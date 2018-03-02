|
URGENT! Common Appeal of the Communist and Workers’ Parties For the Immediate Release of the le
08:18 PM February, 03 2018
Sudanese OnlineURGENT! Common Appeal
SudaneseOnline News-Khartoum Sudan
of the Communist and Workers’ Parties
For the Immediate Release of the leaders of the Communist Party of Sudan and all political detainees
in Solidarity with Working People of Sudan
The Communist and Workers’ parties that sign this statement have received verified information that in the past few days Comrade Mohamed Mokhtar Al-Khatieb, the Political Secretary of the Sudanese Communist Party, and a number of members of the Central Committee and leading cadres of the SCP have been arrested by the security forces of the regime. The party leadership was attacked following a successful mass demonstration in center of the capital Khartoum on Tuesday 16 January 2018 protesting against the rise in the price of bread.
We believe that the health and lives of the detainees of the Sudanese Communist Party are in imminent danger.
The dictatorial regime in Sudan has demonstrated that it will resort to the use of force to prevent the peaceful protesters from practising their constitutional rights to organise and participate in peaceful demonstration against the regime’s economic policies.
The arrest of the communist leaders in Sudan is coupled with the detention of opposition political leaders and activists, and the confiscation of newspapers, including Almidan, the central organ of the SCP.
The Communist and Workers’ parties co-signing this statement express their support to and solidarity with the struggle of the Sudanese people and workers for peace, democracy and social justice and demand:
The immediate release of all political detainees;
Freedom for Comrade Al-Khatieb and leading cadres of SCP;
Respect of democratic rights and freedoms of the people;
The abolition of the new economic measures introduced by the regime that will inevitably result in starving the majority of the Sudanese people.
Parties that sign the Common Appeal:
Communist Party of Albania
PADS
Communist Party of Argentina
Party of Labour of Austria
Communist Party of Australia
Communist Party of Azerbaidjan
Progressive Tribune, Bahrain
Communist Party of Bangladesh
Communist Party Wallonia-Brussels (Belgium)
Workers' Party of Belgium (PTB)
Brazilian Communist Party
Communist Party of Britain
Communist Party of Canada
Socialist Workers Party of Croatia
AKEL, Cyprus
Communist Party of Bohemia and Moravia
Communist Party of Esthonia
Communist Party of Egypt
French Communist Party
Communist Party of Macedonia
German Communist Party
Communist Party of Greece
People's Progressive Party of Guyana
Hungarian Workers Party
Communist Party of India
Communist Party of India (Marxist)
Iraqi Communist Party
Tudeh Party of Iran
Communist Party of Ireland
Workers Party of Ireland
Communist Party (Italy)
Jordanian Communist Party
Lebanese Communist Party
Socialist People's Front, Lithuania
Communist Party of Luxembourg
Communist Party of Mexico
New Communist Party of the Netherlands
Communist Party of Norway
Communist Party of Pakistan
Palestinian People’s Party
Paraguayan Communist Party
Philippine Communist Party [PKP-1930]
Communist Party of Poland
Portuguese Communist Party
Communist Party the Russian Federation
Union of Communist Parties - CPSU
Communist Party of the Soviet Union
New Communist Party of Yugoslavia
Party Communists of Serbia
South African Communist Party
Communist Party of the Peoples of Spain (PCPE)
Sudanese Communist Party
Communist Party of Sweden
Communist Party of Turkey
Communist Party of Ukraine
Communist Party USA
CP of Venezuela
