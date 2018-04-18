منتديات سودانيزاونلاين    مكتبة الفساد    ابحث    اخبار و بيانات    مواضيع توثيقية    منبر الشعبية    اراء حرة و مقالات   
UNDP Affirms Cooperation with Sudan

UNDP Affirms Cooperation with Sudan

Sudan News Agency
UNDP Affirms Cooperation with Sudan

    Khartoum, April.17 (SUNA) - The United Nations Development Program (UNDP) has affirmed the continuation of cooperation with Sudan government and the Disarmament, Demobilization and Re-integration (DDR) to implement stability and social security projects in all Sudan .
    The UNDP Country Director during a celebration of laying the foundation stone for Al-Yarmouk Basic School, southern Khartoum which is financed by the Italian Development Agency said he is well aware of the challenges facing Al-Yarmouk area, adding that building of the school is an important start for launching of other projects including vocational training centers and women and youth projects .
    The Italian Ambassador Fabrezzio Lobaso said his country targets building of peace and society by establishment of hospitals, youth centers, roads to strengthen peace and peaceful coexistence among the people in the area .
