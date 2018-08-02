The Consultative Mission of the African Development Bank's mission to Sudan next week

09:02 PM February, 08 2018 Sudanese Online

Sudan News Agency-Khartoum-Sudan

Khartoum, Feb. 8 (SUNA) - The Consultative Mission of the African Development Bank's (AfDB) Executive Directors is due to pay a visit to the country next week during 11-15 of the current February, where it starts holding of meeting next Monday at the Ministry of Finance and Economic Planning.

The Board of Executive Directors arranges a visit to a two Member States of the Bank each year as part of the consultative program with Member States. This year, Sudan was selected as the Consultative Destination of the Executive Directors Mission. The visit comes within context of getting acquainted with the economic and social programs and to get informed on Sudan's developmental needs and the state's efforts to achieve political stability.

The Board of Executive Directors represents the key decision-making mechanism for the financing of projects submitted to the Bank. The Ministry of Finance and Economic Planning started preparations and arrangements for the success of this visit by forming a Higher Committee under the supervision of the State Minister at the Ministry of Finance Majdi Hassan Yassin and the membership of the concerned parties.

The Consultative Mission of the Executive Directors is scheduled to hold consultative meetings at the Corinthia Hotel with the ministers of the economic and social sector, the private sector, development partners and diplomatic missions in Sudan.

The delegation comprises 12 executive directors representing the United States of America, Japan, Italy, Ethiopia, South Africa, Nigeria, Ghana, Libya, Cameroon, Gabon, Namibia, Algeria and Morocco.

The program includes field visits to Kenana Sugar Company and the Zadna Company's gardening project. The Consultative Mission will also meet with the Presidency of the Republic.

Sudan hoped to benefit from this visit in supporting its efforts in solving the external debt problem and to convey facts on Sudan's real situation in contrast to the distorted image that the Western media has been conveying through its various media channels.

