URGENT! Common Appeal of the Communist and Workers’ Parties For the Immediate Release of the le

URGENT! Common Appeal



of the Communist and Workers' Parties





For the Immediate Release of the leaders of the Communist Party of Sudan and all political detainees



in Solidarity with Working People of Sudan







The Communist and Workers’ parties that sign this statement have received verified information that in the past few days Comrade Mohamed Mokhtar Al-Khatieb, the Political Secretary of the Sudanese Communist Party, and a number of members of the Central Committee and leading cadres of the SCP have been arrested by the security forces of the regime. The party leadership was attacked following a successful mass demonstration in center of the capital Khartoum on Tuesday 16 January 2018 protesting against the rise in the price of bread.



We believe that the health and lives of the detainees of the Sudanese Communist Party are in imminent danger.



The dictatorial regime in Sudan has demonstrated that it will resort to the use of force to prevent the peaceful protesters from practising their constitutional rights to organise and participate in peaceful demonstration against the regime’s economic policies.



The arrest of the communist leaders in Sudan is coupled with the detention of opposition political leaders and activists, and the confiscation of newspapers, including Almidan, the central organ of the SCP.



The Communist and Workers’ parties co-signing this statement express their support to and solidarity with the struggle of the Sudanese people and workers for peace, democracy and social justice and demand:



The immediate release of all political detainees;

Freedom for Comrade Al-Khatieb and leading cadres of SCP;

Respect of democratic rights and freedoms of the people;

The abolition of the new economic measures introduced by the regime that will inevitably result in starving the majority of the Sudanese people.





Parties that sign the Common Appeal:



Communist Party of Albania

PADS

Communist Party of Argentina

Party of Labour of Austria

Communist Party of Australia

Communist Party of Azerbaidjan

Progressive Tribune, Bahrain

Communist Party of Bangladesh

Communist Party Wallonia-Brussels (Belgium)

Workers' Party of Belgium (PTB)

Brazilian Communist Party

Communist Party of Britain

Communist Party of Canada

Socialist Workers Party of Croatia

AKEL, Cyprus

Communist Party of Bohemia and Moravia

Communist Party of Esthonia

Communist Party of Egypt

French Communist Party

Communist Party of Macedonia

German Communist Party

Communist Party of Greece

People's Progressive Party of Guyana

Hungarian Workers Party

Communist Party of India

Communist Party of India (Marxist)

Iraqi Communist Party

Tudeh Party of Iran

Communist Party of Ireland

Workers Party of Ireland

Communist Party (Italy)

Jordanian Communist Party

Lebanese Communist Party

Socialist People's Front, Lithuania

Communist Party of Luxembourg

Communist Party of Mexico

New Communist Party of the Netherlands

Communist Party of Norway

Communist Party of Pakistan

Palestinian People’s Party

Paraguayan Communist Party

Philippine Communist Party [ PKP-1930]

Communist Party of Poland

Portuguese Communist Party

Communist Party the Russian Federation

Union of Communist Parties - CPSU

Communist Party of the Soviet Union

New Communist Party of Yugoslavia

Party Communists of Serbia

South African Communist Party

Communist Party of the Peoples of Spain (PCPE)

Sudanese Communist Party

Communist Party of Sweden

Communist Party of Turkey

Communist Party of Ukraine

Communist Party USA

CP of Venezuela Arabic Forum