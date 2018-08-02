Trial of Singa protesters begins in Sudan’s Blue Nile state

February 8 - 2018 andnbsp; SINGA

The court hearing of nine people arrested during protests in Singa in Blue Nile state last week began in the town’s courtroom yesterday. The courthouse was overcrowded and there were tight security and police measures and vehicles presence in the courtyard.

Lawyers considered the detentions as a flagrant violation of the law and the constitution.

Lawyer Mohamed Adam of the defence told Radio Dabanga that on Sunday and Wednesday the court's hearing session was be held to continue the andnbsp; complaint filed against the accused andnbsp; by the security services.

He said the security apparatus took the nine suspects to its buildings in Senga just after they left the courtroom.

The lawyer pointed to the arrest by the security apparatus of Yousif El Naeem, the spokesman for the National Umma Party (NUP) in Sennar, and Abdallah Adam, the NUP deputy head.

In Singa in Blue Nile state, andnbsp; 13 people were detained on January 31 andnbsp; during a demonstration aimed against the high prices for basic goods following the higher taxes in the country, The detainees include leading members of the Umma Party, the Communist Party and the Democratic Unionist Party.

Charges were filed against them on the counts of rioting and causing public nuisance. A number of them were released after they spent a night in jail.

Abdelmunim Bora’i Nasri, deputy secretary-general of theNUP, Haidar Abdelhadi, head of the local Communist party, and a man named Gismallah, head of the Unionist party were among the arrested people.

In addition, the National Umma Party reported that Sayed El Nur El Badawi, Yousif Musa Eisa, and Kamal Hassan Abdelrahim were also arrested. Bashir Khalil has disappeared following the protest in Singa without any information about his whereabouts so far.

On Sunday the security authorities of Ed Damazin in Blue Nile arrested student El Tayeb Juma Arbab of the Blue Nile University after releasing him for only one day.

Students told Radio Dabanga that the security services re-arrested post-graduate student Arbab after he was released on Saturday after more than three weeks of detention.