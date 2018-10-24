The chairman SPLA -IO in Political Party (Riek Machar Teny) will Join the Peace Celebration Ceremon

10-24-2018, 09:09 PM SudaneseOnline News

October 23, 2018 (Khartoum), Dr. Riek Machar Teny was announced his participation to join peace celebration ceremony on upcoming October 30, 2018 at Capital Juba, South Sudan. He (Machar) and his political members will attend the celebration peace revitalization ceremony on upcoming few days in order to participate and fulfill the trust for implementation peace process.







Furthermore, this is not right time to join peace celebration into capital Juba because the revitalization peace process is not done yet. And also, some of political parties were not agreed on this peace negotiation at the first place (Khartoum). For example, Thomas Cirilo, Pagan Amum and some of the others politicians were not agreed on that consent to participate in this peace process. Which mean, everything’s are not done yet on the right time and also on the right place.







Ethically on my political view, this is a wrong time, wrong date, wrong month, and also wrong year to take this celebration into capital Juba because many parts of this peace process were not done yet during the first place on signatory at Salaam Khartoum.







In fact, salaam Khartoum has many questionable by the way the mediators were conduct their work on the implementations peace process. Why the mediators’ peace negotiators were not done many things together in order to fulfill cessation hostilities instead the celebration will be kick it off؟ For example, security arrangement and also the dispute for the demarcation borders of South Sudan in States were not done yet. Everything’s need to be done first before the celebration will take it over and kick it off on upcoming date.







However, this is wrong decisions from both leaders Salva Kiir and his rival Dr. Machar to take celebration peace ceremony on upcoming date October 30, 2018. First of all, they need to reconcile their military forces not to confront each other’s from outsiders. Also, they need to reconcile some political parties to accept this peace implementation to end up the suffering of all innocents’ people to at any corners in the country.







Of course to implement the peace and trust will go all over to any corners in South Sudan in order to convince many people, Salva Kiir need to put his compromise first before South Sudanese people will accept this cessation hostility to come back home. Other why nobody will never come back home if he will not show his positive attitude toward innocents’ people for especially some tribes whom were got hunt down during the massacre. The trust need to be done first before people will go there, especially compensation and reparation, security arrangement, root cause of conflict, dispute for the demarcation on the borders in the states.







Finally, Dr. Riek Machar Teny has been agreeing to take the wrong decision in order to accept upcoming peace celebration into capital Juba. Because on this consent, this will be (a wrong time, wrong date, wrong month, wrong year, and also will be wrong atmosphere on that location). The mediators’ peace negotiators need again to overview their conduct on celebration peace process first, before Machar will attend that ceremony into capital juba, South Sudan.



On my political view, the right place that will be right time on celebration in the process will be upcoming year on 2019 either May or June when every parts of this implementations peace will be accomplish together on one time.



Thank You



Ruach Yat



Social political analyst



Omaha Nebraska United State Arabic Forum