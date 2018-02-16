Sudanese-Turkish talks on establishment of first copper factory in Red Sea state



Khartoum, Feb. 15 (SUNA) - In partnership with the Ariab Mining Company, the Turkish Genghis Company has announced its desire to establish a first copper factory in Sudan in the Red Sea state.

Turkish Parliament Member Shaheen Teng revealed, in a press statement following his meeting Thursday with the Minister of Minerals Professor Salim Salem, that the preliminary talks with the Sudanese Minister of Minerals have come out with the importance of establishing a copper factory in Sudan, referring to the directives of the governments of the two countries on the need to increase the volume of trade between them from $ 2 billion to 10 billion dollars, "We will seek to take advantage of Sudan's mineral infrastructure to reach and surpass those figures," he said.

For his part, the Wali (governor) of the Red Sea State Ali Hamid said that Genghis Company was one of the largest Turkish companies specialized in mining and energy production, adding: "We look forward to the establishment of the first copper factory in Sudan at Ariab mine, which contains huge reserves of more than five tons of gold, considering engagement to the copper industry will contribute to the recovery of the Sudanese economy, particularly if the partnership takes place with the companies of global weight such as the Turkish Genghis company Genghis.

