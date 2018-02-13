منتديات سودانيزاونلاين    مكتبة الفساد    ابحث    اخبار و بيانات    مواضيع توثيقية    منبر الشعبية    اراء حرة و مقالات   
News and Press Releases    اتصل بنا    Articles and Views    English Forum    ناس الزقازيق   
Welcome Guest [Login]
Your last visit: 02-26-2018, 11:10 AM Home

News and Press ReleasesUNSC extends mandate of Sudan Experts with 13 months

Printable Version   Forward   Threaded View « Previous Topic | Next Topic »
Jump to newest reply in thread »

UNSC extends mandate of Sudan Experts with 13 months

02-13-2018, 00:38 AM
Radio Dabanga
<aRadio Dabanga
Registered: 03-30-2014
Total Posts: 1667






UNSC extends mandate of Sudan Experts with 13 months

    00:38 AM February, 12 2018

    Sudanese Online
    Radio Dabanga-Amsterdam NL
    My Library
    Short URL

    February 12 - 2018andnbsp;NEW YORK / KALMA CAMP
    A displaced family in Darfur (OCHA)
    A displaced family in Darfur (OCHA)

    The UN Security Council (UNSC) extended the mandate of the Panel of Experts on Sudan with a period of 13 months last week. The Darfur Displaced and Refugees Association has requested the Council to implement all resolutions issued against Sudan. It also called for support of the people suffering from hunger in the camps.

    andnbsp;

    On Thursday, the Security Council unanimously passed Resolution 2400, extending the Sudan Panel of Experts’ mandate until 12 March 2019.

    andnbsp;

    The UNSC expressed “its intention to regularly review the measures on Darfur in the context of the evolving situation on the ground [..],” the UN said inandnbsp;a press statementandnbsp;on Thursday.

    Sudan's ambassador to the UN, Omar Dahab, welcomed the resolution, saying it reflects the improving situation in Darfur.

    The panel of independent experts on Sudan was established by the UNSC in 2005 to monitor the situation in Darfur and the sanctions imposed on those impeding peace in the conflict-torn region.

    In itsandnbsp;report of December last year, the five-member Panel of Experts said that although significantly less new displacement has been recorded in 2017 than in previous years, the situation of the displaced in Darfur remains a major challenge to restoring peace and stability in the region.

    “Sexual and gender-based violence remains prevalent, exacerbated by impunity and the ready availability of weapons,” the report read.

    Darfur Association

    The Darfur Displaced and Refugees Association has responded to the new resolution by officially requesting the UNSC to implement all resolutions issued against Sudan, in particular Resolution 1556 (2004) that calls for the disarmament of the militias in Darfur, and Resolution 1593 (2005) which referred the case of Darfur to the Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC).

    “We requested the Council to push for the arrest of those accused of war crimes and genocide, headed by Al Bashir, Ahmed Haroun, Abdelrahim Hussein and Ali Kushayb, and to bring them to trial at the ICC,” Hussein Abusharati, the spokesman for the association told Radio Dabanga from Kalma camp in South Darfur.

    “A growing number of children are begging for food in front of mosques and on the streets – which makes them also extremely vulnerable to exploitation.” - camp leader

    Hunger

    The community leader further appealed to the international community, and international and Sudanese humanitarian and human rights organisations “to intervene and alleviate the suffering of the camp residents in Darfur”.

    “The extremely difficult economic situation in the country is also taking its toll in Darfur. Because of the huge inflation, people cannot afford more than a simple meal a day any more.

    “The displaced living in Kalma camp have become desperate, in particular after the distribution of food aid stopped six months ago,” Abusharati said. “Hunger and the lack of medicines are leading to more and more sick people and deaths.”

    “A growing number of children are begging for food in front of mosques and on the streets – which makes them also extremely vulnerable to exploitation,” he added.

    On Thursday,andnbsp;members of the North Darfur Parliament urged the local government to declare famine in the state. They criticised the authorities for their silence about the deteriorating living conditions and the growing corruption in the region.
                  

Arabic Forum

[Post A Reply] Page 1 of 1:   <<  1  >>

Comments of SudaneseOnline.com readers on that topic:

UNSC extends mandate of Sudan Experts with 13 months
 at FaceBook
Report any abusive and or inappropriate material




فيديوهات سودانيزاونلاين Sudanese Online Videos
Latest Posts in English Forum
Articles and Views
اراء حرة و مقالات
News and Press Releases
اخبار و بيانات
اخر المواضيع فى المنبر العام
صور سودانيزاونلاين SudaneseOnline Images
ويكيبيديا سودانيز اون لاين
Sudanese Online Wikipedia



فيس بوك جوجل بلس تويتر انستقرام يوتيوب بنتيريست Google News
الرسائل والمقالات و الآراء المنشورة في المنتدى بأسماء أصحابها أو بأسماء مستعارة لا تمثل بالضرورة الرأي الرسمي لصاحب الموقع أو سودانيز اون لاين بل تمثل وجهة نظر كاتبها
لا يمكنك نقل أو اقتباس اى مواد أعلامية من هذا الموقع الا بعد الحصول على اذن من الادارة
About Us
Contact Us
About Sudanese Online
 اخبار و بيانات
اراء حرة و مقالات
صور سودانيزاونلاين
فيديوهات سودانيزاونلاين
ويكيبيديا سودانيز اون لاين
منتديات سودانيزاونلاين 		News and Press Releases
Articles and Views
SudaneseOnline Images
Sudanese Online Videos
Sudanese Online Wikipedia
Sudanese Online Forums
If you're looking to submit News,Video,a Press Release or or Article please feel free to send it to [email protected]

© 2014 SudaneseOnline.com

Software Version 1.3.0 © 2N-com.de