The Arab Network for Crises Information condemns the suspension of the correspondent of the Middle East newspaper in Khartoum

and deplores the authorization of the Electronic Crimes Law, which restricts freedom of expression



The Arab Network for Crises Information expresses its deep concern at the sharp deterioration and deterioration of press freedom, freedom of opinion and expression and the insistence of the Sudanese authorities on the continued confiscation of newspapers after the publication of journalists and their targeting and repression by summoning them and investigating and threatening to silence their mouths and prevent free opinions. And another attempt to impose a security grip on missionary space. In a dangerous and unfortunate escalation, Ahmed Younis, a correspondent for the Middle East newspaper, was prevented from writing. The license was withdrawn and the card issued by the foreign media of the Sudanese Security and Intelligence Service was removed from it. On the eve of Eid al-Fitr, corresponding to 14/6/2018, twice a month and subjected to lengthy interrogations, the most recent of which threatened to deprive him of his activity as a journalist. This decision is less than justice and injustice for more than two decades. Sudanese authorities closed the office of the Middle East newspaper in Khartoum and arrested its director for several months in the mid-1990s. In addition, the journalist security agency Shamil al-Nur was subjected to a three-day investigation last week for writing an opinion paper. She was subjected to psychological torture and was treated in an inappropriate and insulting manner by one of the officers, the security service, a constitutional violation and a shameful, Sudanese customs and traditions are good. In a similar move, the Department of Counter-terrorism and media spy Hedi Mohammed Al-Amin called Al-Hayat last week and subjected him to questioning about his travel abroad, And the continuation of the repression and confiscation operations carried out by the security services on the newspapers, the newspaper was subjected to the day after the confiscation on Wednesday, June 14, 2018 after printing, and the newspaper was seized on Saturday and Sunday 10. / 11/06/2018 for custody and confiscation after publication and prevent the security services distributed in the markets, As well as apply for newspaper newspaper on Wednesday 7/6/2018. The Arab Network for Crises Information condemns and deplores these violations as follows:

1 / The suspension of the Middle East correspondent Ahmed Yunis from his work is a new blow to press freedom and confirms that the security apparatus has begun to take a new approach in dealing with journalists and the media, which is contrary to the Constitution. It lacks the basic international legal rules and charters that guarantee freedom of the press and calls on the Sudanese authorities to lift the embargo immediately and unconditionally. The Arab Network for Crisis Information calls on the Middle East to defend its correspondent in Khartoum and to escalate its cause by launching a solidarity campaign through its website and on its pages. CPJ also calls for continued pressure on the Sudanese authorities and an end to these arbitrary measures against journalists and journalists.

2. The summons and investigation shall be the responsibility of the Public Prosecution and shall not fall under the jurisdiction of the security apparatus, which shall exercise its powers to harass journalists, silence their voices and impose a policy of silencing and intimidating the mouths to retreat from their positions. Not to criticize the authorities and compel them to comply with the policies set by the security apparatus. Ruling of the citizen, which is contrary to the reality of the pension.

3 / The insistence of the security apparatus on the confiscation of newspapers after printing on the damage suffered by them and inflict heavy financial losses, which is contrary to values ​​and ethics, and punishment after the publication of "dimension" in the published cases and the end of the first waiting for the injured party's response if the security services themselves resorted to resort To the judiciary, newspapers and journalists complain. Why is he using his powers and signing this cruel punishment with confiscation and after publication؟ It creates a parallel power to the judiciary and practices double standards in both the author and the judge.

4. The increasing and continuous escalation by the security authorities against newspapers and journalists highlights the urgent and urgent question concerning the position of the Sudanese Journalists Syndicate and the Press and Publications Council against these violations and their role in protecting journalists from security threats. Their machinery and mechanisms in defense

5. In this polluted climate of oppression, tyranny and the confiscation of the right to opinion and freedom of expression, the Sudanese Parliament passed a new law on cybercrime of 2018, which aims to combat piracy, extortion and cyber crime, but will be exploited by the security authorities and used As a pretext to spy on the privacy of citizens and the targeting of activists and their pursuit and put everyone under control, and has been a number of activists for detention simply because they expressed their views on the policies of the regime and they are outside the country and handed over to the Sudanese authorities in cooperation with the Saudi authorities. Some members of the parliament have been fearful of exploiting the law and have called on the Ministry of Communications to put in place safeguards preventing the government from spying on citizens. The Arab Network for Crisis Information calls on the local, regional and international human rights organizations and organizations, especially the International Federation of Journalists, all media, bloggers, lawyers, interested parties and human rights activists to pressure the Sudanese authorities not to exploit the law of cybercrime to limit the freedom of opinion and expression.

And to threaten the security and safety of citizens, and the prosecution of journalists and activists and opinion-makers and penetrate the privacy of individuals and groups spying on their own pages.

The Arab Network for Crises Information calls on the above parties to form a broad front to defend press freedom, freedom of opinion and expression, protect journalists from violations by the security apparatus, launch a wide media and legal campaign in cooperation with lawyers and resort to the Constitutional Court.

Arab Network for Crises Information Cairo

June 2018 Arabic Forum