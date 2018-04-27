The President of the Republic of the Sudan Awards the First-Class Order of the Two Niles to the Uni



Sudan News Agency

The President of the Republic of the Sudan Awards the First-Class Order of the Two Niles to the United Nations Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in Sudan



26 April 2018 – Khartoum - The President of the Republic of the Sudan, Omar Al Bashir, awarded today the First-Class Order of the Two Niles to the United Nations Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in Sudan (UNRC/HC) Marta Ruedas in appreciation for her service to Sudan during the period between August 2015 to April 2018.



“It is a great honour to be granted this award from H.E. the President of Sudan; and it has been an equal honour to working in and for Sudan over the past almost three years” said the UN RC/HC after receiving the award.



Ms Ruedas was granted the First Class Order of the Two Niles during a farewell audience with The President of the Republic of the Sudan, Omar Al Bashir, who received the UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator at his office at the Presidential Palace.



Ms Ruedas has been recently appointed as the Deputy Special Representative of the United Nations Secretary General to Iraq. Ms. Ruedas has more than 25 years of experience with the UN both at headquarters and field level, spanning four continents.