she has spent a year in prison.

It considered the death sentence against Hussein as a clear violation of Sudanese law which provides for severe provocation as an excuse to prevent the death penalty.

It highlighted that Hussein was forcibly married a year ago.

Amira Osman of the leadership of the Initiative told Radio Dabanga that the initiative will launch a campaign against forced marriage, child marriage and marital rape, this in addition to calling for amendments to Sudanese law to criminalise marital rape.

Muawya Khidir, member of Hussein's defence team, does not think Hussein deserves any sentence.andnbsp; She was defending herself andnbsp;at a time she was mentally and psychologically disturbed as a result of rape, he said. The team will appeal against the sentence.

Campaign

The Sudanese law, based on the Islamic Sharia, does not recognise a rape of a woman by her husband. “A married woman must obey her husband. If the husband has paid the dowry and if he provides a suitable home, his wife can not refuse sexual intercourse,” Article 91 of the Sudanese Family Law states.

The Sudaneseandnbsp; No to Suppression of Women Initiative andnbsp;hasandnbsp; https://www.alrakoba.net/news-action-show-id-304326.htm launched a campaign against the ruling , and press for the criminalisation of marital rape as a form of violence against women.

Many Arab women's rights activists consider the condemnation unjust as well. With the hashtag #JusticeForNoura they protest the fact that she has not been grantedandnbsp; https://duhasrambles.wordpress.com/2018/05/05/justice-for-noura-%D8%A7%D9%84%D8%B9%D8%AF%D8%A7%D9%84%D8%A9-%D9%84%D9%86%D9%88%D8%B1%D8%A7/ the right to self-defence against sexual assaults .

“Many people are citing Sharia law and saying that sex with her is his "right by marriage" - forgetting that marriage WITHOUT consent is illegitimate in Islam. Also, allowing other males into your bedroom to assist in raping your wife, is far from anything Islam condones,”andnbsp; https://twitter.com/YousraElbagir/status/991922059440730113 journalist Yousra Elbagir said on her Twitter account .

(Sources: alrakoba.net, altaghyeer.info, 7DNEWS,andnbsp;vrt.be,andnbsp;duhasrambles.wordpress.com)