US Congress Delegation to Visit Sudan Early next Week

04-27-2018, 02:04 AM
    02:04 AM April, 26 2018

    Sudanese Online
    Sudan News Agency-Khartoum-Sudan
    Khartoum, April 26 (SUNA) - A delegation of the US Congress would arrive in Sudan early next week on a three-day visit in the context of a program on the exchange of visits between the National Assembly, the US Congress and governments.
    A preparatory meeting for the US Congress delegation's visit was held on Thursday, chaired by the Assembly Speaker, Prof. Ibrahim Ahmed Omer, in presence of the ministers of the economic ministerial sector - the Ministers of Petroleum and Gas, Mining and Animal Resources and Fisheries and the State Ministers of Finance and Industry as well as heads of the National Assembly's committees and their deputies, and discussed a plan to inform the American delegation with Sudan's agricultural, livestock, forests, industrial, oil and mining potentialities.
    The US Congress delegation will meet with the National Assembly's MPs and address one of its sittings and will also meet with the committee for national dialogue.
    The American delegation will also review with government officials means of resuming the Sudanese - American dialogue and investment issues.
    The US Congress delegation will get informed on the situation of human rights through a meeting with Islamic and Christian religious men and will visit a number of universities, institutes and markets.
    Members of the American delegation will meet with a number of communication companies and businessmen.
    MO
                  

