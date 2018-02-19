منتديات سودانيزاونلاين    مكتبة الفساد    ابحث    اخبار و بيانات    مواضيع توثيقية    منبر الشعبية    اراء حرة و مقالات   
Radio Dabanga
Sudanese medics, teachers, employees protest payments delay

    February 19 - 2018andnbsp;WAD MADANI / DURDEIB / KHARTOUM
    Wad Madani Hospital (file photo)
    Wad Madani Hospital (file photo)

    Medical specialists in El Gezira state downed their tools on Thursday. Employees in eastern Sudan’s Durdeibandnbsp;who have not received their bonusesandnbsp;yet may embark on a strike as well. On Sunday, the head of the Khartoum Teachers Committee was summoned to the security office for the second time.

    In a memorandum to the El Gezira state Minister of Health, specialists of the Wad Madani Hospital announced a strikeandnbsp;in support of their assistants who stopped working earlier last week because of delays in the payment of their dues.

    The specialitsandnbsp;expressed “their full solidarity with the medical assistants”. They confirmed “their active role in providing medical services and the fairness of their demands”.

    The specialists said that they would only deal with emergency cases until a solution has been found for the delayed payments of the assistants’ allowances.

    Action

    Theandnbsp;employees of Durdeibandnbsp;in Red Sea state have still not received their bonuses for January.

    “The employees of the other localities have all received the five per cent bonus already,” journalist Osman Hashim told Radio Dabanga. “Those in neighbouring Suakin received it on Thursday.”

    He said that the healthandnbsp;and education workers in Durdeib “are thinking about taking action”.

    Summoned

    On Wednesday, secondary school teachers in Khartoum state embarked on a strike in protest against the non-payment of their salaries.

    The National Intelligence and Security Service (NISS) in Khartoum therefore summoned Yasin Abdelkarim, Head of the Teachers Committee, to their office on Thursday. He was heldandnbsp;from 1 pm until after sunset.

    Abdelkarim was again summoned on Sunday morning, Duriya Babaker, leading member of the Teachers Committee, informed this station.
                  

