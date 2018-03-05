Sudanese soldier killed, others injured in Blue Nile ammo store explosion

May 2 - 2018 ED DAMAZIN

Smoke rises above Ed Damazin following an explosion at a military ammunition store.

A soldier of the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) was killed and others wounded in an explosion at an ammunition store that shook Ed Damazin, capital if Blue Nile state on Monday.

Witnesses told Radio Dabanga that the explosion killed soldier Kamal Abakar and wounded an as yet unknown number of his comrades.

The blast occurred in the military engineering store in the northern part of Ed Damazin. Abakar was near the store in a service lift. The explosion could be felt throughout Ed Damazin and caused panic among residents. Smoke could be seen rising from the scene.

Several wounded soldiers were taken to the town's medical hospital.

In January 2015, an explosion of ammunition at the Ed Damazin military garrison set dozens of houses on fire, and caused great panic among the residents, who thought that fighting had broken out.