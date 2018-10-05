منتديات سودانيزاونلاين    مكتبة الفساد    ابحث    اخبار و بيانات    مواضيع توثيقية    منبر الشعبية    اراء حرة و مقالات   
News and Press Releases    اتصل بنا    Articles and Views    English Forum    ناس الزقازيق   
Welcome Guest [Login]
Your last visit: 05-11-2018, 02:35 PM Home

News and Press ReleasesSudanow claims first prize of an online article on traditional foods in Sudan

Printable Version   Forward   Threaded View « Previous Topic | Next Topic »
Jump to newest reply in thread »

Sudanow claims first prize of an online article on traditional foods in Sudan

05-10-2018, 11:55 PM
Sudan News Agency
<aSudan News Agency
Registered: 10-21-2015
Total Posts: 1935






Sudanow claims first prize of an online article on traditional foods in Sudan

    11:55 PM May, 10 2018

    Sudanese Online
    Sudan News Agency-Khartoum-Sudan
    My Library
    Short URL










    Khartoum, 10 May (SUNA) - A Sudanow reporter has claimed the first prize for the best on line written article about Sudan's traditional food: A Varied, Rich Nutritional Culture.

    The item was researched by Sudanow reporter, Rugia Ahmed Shafie (http://sudanow-magazine.net/page.php؟Id=290http://sudanow-magazine.net/page.php؟Id=290) who was covering a festival on traditional foods in the Sudan and their nutritional value and benefits.

    The committee said the item claimed the first prize because, beside its fine language and readability, it was able to related the issue in a smooth and professional manner, reflecting the reason d'etre of the festival as organized by DAL Company, in 2017 the item was equally reported and published in Arabic in the official website of the Sudan news Agency.

    Rugaia who has been working for Sudanow, an offshoot of the Sudan News Agency's English services, has in fact written a number of researched articles ranging from Sudanese vanguard, to traditional medicine, up to political analysis, perfumes and clothes.
    Ma/ma
                  

Arabic Forum

[Post A Reply] Page 1 of 1:   <<  1  >>

Comments of SudaneseOnline.com readers on that topic:

Sudanow claims first prize of an online article on traditional foods in Sudan
 at FaceBook
Report any abusive and or inappropriate material




فيديوهات سودانيزاونلاين Sudanese Online Videos
Latest Posts in English Forum
Articles and Views
اراء حرة و مقالات
News and Press Releases
اخبار و بيانات
اخر المواضيع فى المنبر العام
صور سودانيزاونلاين SudaneseOnline Images
ويكيبيديا سودانيز اون لاين
Sudanese Online Wikipedia



فيس بوك جوجل بلس تويتر انستقرام يوتيوب بنتيريست Google News
الرسائل والمقالات و الآراء المنشورة في المنتدى بأسماء أصحابها أو بأسماء مستعارة لا تمثل بالضرورة الرأي الرسمي لصاحب الموقع أو سودانيز اون لاين بل تمثل وجهة نظر كاتبها
لا يمكنك نقل أو اقتباس اى مواد أعلامية من هذا الموقع الا بعد الحصول على اذن من الادارة
About Us
Contact Us
About Sudanese Online
 اخبار و بيانات
اراء حرة و مقالات
صور سودانيزاونلاين
فيديوهات سودانيزاونلاين
ويكيبيديا سودانيز اون لاين
منتديات سودانيزاونلاين 		News and Press Releases
Articles and Views
SudaneseOnline Images
Sudanese Online Videos
Sudanese Online Wikipedia
Sudanese Online Forums
If you're looking to submit News,Video,a Press Release or or Article please feel free to send it to [email protected]

© 2014 SudaneseOnline.com

Software Version 1.3.0 © 2N-com.de