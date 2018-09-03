Two billion dollars from Turkey to Sudan in banking facilities



Khartoum, 8 March (SUNA)-Within the context of the outstanding economic relations between the Sudan and Turkey, an agreement was signed Thursday with a Turkish company to provide banking facilities for the Sudan Central Bank to the tune of two billion dollars to be used to import of petroleum products, wheat, as well as other agricultural inputs.



The Central Bank Governor, Hazim Abdul Gadir, pointed out in press circular on Thursday that this agreement comes within the context of the trade and economic cooperation between the Sudan and Turkey.



He said the agreement stipulates a two year repayment form the date of provision of the funding.



It is to be recalled that the company has already started provision of gasoline and cooking gas, already two shipment of gasoline have been sent along with four shipments of cooking gas.

