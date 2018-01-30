منتديات سودانيزاونلاين    مكتبة الفساد    ابحث    اخبار و بيانات    مواضيع توثيقية    منبر الشعبية    اراء حرة و مقالات   
The tripartite Summit agrees establishment of Joint Fund

The tripartite Summit agrees establishment of Joint Fund

01-30-2018, 00:57 AM
Sudan News Agency
    00:57 AM January, 29 2018

    Sudan News Agency-Khartoum-Sudan
    Addis Ababa, Jan.29(SUNA)- The President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omer Al-Bashir, Egyptian President Al-Fattah Al-Sisi and Prime Minister, Hailemariam Desalegn agreed in their Summit held on the sideline of the AU Summit to set up a joint Fund with participation of the three countries with equal shares.

    The three Heads of State agreed to form a committee comprising Foreign Ministers and Directors of Intelligence and Security Services in the three countries to follow up and solve issues and exchange information .

    Foreign Minister, Professor Ibrahim Ghandour said in a press statement that that the Summit discussed relations between the three countries , particularly issue of Renaissance Dam .

    He added the three heads of state discussed all issues at spirit of one entity .

    Professor Ghandour further added that the Fund would be devoted for development of the three countries .
    He said that Committee will work as political and technical body solving all sticking issues within a month.

    On Renaissance Dam, the Minister said it was affirmed it would be for the benefit of the three countries and that the three leaders talked with very positive spirit and assigned the concerned ministers in the Political and Security Committee to hold regular meetings .
