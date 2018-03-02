URGENT! Common Appeal of the Communist and Workers’ Parties For the Immediate Release of the le

منتديات سودانيزاونلاين    مكتبة الفساد    ابحث    اخبار و بيانات    مواضيع توثيقية    منبر الشعبية    اراء حرة و مقالات   
02-03-2018, 08:18 PM
SudaneseOnline News
Registered: 01-13-2014
Total Posts: 2037






    08:18 PM February, 03 2018

    Sudanese Online
    SudaneseOnline News-Khartoum Sudan
    Short URL

    URGENT! Common Appeal

    of the Communist and Workers’ Parties


    For the Immediate Release of the leaders of the Communist Party of Sudan and all political detainees

    in Solidarity with Working People of Sudan



    The Communist and Workers’ parties that sign this statement have received verified information that in the past few days Comrade Mohamed Mokhtar Al-Khatieb, the Political Secretary of the Sudanese Communist Party, and a number of members of the Central Committee and leading cadres of the SCP have been arrested by the security forces of the regime. The party leadership was attacked following a successful mass demonstration in center of the capital Khartoum on Tuesday 16 January 2018 protesting against the rise in the price of bread.

    We believe that the health and lives of the detainees of the Sudanese Communist Party are in imminent danger.

    The dictatorial regime in Sudan has demonstrated that it will resort to the use of force to prevent the peaceful protesters from practising their constitutional rights to organise and participate in peaceful demonstration against the regime’s economic policies.

    The arrest of the communist leaders in Sudan is coupled with the detention of opposition political leaders and activists, and the confiscation of newspapers, including Almidan, the central organ of the SCP.

    The Communist and Workers’ parties co-signing this statement express their support to and solidarity with the struggle of the Sudanese people and workers for peace, democracy and social justice and demand:

    The immediate release of all political detainees;
    Freedom for Comrade Al-Khatieb and leading cadres of SCP;
    Respect of democratic rights and freedoms of the people;
    The abolition of the new economic measures introduced by the regime that will inevitably result in starving the majority of the Sudanese people.


    Parties that sign the Common Appeal:

    Communist Party of Albania
    PADS
    Communist Party of Argentina
    Party of Labour of Austria
    Communist Party of Australia
    Communist Party of Azerbaidjan
    Progressive Tribune, Bahrain
    Communist Party of Bangladesh
    Communist Party Wallonia-Brussels (Belgium)
    Workers' Party of Belgium (PTB)
    Brazilian Communist Party
    Communist Party of Britain
    Communist Party of Canada
    Socialist Workers Party of Croatia
    AKEL, Cyprus
    Communist Party of Bohemia and Moravia
    Communist Party of Esthonia
    Communist Party of Egypt
    French Communist Party
    Communist Party of Macedonia
    German Communist Party
    Communist Party of Greece
    People's Progressive Party of Guyana
    Hungarian Workers Party
    Communist Party of India
    Communist Party of India (Marxist)
    Iraqi Communist Party
    Tudeh Party of Iran
    Communist Party of Ireland
    Workers Party of Ireland
    Communist Party (Italy)
    Jordanian Communist Party
    Lebanese Communist Party
    Socialist People's Front, Lithuania
    Communist Party of Luxembourg
    Communist Party of Mexico
    New Communist Party of the Netherlands
    Communist Party of Norway
    Communist Party of Pakistan
    Palestinian People’s Party
    Paraguayan Communist Party
    Philippine Communist Party [PKP-1930]
    Communist Party of Poland
    Portuguese Communist Party
    Communist Party the Russian Federation
    Union of Communist Parties - CPSU
    Communist Party of the Soviet Union
    New Communist Party of Yugoslavia
    Party Communists of Serbia
    South African Communist Party
    Communist Party of the Peoples of Spain (PCPE)
    Sudanese Communist Party
    Communist Party of Sweden
    Communist Party of Turkey
    Communist Party of Ukraine
    Communist Party USA
    CP of Venezuela
                  

