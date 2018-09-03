منتديات سودانيزاونلاين    مكتبة الفساد    ابحث    اخبار و بيانات    مواضيع توثيقية    منبر الشعبية    اراء حرة و مقالات   
News and Press Releases    اتصل بنا    Articles and Views    English Forum    ناس الزقازيق   
Welcome Guest [Login]
Your last visit: 03-09-2018, 06:11 AM Home

News and Press ReleasesUpdate- Sudan: Travel ban imposed on president of the Darfur Bar Association

Printable Version   Forward   Threaded View « Previous Topic | Next Topic »
Jump to newest reply in thread »

Update- Sudan: Travel ban imposed on president of the Darfur Bar Association

03-09-2018, 01:37 AM
SudaneseOnline News
<aSudaneseOnline News
Registered: 01-13-2014
Total Posts: 2044






Update- Sudan: Travel ban imposed on president of the Darfur Bar Association

    01:37 AM March, 08 2018

    Sudanese Online
    SudaneseOnline News-Khartoum Sudan
    My Library
    Short URL




    On 8 March, Sudanese security at Khartoum International Airport banned human rights lawyer Mohamed Aldouma from traveling and seized his passport while he was en route to Cairo for medical treatment.

    Mohamed Aldouma is President of the Darfur Bar Association, which has been active for several years in the protection, defence and legal representation of victims of violence.

    On 8 March, Sudanese security at Khartoum International Airport banned Mohamed Aldouma from traveling to Cairo to undergo medical checks and treatment following the deterioration of his health during his recent detention.

    On 17 January, the human rights defender was arrested during a demonstration in Omdurman and remained in detention at Khartoum North Common Prison, commonly known as Kober. He was then transferred to Shala Prison in El Fasher, Darfur until his release on 19 February. He was subjected to ill-treatment in detention and was not provided with adequate medical care to treat his chronic osteoarthritis.

    Over the past two months Sudanese authorities have been undertaking a nation-wide crackdown against demonstrators and human rights defenders in the context of protests against the rise in the cost of food in Sudan which began on 7 January 2018 after the government cut subsidies. Many of the detained human rights defenders were released by the end of February but others remain in detention, among them, Salih Mahmoud Osman, Vice President of the Darfur Bar Association and recipient of the 2007 Sakharov Prize who was arrested on 1 February.

    Front Line Defenders condemns the travel ban against Mohamed Aldouma and urges Sudanese authorities to lift it and permit him to travel for medical treatment. Front Line Defenders also calls upon the government of Sudan to immediately and unconditionally release Salih Mahmoud Osman, to cease targeting all human rights defenders and activists in Sudan and guarantee in all circumstances that they are able to carry out their legitimate human rights activities without fear of reprisals and free of all restrictions including judicial harassment.
                  

Arabic Forum

[Post A Reply] Page 1 of 1:   <<  1  >>

Comments of SudaneseOnline.com readers on that topic:

Update- Sudan: Travel ban imposed on president of the Darfur Bar Association
at FaceBook
Report any abusive and or inappropriate material




فيديوهات سودانيزاونلاين Sudanese Online Videos
Latest Posts in English Forum
Articles and Views
اراء حرة و مقالات
News and Press Releases
اخبار و بيانات
اخر المواضيع فى المنبر العام
صور سودانيزاونلاين SudaneseOnline Images
ويكيبيديا سودانيز اون لاين
Sudanese Online Wikipedia



فيس بوك جوجل بلس تويتر انستقرام يوتيوب بنتيريست Google News
الرسائل والمقالات و الآراء المنشورة في المنتدى بأسماء أصحابها أو بأسماء مستعارة لا تمثل بالضرورة الرأي الرسمي لصاحب الموقع أو سودانيز اون لاين بل تمثل وجهة نظر كاتبها
لا يمكنك نقل أو اقتباس اى مواد أعلامية من هذا الموقع الا بعد الحصول على اذن من الادارة
About Us
Contact Us
About Sudanese Online
 اخبار و بيانات
اراء حرة و مقالات
صور سودانيزاونلاين
فيديوهات سودانيزاونلاين
ويكيبيديا سودانيز اون لاين
منتديات سودانيزاونلاين 		News and Press Releases
Articles and Views
SudaneseOnline Images
Sudanese Online Videos
Sudanese Online Wikipedia
Sudanese Online Forums
If you're looking to submit News,Video,a Press Release or or Article please feel free to send it to [email protected]

© 2014 SudaneseOnline.com

Software Version 1.3.0 © 2N-com.de