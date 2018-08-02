منتديات سودانيزاونلاين    مكتبة الفساد    ابحث    اخبار و بيانات    مواضيع توثيقية    منبر الشعبية    اراء حرة و مقالات   
News and Press Releases    اتصل بنا    Articles and Views    English Forum    ناس الزقازيق   
Welcome Guest [Login]
Your last visit: 02-26-2018, 11:12 AM Home

News and Press ReleasesThe Consultative Mission of the African Development Bank's mission to Sudan next week

Printable Version   Forward   Threaded View « Previous Topic | Next Topic »
Jump to newest reply in thread »

The Consultative Mission of the African Development Bank's mission to Sudan next week

02-08-2018, 09:02 PM
Sudan News Agency
<aSudan News Agency
Registered: 10-21-2015
Total Posts: 1865






The Consultative Mission of the African Development Bank's mission to Sudan next week

    09:02 PM February, 08 2018

    Sudanese Online
    Sudan News Agency-Khartoum-Sudan
    My Library
    Short URL






    Khartoum, Feb. 8 (SUNA) - The Consultative Mission of the African Development Bank's (AfDB) Executive Directors is due to pay a visit to the country next week during 11-15 of the current February, where it starts holding of meeting next Monday at the Ministry of Finance and Economic Planning.
    The Board of Executive Directors arranges a visit to a two Member States of the Bank each year as part of the consultative program with Member States. This year, Sudan was selected as the Consultative Destination of the Executive Directors Mission. The visit comes within context of getting acquainted with the economic and social programs and to get informed on Sudan's developmental needs and the state's efforts to achieve political stability.
    The Board of Executive Directors represents the key decision-making mechanism for the financing of projects submitted to the Bank. The Ministry of Finance and Economic Planning started preparations and arrangements for the success of this visit by forming a Higher Committee under the supervision of the State Minister at the Ministry of Finance Majdi Hassan Yassin and the membership of the concerned parties.
    The Consultative Mission of the Executive Directors is scheduled to hold consultative meetings at the Corinthia Hotel with the ministers of the economic and social sector, the private sector, development partners and diplomatic missions in Sudan.
    The delegation comprises 12 executive directors representing the United States of America, Japan, Italy, Ethiopia, South Africa, Nigeria, Ghana, Libya, Cameroon, Gabon, Namibia, Algeria and Morocco.
    The program includes field visits to Kenana Sugar Company and the Zadna Company's gardening project. The Consultative Mission will also meet with the Presidency of the Republic.
    Sudan hoped to benefit from this visit in supporting its efforts in solving the external debt problem and to convey facts on Sudan's real situation in contrast to the distorted image that the Western media has been conveying through its various media channels.
    BH/BH
                  

Arabic Forum

[Post A Reply] Page 1 of 1:   <<  1  >>

Comments of SudaneseOnline.com readers on that topic:

The Consultative Mission of the African Development Bank's mission to Sudan next week
 at FaceBook
Report any abusive and or inappropriate material




فيديوهات سودانيزاونلاين Sudanese Online Videos
Latest Posts in English Forum
Articles and Views
اراء حرة و مقالات
News and Press Releases
اخبار و بيانات
اخر المواضيع فى المنبر العام
صور سودانيزاونلاين SudaneseOnline Images
ويكيبيديا سودانيز اون لاين
Sudanese Online Wikipedia



فيس بوك جوجل بلس تويتر انستقرام يوتيوب بنتيريست Google News
الرسائل والمقالات و الآراء المنشورة في المنتدى بأسماء أصحابها أو بأسماء مستعارة لا تمثل بالضرورة الرأي الرسمي لصاحب الموقع أو سودانيز اون لاين بل تمثل وجهة نظر كاتبها
لا يمكنك نقل أو اقتباس اى مواد أعلامية من هذا الموقع الا بعد الحصول على اذن من الادارة
About Us
Contact Us
About Sudanese Online
 اخبار و بيانات
اراء حرة و مقالات
صور سودانيزاونلاين
فيديوهات سودانيزاونلاين
ويكيبيديا سودانيز اون لاين
منتديات سودانيزاونلاين 		News and Press Releases
Articles and Views
SudaneseOnline Images
Sudanese Online Videos
Sudanese Online Wikipedia
Sudanese Online Forums
If you're looking to submit News,Video,a Press Release or or Article please feel free to send it to [email protected]

© 2014 SudaneseOnline.com

Software Version 1.3.0 © 2N-com.de